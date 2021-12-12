« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2668403 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42440 on: Yesterday at 01:21:18 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:57:23 am
;D God knows how Matterface & Dixon are their main commentary team

Matterface saying United hadnt conceded since November was the most disingenuous thing Ive heard in quite a while
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42441 on: Yesterday at 01:25:19 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 01:21:18 pm
Matterface saying United hadnt conceded since November was the most disingenuous thing Ive heard in quite a while

I mentioned that earlier. ;D Like he was trying to make out they'd had a long run of games without conceding a goal.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42442 on: Yesterday at 01:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 01:25:19 pm
I mentioned that earlier. ;D Like he was trying to make out they'd had a long run of games without conceding a goal.

Twat

They literally conceded in their last game before world cup

I mean theres spin and theres idiocy
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42443 on: Yesterday at 01:29:58 pm »
A comm said similar about Nunez not scoring since early November. Utter twats 90% of them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42444 on: Yesterday at 01:32:15 pm »
Just checking to see if anyone heard Matterface last night claiming United hadn't conceded since November. Like it was some big achievement.

While I'm at it did anyone here the commentator in the Brentford game going on about Darwin not scoring since before the World Cup, it's only been about 4 games.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42445 on: Yesterday at 01:34:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:32:15 pm
Just checking to see if anyone heard Matterface last night claiming United hadn't conceded since November. Like it was some big achievement.

While I'm at it did anyone here the commentator in the Brentford game going on about Darwin not scoring since before the World Cup, it's only been about 4 games.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42446 on: Yesterday at 01:36:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:34:14 pm


 :D :D

It's ok, I know processing new information is difficult for some.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42447 on: Yesterday at 01:39:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:30:53 am
We could do it too if we wanted to run up hundreds of millions in debt, train at a knackered old training ground and play in a neglected stadium that is falling down. Instead we have great facilities a great ground and have won everything there's is to win since they last won a trophy

Our owners could have put their hands in their pockets for more of the money for the training ground and stadium upgrades though, rather than putting that onto the club, it would have freed up more transfer funds for Klopp and ensured that we didn't get into the position of our midfield being broken and needing to be entirely rebuilt.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42448 on: Yesterday at 02:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:10:45 pm
Which of the wins against top sides like Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Burnley, Bournemouth and Everton is it that's put the fear of God into you?

And we have lost to Leeds, forest and brentford
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42449 on: Yesterday at 02:16:56 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 02:12:44 pm
And we have lost to Leeds, forest and brentford

Leeds and Forest are atrocious results. Brentford was an atrocious performance, but they're a decent side that has beaten or drawn with other good sides. United aren't miles clear of us and I certainly wouldn't rule out finishing ahead of them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42450 on: Yesterday at 02:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:16:56 pm
Leeds and Forest are atrocious results. Brentford was an atrocious performance, but they're a decent side that has beaten or drawn with other good sides. United aren't miles clear of us and I certainly wouldn't rule out finishing ahead of them.
and what each team does in the window this month will have a huge influence over who ends the season better.

we're told they are searching the couch for loan fees, while we have  champagne tastes with a beer budget.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42451 on: Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:32:15 pm
Just checking to see if anyone heard Matterface last night claiming United hadn't conceded since November. Like it was some big achievement.

While I'm at it did anyone here the commentator in the Brentford game going on about Darwin not scoring since before the World Cup, it's only been about 4 games.

;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42452 on: Yesterday at 05:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:39:44 pm
Our owners could have put their hands in their pockets for more of the money for the training ground and stadium upgrades though, rather than putting that onto the club, it would have freed up more transfer funds for Klopp and ensured that we didn't get into the position of our midfield being broken and needing to be entirely rebuilt.

Owners don't do that though, they never, unless they are a state with money than they can ever spend, or an idiot like Moshiri, put their hands in their own pockets. They all borrow the money and then the club pays it back.

I'm not climbing on the midfield merry go round, its boring and I'm sick of the disrespect being shown to Klopp.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42453 on: Yesterday at 06:19:23 pm »
 ;D

Quote
Manchester United are on the verge of signing striker Wout Weghorst (30) on loan until the end of the season. [@Santi_J_FM]
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42454 on: Yesterday at 06:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:19:23 pm
;D
I thought Ten Hag was the new Pep? He has no pull.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42455 on: Yesterday at 06:50:01 pm »
Odd signing but they do need that centre forward. Nunez was exactly what they needed.

He can be a good plan b as he showed for Holland.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42456 on: Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm »
Hopefully Butthole isn't using it as a screen to sign Joao Felix.



Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42457 on: Today at 08:46:32 am »
Has someone told ETH that he is actually allowed to sign players that don't come from the Eredivisie?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42458 on: Today at 10:04:47 am »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42459 on: Today at 10:05:37 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 01:21:18 pm
Matterface saying United hadnt conceded since November was the most disingenuous thing Ive heard in quite a while
He just drones on and on. Dixon sounds thoroughly miserable. Worst combination.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42460 on: Today at 10:09:12 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 07:11:43 am
Unfortunately having a competent manager and all the £60m+ buys has led to them showing consistency.

