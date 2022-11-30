He's a pundit and cannot do the absolute of a what a decent pundit should be which is to impartial.It's cringe how much he wears his United badge whether in the Gantry, Studio, Twitter or Interviews.Most of what he says is of no value, it's a United fan offering his biased thoughts.Andy Gray as an example, (sorry) but the Gerrard Olympiakos goal, would Neville do anything like that for a LFC goal of that magnitude.He's awful and stealing a living.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I mean the gap is non-existent now, and in fact the results to end 2022 will likely see us overtake them revenue wise.On top of this they have more debt, out of control wages, a stadium which needs a shit load of work and a training facility which is over 20yrs old (although had some work done 10yrs ago).
From what I've read on swiss ramble in the past, they are second to none at generating cash.
Not anymore they aren't. The massive advantage they held over all other sides in generating income as been eroded by ourselves and City (the latter with a pinch of salt), and they aren't generating cash like they used to because of that.
I'd tentatively suggest that if you are interested in sportswashing then they're the golden goose.They have a far higher media profile. And a far less principled fanbase.
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr that would pay him almost 200m (£173m) a season on a contract to 2025.The 37-year-old is a free agent after leaving Manchester United and a big part of the proposed money is being put up by sponsors so it is unclear whether issues relating to image rights could be a stumbling block if Ronaldo chooses to pursue the move.
Isnt that a lot to do with our relative on the field successes? Their commercial revenue isn't far off and you throw in some on field success, they should surpass us shouldn't they?
QuoteCristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr that would pay him almost 200m (£173m) a season on a contract to 2025.The 37-year-old is a free agent after leaving Manchester United and a big part of the proposed money is being put up by sponsors so it is unclear whether issues relating to image rights could be a stumbling block if Ronaldo chooses to pursue the move.Jeezo. How much can the image rights possibly be, like?
All very valid points, although I'd dispute their wages are out of control. And they've just freed up about £500k a week or something daft by getting rid of Ronaldo.From what I've read on swiss ramble in the past, they are second to none at generating cash.
Harry Maguire getting destroyed in Ghanaian parliament https://twitter.com/StevenRailston/status/1598278330742353920?cxt=HHwWgMDRwY_rnK4sAAAA
This is pure gold! How on Earth did you find it?! I love when such humorous parallels are drawn to highlight a painful issue.
