Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42800 on: Today at 04:27:44 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:10:14 pm
His best bet would be abroad imo, a country with poor women rights laws would suit him so yeah, Saudi Arabia sounds about right.


Anywhere in those Gulf State cesspits. They love a bit of misogyny and controlling behaviour toward women there. He'd be a fucking hero

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42801 on: Today at 04:31:19 pm
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 03:54:17 pm
Actually wouldn't be at all surprised if he plays for them again. I don't know a lot about the case though but just can't help but see it all blow over after a half season.

He will, I'm sure of it. Without looking on Twatter I can already imagine the comments from people defending him and saying how "these girls are just out to ruin footballers' lives and make some money" blah blah blah. Depressing.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42802 on: Today at 04:32:51 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 04:11:04 pm
It didn't even get to trial, She had no desire to follow this through.

There'll be a reason for that I imagine.

But couldn't the CPS go ahead anyway with recorded evidence?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42803 on: Today at 04:33:43 pm
Gary Neville liking tweets suggesting he's innocent says all you need to know about the man.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42804 on: Today at 04:38:30 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:33:43 pm
Gary Neville liking tweets suggesting he's innocent says all you need to know about the man.
Che Neville must be one of the biggest frauds out there.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42805 on: Today at 04:39:40 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:38:30 pm
Che Neville must be one of the biggest frauds out there.

The biggest hypocrite in the footballing world. Takes after his old boss.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42806 on: Today at 04:48:18 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:39:40 pm
The biggest hypocrite in the footballing world. Takes after his old boss.
He really is, i couldn't stomach the tweets he liked.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42807 on: Today at 04:49:21 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:10:14 pm
His best bet would be abroad imo, a country with poor women rights laws would suit him so yeah, Saudi Arabia sounds about right.

Ched Evans, Partey and Bissouma? Think he'll be just fine in England when it's all said and done.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42808 on: Today at 04:51:15 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:39:40 pm
The biggest hypocrite in the footballing world. Takes after his old boss.

Wasnt his dad a wrong un as well?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42809 on: Today at 04:57:19 pm
The recording seemed pretty damning, so this is very surprising.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42810 on: Today at 05:02:01 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:19:10 pm
Everyone knows he is guilty, the audio only proved that. He will go through the rest of his life with an asterisk next to his name. Can't see him being picked up by someone in this country.

Plenty kept signing Ravel Morrison.

I wouldn't rule out United trying to get him back in the fold. Neville already testing the waters for them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42811 on: Today at 05:03:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:51:15 pm
Wasnt his dad a wrong un as well?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-21944683

A deviant and played a big part in the destruction of Bury FC.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42812 on: Today at 05:03:26 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:33:43 pm
Gary Neville liking tweets suggesting he's innocent says all you need to know about the man.

c*nt
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42813 on: Today at 05:11:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:03:06 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-21944683

A deviant and played a big part in the destruction of Bury FC.
wtf, his father's name is Neville Neville?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42814 on: Today at 05:13:27 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:11:13 pm
wtf, his father's name is Neville Neville?
Was. Deceased 2015
