« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1049 1050 1051 1052 1053 [1054]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2630590 times)

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42120 on: November 30, 2022, 01:45:16 pm »
Who cares what Neville thinks regarding the sales process?
Lots of arguments for an against with regards to which club is the more interesting buy.
In reality the sales are not a competition.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42121 on: November 30, 2022, 01:49:03 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 30, 2022, 10:25:58 am
He's a pundit and cannot do the absolute of a what a decent pundit should be which is to impartial.

It's cringe how much he wears his United badge whether in the Gantry, Studio, Twitter or Interviews.

Most of what he says is of no value, it's a United fan offering his biased thoughts.

Andy Gray as an example, (sorry) but the Gerrard Olympiakos goal, would Neville do anything like that for a LFC goal of that magnitude.

He's awful and stealing a living.
Nah, he would just do one of his weird groaning noises
Logged

Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,289
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42122 on: November 30, 2022, 01:52:00 pm »
Gary Neville speaks very well. He's very clear, concise and confident.

The problem is he is full of shit and no matter how clear, concise and confident he is, he talks a lot of bollocks.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42123 on: November 30, 2022, 02:16:58 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November 30, 2022, 12:54:41 pm
I mean the gap is non-existent now, and in fact the results to end 2022 will likely see us overtake them revenue wise.

On top of this they have more debt, out of control wages, a stadium which needs a shit load of work and a training facility which is over 20yrs old (although had some work done 10yrs ago).

Don't forget terrible set of angry fans who want instant glory and shiny new toys every 6 months. Everyone with a brain will stay away from that toxic environment.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,052
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42124 on: November 30, 2022, 02:27:39 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November 30, 2022, 12:54:41 pm
I mean the gap is non-existent now, and in fact the results to end 2022 will likely see us overtake them revenue wise.

On top of this they have more debt, out of control wages, a stadium which needs a shit load of work and a training facility which is over 20yrs old (although had some work done 10yrs ago).

All very valid points, although I'd dispute their wages are out of control. And they've just freed up about £500k a week or something daft by getting rid of Ronaldo.

From what I've read on swiss ramble in the past, they are second to none at generating cash.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,777
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42125 on: November 30, 2022, 02:31:44 pm »
Now that both us and the mancs are up for sale the Media in this godforsaken country have this weird thing about how the mancs should be sold first. Like even if they are dors that mean there isn't another billionaire left for us?  :D
Logged

Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,064
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42126 on: November 30, 2022, 03:15:13 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November 30, 2022, 02:27:39 pm
From what I've read on swiss ramble in the past, they are second to none at generating cash.

Not anymore they aren't. The massive advantage they held over all other sides in generating income as been eroded by ourselves and City (the latter with a pinch of salt), and they aren't generating cash like they used to because of that.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,062
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42127 on: November 30, 2022, 03:39:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November 30, 2022, 03:15:13 pm
Not anymore they aren't. The massive advantage they held over all other sides in generating income as been eroded by ourselves and City (the latter with a pinch of salt), and they aren't generating cash like they used to because of that.

Isnt that a lot to do with our relative on the field successes? Their commercial revenue isn't far off and you throw in some on field success, they should surpass us shouldn't they?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,181
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42128 on: November 30, 2022, 04:41:11 pm »
I'd tentatively suggest that if you are interested in sportswashing then they're the golden goose.
They have a far higher media profile. And a far less principled fanbase.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,779
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42129 on: November 30, 2022, 05:05:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 30, 2022, 04:41:11 pm
I'd tentatively suggest that if you are interested in sportswashing then they're the golden goose.
They have a far higher media profile. And a far less principled fanbase.

M.U.S.T. are a gobby bunch, they'll have plenty of members who don't want to be state owned and as an entirity, if they don't win everything in 5 minutes, they wreck the ground
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,462
  • The only club that matters
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42130 on: November 30, 2022, 05:59:51 pm »
Quote
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr that would pay him almost 200m (£173m) a season on a contract to 2025.

