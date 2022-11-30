All very valid points, although I'd dispute their wages are out of control. And they've just freed up about £500k a week or something daft by getting rid of Ronaldo.



From what I've read on swiss ramble in the past, they are second to none at generating cash.



They throw around £300k a week as a starting offer to far too many of their players regardless of whether or not anyone else is offering anything similar or would offer anything near that if that player's contract run down. You suggest them losing that £500k a week from getting rid of Ronaldo while overlooking the fact that they offered him it in the first place, basically doing so just because of rumours in the papers that Abu Dhabi FC were interested in him.They do indeed still make loads of money, but ours are now very similar and we do not have the same level of spending requirements from a new owner as them, basically just fixing our midfield vs their squad needs plus extensive infrastructure spending needs too. while also having a higher pricetag than ours as well.