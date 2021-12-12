« previous next »
Who cares what Neville thinks regarding the sales process?
Lots of arguments for an against with regards to which club is the more interesting buy.
In reality the sales are not a competition.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:25:58 am
He's a pundit and cannot do the absolute of a what a decent pundit should be which is to impartial.

It's cringe how much he wears his United badge whether in the Gantry, Studio, Twitter or Interviews.

Most of what he says is of no value, it's a United fan offering his biased thoughts.

Andy Gray as an example, (sorry) but the Gerrard Olympiakos goal, would Neville do anything like that for a LFC goal of that magnitude.

He's awful and stealing a living.
Nah, he would just do one of his weird groaning noises
Gary Neville speaks very well. He's very clear, concise and confident.

The problem is he is full of shit and no matter how clear, concise and confident he is, he talks a lot of bollocks.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:54:41 pm
I mean the gap is non-existent now, and in fact the results to end 2022 will likely see us overtake them revenue wise.

On top of this they have more debt, out of control wages, a stadium which needs a shit load of work and a training facility which is over 20yrs old (although had some work done 10yrs ago).

Don't forget terrible set of angry fans who want instant glory and shiny new toys every 6 months. Everyone with a brain will stay away from that toxic environment.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:54:41 pm
I mean the gap is non-existent now, and in fact the results to end 2022 will likely see us overtake them revenue wise.

On top of this they have more debt, out of control wages, a stadium which needs a shit load of work and a training facility which is over 20yrs old (although had some work done 10yrs ago).

All very valid points, although I'd dispute their wages are out of control. And they've just freed up about £500k a week or something daft by getting rid of Ronaldo.

From what I've read on swiss ramble in the past, they are second to none at generating cash.
Now that both us and the mancs are up for sale the Media in this godforsaken country have this weird thing about how the mancs should be sold first. Like even if they are dors that mean there isn't another billionaire left for us?  :D
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 02:27:39 pm
From what I've read on swiss ramble in the past, they are second to none at generating cash.

Not anymore they aren't. The massive advantage they held over all other sides in generating income as been eroded by ourselves and City (the latter with a pinch of salt), and they aren't generating cash like they used to because of that.
