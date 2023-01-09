I still think we're a better option for an investor than these lot. We've got a very similar level of earning potential but we're in a considerably better position in terms of infastructure etc.



We have a higher quality core of players overall, a more modern, up to date stadium (albeit smaller) and state of the art training facilities. We've also got the best manager on the planet.



Whoever buys United is going to have to invest a similar amount as us into their playing staff, plus X amount of millions on stadium improvements, X amount into training/development facilities & hope that Ten Haag is the right man.



If we're being sold for similar amounts, I know which club I'd think is the safer option.