The 37-year-old is a free agent after leaving Manchester United and a big part of the proposed money is being put up by sponsors so it is unclear whether issues relating to image rights could be a stumbling block if Ronaldo chooses to pursue the move.
Jeezo. How much can the image rights possibly be, like?
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42131 on: November 30, 2022, 06:01:14 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November 30, 2022, 03:15:13 pm
Not anymore they aren't. The massive advantage they held over all other sides in generating income as been eroded by ourselves and City (the latter with a pinch of salt), and they aren't generating cash like they used to because of that.

Their lack of success has eroded their income.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,064
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42132 on: November 30, 2022, 07:09:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 30, 2022, 03:39:04 pm
Isnt that a lot to do with our relative on the field successes? Their commercial revenue isn't far off and you throw in some on field success, they should surpass us shouldn't they?

I mean it might make it more equal if we both do similar on the pitch going forward, but they certainly wouldn't go too far beyond us (if at all).
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42133 on: November 30, 2022, 09:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Iska on November 30, 2022, 05:59:51 pm

Quote
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr that would pay him almost 200m (£173m) a season on a contract to 2025.

The 37-year-old is a free agent after leaving Manchester United and a big part of the proposed money is being put up by sponsors so it is unclear whether issues relating to image rights could be a stumbling block if Ronaldo chooses to pursue the move.

Jeezo. How much can the image rights possibly be, like?

Obviously Saudi FFP stands for Fuck Football Permanently.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,058
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42134 on: Yesterday at 04:13:50 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on November 30, 2022, 02:27:39 pm
All very valid points, although I'd dispute their wages are out of control. And they've just freed up about £500k a week or something daft by getting rid of Ronaldo.

From what I've read on swiss ramble in the past, they are second to none at generating cash.

They throw around £300k a week as a starting offer to far too many of their players regardless of whether or not anyone else is offering anything similar or would offer anything near that if that player's contract run down. You suggest them losing that £500k a week from getting rid of Ronaldo while overlooking the fact that they offered him it in the first place, basically doing so just because of rumours in the papers that Abu Dhabi FC were interested in him.

They do indeed still make loads of money, but ours are now very similar and we do not have the same level of spending requirements from a new owner as them, basically just fixing our midfield vs their squad needs plus extensive infrastructure spending needs too. while also having a higher pricetag than ours as well.
Logged

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,710
  • Natural Police
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42135 on: Yesterday at 11:52:46 am »
Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42136 on: Yesterday at 01:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Yesterday at 11:52:46 am
Harry Maguire getting destroyed in Ghanaian parliament

https://twitter.com/StevenRailston/status/1598278330742353920?cxt=HHwWgMDRwY_rnK4sAAAA

Better pundit than Rio Ferdinand for sure
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,143
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42137 on: Yesterday at 04:19:29 pm »
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,683
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42138 on: Yesterday at 04:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Yesterday at 11:52:46 am
Harry Maguire getting destroyed in Ghanaian parliament

https://twitter.com/StevenRailston/status/1598278330742353920?cxt=HHwWgMDRwY_rnK4sAAAA
:lmao

This is pure gold! How on Earth did you find it?! I love when such humorous parallels are drawn to highlight a painful issue.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,143
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42139 on: Yesterday at 07:27:01 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:22:08 pm
:lmao

This is pure gold! How on Earth did you find it?! I love when such humorous parallels are drawn to highlight a painful issue.
;D I really have no clue, I was actually looking NBA trends and i scrolled down, saw Maguire name in the tweet and stopped ;D
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42140 on: Yesterday at 07:35:33 pm »
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42141 on: Today at 06:22:22 am »
This is too funny, and then another MP fired back its better to stick with Maguire than to bring back lukaku !

They know a lot more about football than our boring useless MPs.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1049 1050 1051 1052 1053 [1054]   Go Up
« previous next »
 