Think our best bet for top 4 is Newcastle falling

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42461 on: Today at 10:35:22 am »
Apparently theyre introducing a 200k wage cap. Maybe its just that they dont have any player worth more and theyre trying to spin it as a positive.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42462 on: Today at 10:37:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:35:22 am
Apparently theyre introducing a 200k wage cap. Maybe its just that they dont have any player worth more and theyre trying to spin it as a positive.
Don't believe that for one minute & second point has never stopped them before ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42463 on: Today at 10:59:46 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:37:48 am
Don't believe that for one minute & second point has never stopped them before ;D

They have no money though mate. 

They've always had massive cash reserves compared to other clubs so they could always just drop a huge signing from nowhere even if they weren't needed but they don't have that now as they've spent it on shite and bad deals and players they couldn't get rid of.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42464 on: Today at 11:42:29 am »
They've even linked with Depay now, five years after deciding he wasn't good enough for them. This obsession with Dutch and Eredivisie players is insane.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42465 on: Today at 11:50:51 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 11:42:29 am
This obsession with Dutch and Eredivisie players is insane.
It's obvious that's all their current manager knows so he clings to it like a comfort blanket.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42466 on: Today at 11:56:03 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:59:46 am
They have no money though mate. 

They've always had massive cash reserves compared to other clubs so they could always just drop a huge signing from nowhere even if they weren't needed but they don't have that now as they've spent it on shite and bad deals and players they couldn't get rid of.
Oh really? That's a shame. ;D

Serves them right.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42467 on: Today at 01:32:34 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:46:32 am
Has someone told ETH that he is actually allowed to sign players that don't come from the Eredivisie?
It would be interesting to see some of the posts in this thread about Gakpo back in August..
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42468 on: Today at 03:07:17 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:32:34 pm
It would be interesting to see some of the posts in this thread about Gakpo back in August..
Why?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42469 on: Today at 03:24:22 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:32:34 pm
It would be interesting to see some of the posts in this thread about Gakpo back in August..

It's pretty easy to look if you're really that interested!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42470 on: Today at 03:42:31 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:24:22 pm
It's pretty easy to look if you're really that interested!
Ah I haven't got North Bank's patience to fish out old posts I just recall a few saying they hoped we splurged a load of money on him because he wasn't any good when we were strongly linked
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42471 on: Today at 03:44:30 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:42:31 pm
Ah I haven't got North Bank's patience to fish out old posts I just recall a few saying they hoped we splurged a load of money on him because he wasn't any good when we were strongly linked

Par for the course, though, isn't it.  I'm sure most of Red Cafe thought he'd be a great buy until we snapped him up.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42472 on: Today at 03:45:41 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:42:31 pm
Ah I haven't got North Bank's patience to fish out old posts I just recall a few saying they hoped we splurged a load of money on him because he wasn't any good when we were strongly linked

Have you read his thread on the main forum? Half of the people there are questioning why we signed him  ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42473 on: Today at 03:45:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:44:30 pm
Par for the course, though, isn't it.  I'm sure most of Red Cafe thought he'd be a great buy until we snapped him up.
True. I do remember a lot of the same about Mane when we were strongly linked with him in January 6 months before you guys bought him. Then a lot of us were saying you'd overpaid and look how that worked out!

Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 03:45:41 pm
Have you read his thread on the main forum? Half of the people there are questioning why we signed him  ;D
I have but isn't that more because you guys have midfield issues that clearly needed sorting before you went buying another attacker rather than anything to do with is quality?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42474 on: Today at 03:46:54 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:32:15 pm
Just checking to see if anyone heard Matterface last night claiming United hadn't conceded since November. Like it was some big achievement.

While I'm at it did anyone here the commentator in the Brentford game going on about Darwin not scoring since before the World Cup, it's only been about 4 games.

To be fair a few of my Everton mates were saying that they had gone 6 weeks unbeaten since November
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42475 on: Today at 03:57:19 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:45:56 pm
I have but isn't that more because you guys have midfield issues that clearly needed sorting before you went buying another attacker rather than anything to do with is quality?

That, and the usual kneejerking because we were abject yesterday. But there's been a few measured posts as to whether he has the pace needed to be effective out wide and some debate on what his strengths are and how we make the best use of them. He's tall but not the best header of the ball, didn't see anything flashy in terms of passing but very early days. We'll see what level of dribbling ability he has in a fast paced league. Probably best centrally and coming deeper into midfield is my guess.

I daresay at United, he'd have been signed to play upfront with Rashford and Antony either side of him, rather than as competition/stand-in for Sancho.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42476 on: Today at 03:59:44 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:42:31 pm
Ah I haven't got North Bank's patience to fish out old posts I just recall a few saying they hoped we splurged a load of money on him because he wasn't any good when we were strongly linked

No patience but lots of swag!!!
