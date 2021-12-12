To be honest victims of abuse often go back and are manipulated heavily, calling it her meal ticket is pretty harsh considering this is a young girl who is doing something many people decades older than her have done (returning to an abuser). I dont think she should really be getting criticism or labelled as if shes just reaping the benefits considering the nature of abusive relationships and what it seems like shes been going through.



Unless some more news came out that I havent seen, shes the victim and shouldnt be getting stick for what he has done. Part of the issue with these things is that this is how these women are seen rather than just as victims of disgusting crimes



Well said. I'd like to think being a father of three girls isn't biasing me, but I feel this case also sends out a terrible example.A few posts a few pages back queried if this wouldn't happen with a multimillionaire footballer, and I'd like to pedantically query if a multimillionaire that's not really in the public eye might well have similar influence.Someone on the radio before Christmas was commenting on the Rooney\Vardey thing and saying nobody wins when you get to court. Even the winner is totally humiliated and dragged through the mud. I imagine in sexual offence cases, then pretty much every prior relationship will be microscopically examined by the prosecution. And in any circumstances might be advised by her lawyers to think very carefully.I'd like to think I'm fair and would consider 2nd chances to anyone, but if I owned a football club he wouldn't be playing for me. That said I suspect if United cancel his contract, he's got grounds (legal, but not moral) for unfair dismissal. Not sure how it plays out if Ten Hag refuses to play him. Arguably (and I'm no lawyer), they could drop him on some kind of disrepute grounds.