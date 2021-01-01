« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2670769 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42480 on: Yesterday at 02:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 12:39:56 pm
Ten Haag complains about United buying too many average players in the last few seasons and his signings this month look likely to be Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst  :thumbsup
Aren't they loaning, not buying?

Dunno enough about his character, but if we had reinforcements forthcoming this window a loan for a Butland-type could have been a handy way to free up non-UK positions for league and CL squads. As it stands, no rush to move Adrian on early though
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42481 on: Yesterday at 02:29:14 pm »
I'd be happy with Weghorst, lets us play Rashford out wide where he's far more effective than when we have to shoehorn him in at #9 because Martial is once again injured.
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42482 on: Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm »
Yeah not too sure why people are taking the piss out of the Weghorst signing, hes a capable target man that can play a bit. Hes far better than any striker Burnley had before or after him and I was a bit surprised no one better took him in the summer.

Hes nothing special but as a player with a specific skillset to occupy centre halves and create space for more mobile, skilful attackers, it definitely makes sense. Funnier would have been bringing Fellaini back from China, signing Daley Blind again or spending £45m on Brereton Diaz.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42483 on: Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm
Hes nothing special
That's probably why? ;D

You'd think they'd want something more. Also it's not like he's a Giroud level type player either.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42484 on: Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm
That's probably why? ;D

You'd think they'd want something more. Also it's not like he's a Giroud level type player either.
But hes not shite either, nor is he an ill-fitting piece. Its not like when theyve tried to shoehorn Falcao, Ighalo or Schweinsteiger into the team in the past, he actually makes sense and has a plausible functional use that also looks logical based on the players around him.

Hes too good to take the piss out of and not good enough to get worried about or even give much thought to altogether. Its funny when theyre shit or clearly there to rinse the club for wages.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42485 on: Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm
But hes not shite either, nor is he an ill-fitting piece. Its not like when theyve tried to shoehorn Falcao, Ighalo or Schweinsteiger into the team in the past, he actually makes sense and has a plausible functional use that also looks logical based on the players around him.

Hes too good to take the piss out of and not good enough to get worried about or even give much thought to altogether. Its funny when theyre shit or clearly there to rinse the club for wages.
He might bring a modicum of success as a substitute. Guess we'll have to see. I don't think even the most loyal United supporter would have had him on their list of potential targets.

Agreed that he's not worth thinking about ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42486 on: Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm
Funnier would have been bringing Fellaini back from China
What, he's still out there? And are Amnesty aware of this?
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42487 on: Today at 11:44:18 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm

Hes too good to take the piss out of and not good enough to get worried about or even give much thought to altogether.
Pretty much the definition of average then
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42488 on: Today at 09:21:58 pm »
Weghorst?  ;D
He was actually terrible at Beşiktaş ;D
