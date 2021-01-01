« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1051 1052 1053 1054 1055 [1056]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2646804 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42200 on: Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Yesterday at 09:12:08 pm
Really haven't missed commentators and their insistence on saying "Bruno Fernandes" every single time instead of just his surname. It's a really weird obsession they all have with his full name.
I watched about 20 mins on DAZN -- no clue who the comm was but all you got out of him was "Bruno" every 2 minutes, even when he was nowhere near the ball and had fuck all to do with what was going on.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42201 on: Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm »
They were crazy to pay 100m for Antony.
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,136
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42202 on: Today at 07:59:27 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm
They were crazy to pay for Antony.



Fixed that for you.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,736
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42203 on: Today at 09:20:26 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm
They were crazy to pay 100m for Antony.
These pricks have been artificially inflating the market for years. They massively overpay for average players and raise the prices for everyone.

No wonder Benfica want 120mil for Enzo when Antony was 100m.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,053
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42204 on: Today at 02:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:20:26 am
These pricks have been artificially inflating the market for years. They massively overpay for average players and raise the prices for everyone.

No wonder Benfica want 120mil for Enzo when Antony was 100m.

But but but Neville keeps using his soapbox to tell everyone who'll listen the Glazers haven't spent a penny!!! Could it be he's talking shit?
Logged
Fuck FIFA and Fuck Qatar. One Love.

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,736
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42205 on: Today at 09:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:49:26 pm
But but but Neville keeps using his soapbox to tell everyone who'll listen the Glazers haven't spent a penny!!! Could it be he's talking shit?
I'm surprised Gary Neville can speak with his tongue lodged so far up the Qatari Sheikh's ass.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1051 1052 1053 1054 1055 [1056]   Go Up
« previous next »
 