Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Reply #42200 on: December 21, 2022, 09:59:13 pm
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on December 21, 2022, 09:12:08 pm
Really haven't missed commentators and their insistence on saying "Bruno Fernandes" every single time instead of just his surname. It's a really weird obsession they all have with his full name.
I watched about 20 mins on DAZN -- no clue who the comm was but all you got out of him was "Bruno" every 2 minutes, even when he was nowhere near the ball and had fuck all to do with what was going on.
Reply #42201 on: December 21, 2022, 10:27:35 pm
They were crazy to pay 100m for Antony.
Reply #42202 on: December 22, 2022, 07:59:27 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 21, 2022, 10:27:35 pm
They were crazy to pay for Antony.



Fixed that for you.
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Reply #42203 on: December 22, 2022, 09:20:26 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 21, 2022, 10:27:35 pm
They were crazy to pay 100m for Antony.
These pricks have been artificially inflating the market for years. They massively overpay for average players and raise the prices for everyone.

No wonder Benfica want 120mil for Enzo when Antony was 100m.
Reply #42204 on: December 22, 2022, 02:49:26 pm
Quote from: Persephone on December 22, 2022, 09:20:26 am
These pricks have been artificially inflating the market for years. They massively overpay for average players and raise the prices for everyone.

No wonder Benfica want 120mil for Enzo when Antony was 100m.

But but but Neville keeps using his soapbox to tell everyone who'll listen the Glazers haven't spent a penny!!! Could it be he's talking shit?
Reply #42205 on: December 22, 2022, 09:20:44 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on December 22, 2022, 02:49:26 pm
But but but Neville keeps using his soapbox to tell everyone who'll listen the Glazers haven't spent a penny!!! Could it be he's talking shit?
I'm surprised Gary Neville can speak with his tongue lodged so far up the Qatari Sheikh's ass.
Reply #42206 on: Yesterday at 07:52:01 am
Green and Gold scarfs out tonight, I reckon.
Reply #42207 on: Yesterday at 02:17:39 pm
Redcafe logic:

4 goals and 2 assists in 13(1) appearances = on fire
5 goals and 3 assists in  8(3) appearances = expensive flop.

:lmao
Reply #42208 on: Yesterday at 02:23:16 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:17:39 pm
Redcafe logic:

4 goals in 13(1) appearances = on fire
5 goals in  8(3) appearances = expensive flop.

:lmao

Pretty sure Darwin has more assists too.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Reply #42209 on: Yesterday at 02:53:01 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 02:23:16 pm
Pretty sure Darwin has more assists too.

Yup, that's true so added them into my previous post since that was another popular criticism of Nunez in that Redcafe Gakpo thread too.
Reply #42210 on: Today at 02:54:28 am
