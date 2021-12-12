I have but isn't that more because you guys have midfield issues that clearly needed sorting before you went buying another attacker rather than anything to do with is quality?



That, and the usual kneejerking because we were abject yesterday. But there's been a few measured posts as to whether he has the pace needed to be effective out wide and some debate on what his strengths are and how we make the best use of them. He's tall but not the best header of the ball, didn't see anything flashy in terms of passing but very early days. We'll see what level of dribbling ability he has in a fast paced league. Probably best centrally and coming deeper into midfield is my guess.I daresay at United, he'd have been signed to play upfront with Rashford and Antony either side of him, rather than as competition/stand-in for Sancho.