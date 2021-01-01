Yeah not too sure why people are taking the piss out of the Weghorst signing, hes a capable target man that can play a bit. Hes far better than any striker Burnley had before or after him and I was a bit surprised no one better took him in the summer.
Hes nothing special but as a player with a specific skillset to occupy centre halves and create space for more mobile, skilful attackers, it definitely makes sense. Funnier would have been bringing Fellaini back from China, signing Daley Blind again or spending £45m on Brereton Diaz.