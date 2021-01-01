Till their offside goal today they were being outplayed - large parts of that game they were chasing shadows - no way they challenge for the title
Think you're negating the fact they've got the league and the refs on their side. Also how utterly spawny they are. I just hope Arsenal don't bottle it now.
Arsenal United title race.... whod have thought that its all gone upside down again this season
Considering most on here were having a laugh at the state of Manchester United at the start of the season. It's laughable.
good grief, not a single thread safe from sodding Arsenal
