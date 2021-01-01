« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1067 1068 1069 1070 1071 [1072]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2704037 times)

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,784
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42840 on: Today at 08:05:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:32:51 pm
There'll be a reason for that I imagine.

But couldn't the CPS go ahead anyway with recorded evidence?

Well we don't know for sure but she's been spotted with him numerous times the past few months so if she continues to press charges against him he will probably never play football again so she's lost her meal ticket. Now her dad may have put pressure on her as we all saw the shocking statement he put out at the time but it seems like the family don't want to lose the lifestyle they have become accustomed to.

The CPS can still charge but I'm guessing the girl wouldn't help so they didn't have enough evidence. They had the recording but she could easily put that down to some weird roleplay stuff so the CPS didn't pursue it.

Unfortunately this was always going to be the outcome, I'm just surprised it's taken so long.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42841 on: Today at 08:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:05:50 pm
Well we don't know for sure but she's been spotted with him numerous times the past few months so if she continues to press charges against him he will probably never play football again so she's lost her meal ticket. Now her dad may have put pressure on her as we all saw the shocking statement he put out at the time but it seems like the family don't want to lose the lifestyle they have become accustomed to.

The CPS can still charge but I'm guessing the girl wouldn't help so they didn't have enough evidence. They had the recording but she could easily put that down to some weird roleplay stuff so the CPS didn't pursue it.

Unfortunately this was always going to be the outcome, I'm just surprised it's taken so long.

To be honest victims of abuse often go back and are manipulated heavily, calling it her meal ticket is pretty harsh considering this is a young girl who is doing something many people decades older than her have done (returning to an abuser). I dont think she should really be getting criticism or labelled as if shes just reaping the benefits considering the nature of abusive relationships and what it seems like shes been going through.

Unless some more news came out that I havent seen, shes the victim and shouldnt be getting stick for what he has done. Part of the issue with these things is that this is how these women are seen rather than just as victims of disgusting crimes
« Last Edit: Today at 08:20:41 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1067 1068 1069 1070 1071 [1072]   Go Up
« previous next »
 