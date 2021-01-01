There'll be a reason for that I imagine.



But couldn't the CPS go ahead anyway with recorded evidence?



Well we don't know for sure but she's been spotted with him numerous times the past few months so if she continues to press charges against him he will probably never play football again so she's lost her meal ticket. Now her dad may have put pressure on her as we all saw the shocking statement he put out at the time but it seems like the family don't want to lose the lifestyle they have become accustomed to.The CPS can still charge but I'm guessing the girl wouldn't help so they didn't have enough evidence. They had the recording but she could easily put that down to some weird roleplay stuff so the CPS didn't pursue it.Unfortunately this was always going to be the outcome, I'm just surprised it's taken so long.