Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42400 on: January 1, 2023, 12:54:27 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on December 31, 2022, 07:25:13 pm
To be fair, they have sorted their midfield

Have they? A midfield of Casemiro, Eriksen and McTominay/Fred is hardly a top 4 material ...
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42401 on: January 1, 2023, 09:46:46 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January  1, 2023, 12:54:27 am
Have they? A midfield of Casemiro, Eriksen and McTominay/Fred is hardly a top 4 material ...

They are easily the best team in the league. The papers and the TV said so.

And all their players have two names when they play

"BRUNO FERNANDES!!" "MARCUS RASHFORD!!"

They have to have two names because there have 237 players called Fernandes and Rashford.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42402 on: January 1, 2023, 10:01:04 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on December 31, 2022, 07:25:13 pm
To be fair, they have sorted their midfield

Casemiro is class. Erikssen is a good player too. The rest of them are shite though.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42403 on: January 1, 2023, 10:04:19 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on January  1, 2023, 10:01:04 am
Casemiro is class. Erikssen is a good player too. The rest of them are shite though.
He's having his honeymoon period. Will put his feet up and tail off dramatically soon enough, and when Rashford's seasonal streaky patch likewise drops off the edge of a cliff, so will United's artificially bloated (like Casemiro's face) league position.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42404 on: January 1, 2023, 10:12:19 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on January  1, 2023, 10:04:19 am
He's having his honeymoon period. Will put his feet up and tail off dramatically soon enough, and when Rashford's seasonal streaky patch likewise drops off the edge of a cliff, so will United's artificially bloated (like Casemiro's face) league position.

Can only hope you're right on this mate.
Offline plura

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42405 on: January 1, 2023, 10:14:20 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on January  1, 2023, 12:47:21 am
Don't expect Sky to be doing a montage of missed from Anthony anytime soon.

Had he managed enough shots or attempts to make up a long enough montage?
Offline Paul1611

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42406 on: January 1, 2023, 12:58:45 pm »
he was awful against Wolves, what did they pay for him again...  was it £80mill or in the region of?

Online rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42407 on: January 1, 2023, 02:08:12 pm »
Rashford was dropped to the bench for oversleeping and missing a team meeting :lmao

Fucks sake, you're only striker capable of scoring pulled out of the team cos his alarm didn't go off. Wonder if he had to go sit on the naughty step too? ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64135191
Offline Koplass

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42408 on: January 1, 2023, 02:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Paul1611 on January  1, 2023, 12:58:45 pm
he was awful against Wolves, what did they pay for him again...  was it £80mill or in the region of?



It was £86m but if his name was Darwin Nunez that would be widely quoted as £100m for no reason whatsoever.
Online rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42409 on: January 1, 2023, 02:28:17 pm »
Yesterday heard a load of really shit pop songs, and now we've got TOTP on from 1989, with Quo singing this really awful song Burning Bridges. For the Quo song and almost every other song, the missus could sing a really shite Utd version.

Thank fuck our songsmiths have a lot more imagination than to just change the words (badly) to fucking awful songs ;D
Offline nayia2002

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42410 on: January 4, 2023, 11:25:55 am »
7 points ahead of us now in 4th spot  :butt :wanker :no :butt :wanker :no
Offline GreatEx

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42411 on: January 4, 2023, 12:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on January  1, 2023, 02:12:20 pm
It was £86m but if his name was Darwin Nunez that would be widely quoted as £100m for no reason whatsoever.

Not if he was Darwin Nunez signing for Manchester United :)
Online rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42412 on: January 4, 2023, 04:37:21 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on January  4, 2023, 11:25:55 am
7 points ahead of us now in 4th spot  :butt :wanker :no :butt :wanker :no

Loads of football to be played between now and May :butt
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42413 on: January 4, 2023, 04:47:14 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on January  4, 2023, 11:25:55 am
7 points ahead of us now in 4th spot  :butt :wanker :no :butt :wanker :no
waa waa
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42414 on: January 4, 2023, 04:58:57 pm »
They're back again after beating Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth since the break.  Who saw those results coming?
Offline Aldo1988

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42415 on: January 4, 2023, 05:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on January  4, 2023, 04:58:57 pm
They're back again after beating Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth since the break.  Who saw those results coming?

