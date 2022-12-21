Really haven't missed commentators and their insistence on saying "Bruno Fernandes" every single time instead of just his surname. It's a really weird obsession they all have with his full name.



I watched about 20 mins on DAZN -- no clue who the comm was but all you got out of him was "Bruno" every 2 minutes, even when he was nowhere near the ball and had fuck all to do with what was going on.