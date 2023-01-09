« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 9, 2023, 02:21:44 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on January  9, 2023, 12:39:56 pm
Ten Haag complains about United buying too many average players in the last few seasons and his signings this month look likely to be Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst  :thumbsup
Aren't they loaning, not buying?

Dunno enough about his character, but if we had reinforcements forthcoming this window a loan for a Butland-type could have been a handy way to free up non-UK positions for league and CL squads. As it stands, no rush to move Adrian on early though
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 9, 2023, 02:29:14 pm
I'd be happy with Weghorst, lets us play Rashford out wide where he's far more effective than when we have to shoehorn him in at #9 because Martial is once again injured.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 9, 2023, 09:50:36 pm
Yeah not too sure why people are taking the piss out of the Weghorst signing, hes a capable target man that can play a bit. Hes far better than any striker Burnley had before or after him and I was a bit surprised no one better took him in the summer.

Hes nothing special but as a player with a specific skillset to occupy centre halves and create space for more mobile, skilful attackers, it definitely makes sense. Funnier would have been bringing Fellaini back from China, signing Daley Blind again or spending £45m on Brereton Diaz.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 9, 2023, 10:05:28 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  9, 2023, 09:50:36 pm
Hes nothing special
That's probably why? ;D

You'd think they'd want something more. Also it's not like he's a Giroud level type player either.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 9, 2023, 10:10:16 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  9, 2023, 10:05:28 pm
That's probably why? ;D

You'd think they'd want something more. Also it's not like he's a Giroud level type player either.
But hes not shite either, nor is he an ill-fitting piece. Its not like when theyve tried to shoehorn Falcao, Ighalo or Schweinsteiger into the team in the past, he actually makes sense and has a plausible functional use that also looks logical based on the players around him.

Hes too good to take the piss out of and not good enough to get worried about or even give much thought to altogether. Its funny when theyre shit or clearly there to rinse the club for wages.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 9, 2023, 10:16:01 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  9, 2023, 10:10:16 pm
But hes not shite either, nor is he an ill-fitting piece. Its not like when theyve tried to shoehorn Falcao, Ighalo or Schweinsteiger into the team in the past, he actually makes sense and has a plausible functional use that also looks logical based on the players around him.

Hes too good to take the piss out of and not good enough to get worried about or even give much thought to altogether. Its funny when theyre shit or clearly there to rinse the club for wages.
He might bring a modicum of success as a substitute. Guess we'll have to see. I don't think even the most loyal United supporter would have had him on their list of potential targets.

Agreed that he's not worth thinking about ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 9, 2023, 10:18:10 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  9, 2023, 09:50:36 pm
Funnier would have been bringing Fellaini back from China
What, he's still out there? And are Amnesty aware of this?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 10, 2023, 11:44:18 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  9, 2023, 10:10:16 pm

Hes too good to take the piss out of and not good enough to get worried about or even give much thought to altogether.
Pretty much the definition of average then
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 10, 2023, 09:21:58 pm
Weghorst?  ;D
He was actually terrible at Beşiktaş ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 10, 2023, 10:41:23 pm
Garnacho is gonna be great. Nothing like good old Jazzyjizz, he's got hunger.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 10, 2023, 10:46:56 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on January 10, 2023, 10:41:23 pm
Garnacho is gonna be great. Nothing like good old Jazzyjizz, he's got hunger.
I hear that Terrence McNally is already drafting his new play A Perfect Ganacho...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 10, 2023, 10:52:47 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on January 10, 2023, 10:41:23 pm
Garnacho is gonna be great. Nothing like good old Jazzyjizz, he's got hunger.

