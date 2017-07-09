His best bet would be abroad imo, a country with poor women rights laws would suit him so yeah, Saudi Arabia sounds about right.
Actually wouldn't be at all surprised if he plays for them again. I don't know a lot about the case though but just can't help but see it all blow over after a half season.
It didn't even get to trial, She had no desire to follow this through.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Gary Neville liking tweets suggesting he's innocent says all you need to know about the man.
Che Neville must be one of the biggest frauds out there.
The biggest hypocrite in the footballing world. Takes after his old boss.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Everyone knows he is guilty, the audio only proved that. He will go through the rest of his life with an asterisk next to his name. Can't see him being picked up by someone in this country.
Wasnt his dad a wrong un as well?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-21944683A deviant and played a big part in the destruction of Bury FC.
wtf, his father's name is Neville Neville?
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]