And Rashford is the best forward in the Prem again.
Offline Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42416 on: January 4, 2023, 05:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on January  4, 2023, 05:00:56 pm
And Rashford is the best forward in the Prem again.

He's good but he's no Almiron. Only one of those players is having a purple patch.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42417 on: January 5, 2023, 07:34:09 pm »
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42418 on: January 5, 2023, 07:42:22 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42419 on: January 5, 2023, 07:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January  5, 2023, 07:42:22 pm
The fifth reply on that tweet, hes at it again  :)

https://twitter.com/kingcrowney/status/1611070851889369089?t=cDsv_Ftkoz-gWHk9BaDwyA&s=19

Am I being wooshed? Thats him in an Ajax kit surely?!
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42420 on: January 5, 2023, 07:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  5, 2023, 07:45:04 pm
Am I being wooshed? Thats him in an Ajax kit surely?!

Yes I just meant hes doing the same thing. I thought the prick was being originally shite when he did it for the Mancs, didn't realise it's his signature dish.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42421 on: January 5, 2023, 08:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January  5, 2023, 07:47:46 pm
Yes I just meant hes doing the same thing. I thought the prick was being originally shite when he did it for the Mancs, didn't realise it's his signature dish.

If at first you dont succeed, spin and spin again.
Online PaulF

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42422 on: Yesterday at 10:10:27 am »
If you can be bothered to scroll down, he attempts a rainbow flick....
Online rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42423 on: Yesterday at 10:22:04 am »
Offline Bucko - Dubai

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42424 on: Today at 07:11:43 am »
Unfortunately having a competent manager and all the £60m+ buys has led to them showing consistency.

Think our best bet for top 4 is Newcastle falling
Offline elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42425 on: Today at 07:59:48 am »
Online Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42426 on: Today at 08:25:39 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 07:11:43 am
Unfortunately having a competent manager and all the £60m+ buys has led to them showing consistency.

Think our best bet for top 4 is Newcastle falling

All the money they spend makes a difference but they don't look any different to when Ole was there but then he did finish 2nd 2 seasons ago. It was Ronaldo that fucked them up last year.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42427 on: Today at 08:34:32 am »
Not starting with Fred and McTominay every week has improved them all over the pitch and the distraction that is Ronaldo has left.

Otherwise they're nothing special but we have our own problems to deal with.
Offline oldman

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42428 on: Today at 08:40:52 am »
Quote from: Paul1611 on January  1, 2023, 12:58:45 pm
he was awful against Wolves, what did they pay for him again...  was it £80mill or in the region of?

He was shite last night - as was Casemiro
Online Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42429 on: Today at 09:19:28 am »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 08:40:52 am
He was shite last night - as was Casemiro

United can spend 80 million on players like Antony and Sancho and if they don't work out they just go out and spend 80 million again on someone else. Keita and Ox didn't work out for us and we're still suffering for it 5 years later. Not to mention that bag-of-shite Maguire.
Online Geezer08

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42430 on: Today at 09:23:30 am »
If you only read BBC and Sky, and didnt watch a full United game, you would believe Rashford is the greatest ever!

The amount of ass-licking is amazing
Online rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42431 on: Today at 09:30:53 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:19:28 am
United can spend 80 million on players like Antony and Sancho and if they don't work out they just go out and spend 80 million again on someone else. Keita and Ox didn't work out for us and we're still suffering for it 5 years later. Not to mention that bag-of-shite Maguire.

We could do it too if we wanted to run up hundreds of millions in debt, train at a knackered old training ground and play in a neglected stadium that is falling down. Instead we have great facilities a great ground and have won everything there's is to win since they last won a trophy
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42432 on: Today at 09:34:36 am »
Saw five minutes of the game last night and Lee Dixon was saying something along the lines of Ten Haag being tactically flexible by playing 5 at the back. Switched it off right away. ;D
Online Lycan

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42433 on: Today at 09:36:53 am »
I like how the commentator mentioned how that the goal they conceded against Everton was the first one they conceded since November. Like it was some huge achievement. Like they'd been on some massive run of games without conceding a goal, when in reality it was only a run of about 4 games because of the WC, and they hadn't faced anyone difficult either. :D