We haven't heard that before.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 11, 2023, 07:44:00 am
Quote from: tonysleft on January 10, 2023, 10:41:23 pm
Garnacho is gonna be great. Nothing like good old Jazzyjizz, he's got hunger.
He's been spending too much time with Luke Shaw.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 11, 2023, 07:48:41 am
Quote from: Persephone on January 11, 2023, 07:44:00 am
He's been spending too much time with Luke Shaw.
And not enough time with Marcus Rashford.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
January 12, 2023, 03:18:21 pm
I'm willing to bet that ratty is talking them up this weekend. It's hard to know if they're any good since their run of wins since the break have consisted of Wolves, Forest, Bournemouth, Everton and Charlton with the last 4 at home. They were also fortunate to beat Wolves I think. We'll see if they have anything about them on Saturday.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:26:57 am
Quote
Manchester United have received serious takeover interest from the Middle East, Asia and America and are poised to invite formal bids from them by a mid-February deadline, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also continuing to monitor the situation closely and, while an offer from him is still expected, formal talks are yet to begin.

Other candidates who expressed appetite to buy Chelsea last year are known to have also returned with approaches, according to extensive inquiries by Telegraph Sport.

Over the coming weeks, potential investors from around the world will go public with their attempts to buy the sporting giant. The clock is now ticking on a deal, as it is understood senior figures will issue a mid-February invite for formal offers.

The timescale allows for the club to stick with its instructions to have a deal completed before the end of the current season.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/01/13/manchester-united-takeover-bids-imminent-middle-east-asia-us/

Does feel a bit like them going up for sale has fucked us, barely a peep on our side and no indications of any real bids.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:38:09 am
These do everything via the media, we are the total opposite so don't think the silence means anything. Wouldn't surprise me if we are getting nowhere though, just the way it's going at the moment.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:44:18 am
I still think we're a better option for an investor than these lot. We've got a very similar level of earning potential but we're in a considerably better position in terms of infastructure etc.

We have a higher quality core of players overall, a more modern, up to date stadium (albeit smaller) and state of the art training facilities. We've also got the best manager on the planet.

Whoever buys United is going to have to invest a similar amount as us into their playing staff, plus X amount of millions on stadium improvements, X amount into training/development facilities & hope that Ten Haag is the right man.

If we're being sold for similar amounts, I know which club I'd think is the safer option.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 12:01:30 pm
League Cup isn't Mickey Mouse again amongst their rabid fanbase now they are getting a bye to the final.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 12:12:22 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:01:30 pm
League Cup isn't Mickey Mouse again amongst their rabid fanbase now they are getting a bye to the final.



Always been the same with the smaller clubs - micky mouse til they get to the final and win it - until then - it's not worth winning.

Until it suddenly is.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 01:58:44 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on January 12, 2023, 03:18:21 pm
I'm willing to bet that ratty is talking them up this weekend. It's hard to know if they're any good since their run of wins since the break have consisted of Wolves, Forest, Bournemouth, Everton and Charlton with the last 4 at home. They were also fortunate to beat Wolves I think. We'll see if they have anything about them on Saturday.

They'll also raise their game against City like they do for us. ETH has done a good job considering the laughing stock they were but I still think they're a season or two away from really challenging unless they strike it lucky with City and Arsenal both shitting the bed this season.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 02:01:09 pm
United, United, Yernited,

We're man utd, we do what we want.

attack attack attack

glazers out / or in /green and gold

Glory glory man utd , fucking off off off

ooo aaa eric cantona
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 11:26:57 am
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/01/13/manchester-united-takeover-bids-imminent-middle-east-asia-us/

Does feel a bit like them going up for sale has fucked us, barely a peep on our side and no indications of any real bids.

I disagree, the type of people/group interested in them are also interested in us. In fact a takeover of them would put enormous pressure on FSG - the worst news for them, if they REALLY deep down want to stay and own us is a big takeover at Utd.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:41:13 pm
Just heard Weghorst described on radio (by the newsreader not some idiotic caller) as "being a proven goalscorer for club and country at the very top level"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
Fucking hell, if they win tomorrow they're only a point behind City with nearly half the season gone  :o
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:41:13 pm
Just heard Weghorst described on radio (by the newsreader not some idiotic caller) as "being a proven goalscorer for club and country at the very top level"
He was not even a proven scorer at Burnley and Beşiktaş.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
Fucking hell, if they win tomorrow they're only a point behind City with nearly half the season gone  :o

Incredible, really. They won't finish in the top two though, but definitely signs of improvement. Amazing they are where they are though with a fairly ordinary team, bar a couple of players. Then again, look at Newcastle, and dare I say... Arsenal.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm
Incredible, really. They won't finish in the top two though, but definitely signs of improvement. Amazing they are where they are though with a fairly ordinary team, bar a couple of players. Then again, look at Newcastle, and dare I say... Arsenal.

