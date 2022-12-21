Really haven't missed commentators and their insistence on saying "Bruno Fernandes" every single time instead of just his surname. It's a really weird obsession they all have with his full name.
They were crazy to pay for Antony.
They were crazy to pay 100m for Antony.
These pricks have been artificially inflating the market for years. They massively overpay for average players and raise the prices for everyone. No wonder Benfica want 120mil for Enzo when Antony was 100m.
But but but Neville keeps using his soapbox to tell everyone who'll listen the Glazers haven't spent a penny!!! Could it be he's talking shit?
Redcafe logic:4 goals in 13(1) appearances = on fire5 goals in 8(3) appearances = expensive flop.
Pretty sure Darwin has more assists too.
