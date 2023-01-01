To be fair, they have sorted their midfield
Have they? A midfield of Casemiro, Eriksen and McTominay/Fred is hardly a top 4 material ...
Casemiro is class. Erikssen is a good player too. The rest of them are shite though.
He's having his honeymoon period. Will put his feet up and tail off dramatically soon enough, and when Rashford's seasonal streaky patch likewise drops off the edge of a cliff, so will United's artificially bloated (like Casemiro's face) league position.
Don't expect Sky to be doing a montage of missed from Anthony anytime soon.
he was awful against Wolves, what did they pay for him again... was it £80mill or in the region of?
It was £86m but if his name was Darwin Nunez that would be widely quoted as £100m for no reason whatsoever.
7 points ahead of us now in 4th spot
They're back again after beating Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth since the break. Who saw those results coming?
And Rashford is the best forward in the Prem again.
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1611043732286996482?s=20&t=XByLt8GQMWdpFhwFPGxwCQ😂😂😂😂😂
The fifth reply on that tweet, hes at it again https://twitter.com/kingcrowney/status/1611070851889369089?t=cDsv_Ftkoz-gWHk9BaDwyA&s=19
Crosby Nick never fails.
Am I being wooshed? Thats him in an Ajax kit surely?!
Yes I just meant hes doing the same thing. I thought the prick was being originally shite when he did it for the Mancs, didn't realise it's his signature dish.
Unfortunately having a competent manager and all the £60m+ buys has led to them showing consistency.Think our best bet for top 4 is Newcastle falling
He was shite last night - as was Casemiro
United can spend 80 million on players like Antony and Sancho and if they don't work out they just go out and spend 80 million again on someone else. Keita and Ox didn't work out for us and we're still suffering for it 5 years later. Not to mention that bag-of-shite Maguire.