The league was really ordinary last season behind us and City. Both of us have dropped off massively (City not yet in points but they've had a really poor run of performances in the league going back before the break and the Southampton game the other night) and Arsenal and United have stepped up.

Newcastle have carried on their form from January last year. I'd say United have basically gone back to 20/21 levels when they finished 2nd under Ole. Ronaldo really fucked them over last season and Ole having to kowtow to him finished him off.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:42:02 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 11:44:18 am
I still think we're a better option for an investor than these lot. We've got a very similar level of earning potential but we're in a considerably better position in terms of infastructure etc.

We have a higher quality core of players overall, a more modern, up to date stadium (albeit smaller) and state of the art training facilities. We've also got the best manager on the planet.

Whoever buys United is going to have to invest a similar amount as us into their playing staff, plus X amount of millions on stadium improvements, X amount into training/development facilities & hope that Ten Haag is the right man.

If we're being sold for similar amounts, I know which club I'd think is the safer option.

Agree with all of it except the players unfortunately.

They have splurged the last few years so would no doubt have a higher value of players compared to us for any new buyer. Especially as a lot of our team is aging.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:54:11 am
This game is absolutely massive. Can safely say Ive never wanted a man utd win more than today. Even a draw will take the pressure off our big game tomorrow. They must get something though.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:59:19 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:54:11 am
This game is absolutely massive. Can safely say Ive never wanted a man utd win more than today. Even a draw will take the pressure off our big game tomorrow. They must get something though.
One of those classic games where you hope both sides lose. I know I do.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:03:02 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:59:19 am
One of those classic games where you hope both sides lose. I know I do.


A United 1-0 win and a massive fight resulting in 6 reds. Unfortunately these games recently have been very tame, with city walking it and United admiring how good their neighbors have become, and cheering them on to stop Liverpool.

The real derby is tomorrow, that one, will be red hot. The nastiest derby in England and the ref always steps up for Harry Kane.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:06:16 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:03:02 am

A United 1-0 win and a massive fight resulting in 6 reds. Unfortunately these games recently have been very tame, with city walking it and United admiring how good their neighbors have become, and cheering them on to stop Liverpool.

The real derby is tomorrow, that one, will be red hot. The nastiest derby in England and the ref always steps up for Harry Kane.
Can't have United winning from our point of view.

Is yours the nastiest derby in England? Is the dislike as strong and as bitter from the fans ala Everton? Don't recall anything nasty on the pitch in recent times either?

Kane gets preferential treatment every game.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:07:06 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:03:02 am

A United 1-0 win and a massive fight resulting in 6 reds. Unfortunately these games recently have been very tame, with city walking it and United admiring how good their neighbors have become, and cheering them on to stop Liverpool.

The real derby is tomorrow, that one, will be red hot. The nastiest derby in England and the ref always steps up for Harry Kane.

What's that based on?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:16:06 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:07:06 am
What's that based on?

Spurs fans beating up horses, smashing train stations, attacking away Arsenal fans walking down seven sisters, its not really a sporting rivalry, they hate us beyond comprehension.
I expect tomorrow to turn nasty on the field too.The last 6 derbies theres been 3 wins each with the home team easily winning every time. Yes the ref gave them a head start last season but we are a different side now and for the first time in 8 years we go there as favourites, sparks will fly tomorrow, cant see the game ending without a red or two. 

Spurs wont surrender without a fight, infront of fans who for once a season will create an incredible atmosphere. United today will just give up if city score early.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:21:45 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:07:06 am
What's that based on?

Think it has the most most bookings of any local derby in the PL.
