« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1047 1048 1049 1050 1051 [1052]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2621952 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,117
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42040 on: Yesterday at 08:30:39 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 08:03:12 pm
Yeah I hope you are right. But might be a scenario if someone can get United for similar/close price to us - they are for sure coming from further back, supposedly have bigger fanbase, potential etc. that, I suppose might equate to growth potential. Not sure how you grow Liverpool from here without investment. Depends on the ultimate value of each club.
anyway fair enough - probably Im talking bollocks and I dont give a shite how successful Utd are anyway.

Nothing wrong in speculating. I think on paper the two clubs are worth around the same, once you consider factors such as how much work needs to be done on and off the pitch.

Liverpool still has a reasonable core of players, excellent youth prospects starting to make their mark, and can afford to spend big every now and again. We don't need that much in terms of investment to get us back on track. United are a shambles at all levels.

But if you're dealing with a sportswasher who has deep pockets, and extra £2bn over five years doesn't amount to much, and you just ingratiate yourself with the fan base by fixing all the problems. It's a toss up, really.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,907
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42041 on: Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 23, 2022, 01:59:47 pm
What states are left that might realistically be interested? Are there any that would be considered 'OK'?
I'm guessing there must be a few more hugely oil rich ones, and I've no idea what their regimes are like.
China might be interested, but they have plenty of skeletons in and out. (Though we are already happy to buy heaps of stuff made there).
Presumably if India were interested that would be a LOT of money.
Is 5 the max that could happen (ie 5 CL spots)

France have the biggest according to this list

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sovereign_wealth_fund
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42042 on: Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 08:03:12 pm
Yeah I hope you are right. But might be a scenario if someone can get United for similar/close price to us - they are for sure coming from further back, supposedly have bigger fanbase, potential etc. that, I suppose might equate to growth potential. Not sure how you grow Liverpool from here without investment. Depends on the ultimate value of each club.
anyway fair enough - probably Im talking bollocks and I dont give a shite how successful Utd are anyway.
We are more attractive IMO because:
I. Our facilities are sorted. The new owners won't need to invest much in them.

II. We are in a better competitive position which always helps (recent success, world class players and manager).

III Investing in our squad is more likely to improve results considering how good Klopp is in the market. They have spent loads  with the Glazers as their owners yet they've gone 2,000 days without a trophy.

We are more of a plug-and-play investment with less work and investment required. That said, I don't see the business logic in owning a football club because you have to run it at a loss to consistently compete. The lower our club goes for, the better for us.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,022
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42043 on: Today at 12:20:59 am »
According to the Manchester Evening News, Apple and also the owner of Zara are interested in buying Man United.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,022
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42044 on: Today at 12:26:10 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm
We are more attractive IMO because:
I. Our facilities are sorted. The new owners won't need to invest much in them.

II. We are in a better competitive position which always helps (recent success, world class players and manager).

III Investing in our squad is more likely to improve results considering how good Klopp is in the market. They have spent loads  with the Glazers as their owners yet they've gone 2,000 days without a trophy.

We are more of a plug-and-play investment with less work and investment required. That said, I don't see the business logic in owning a football club because you have to run it at a loss to consistently compete. The lower our club goes for, the better for us.

The thing is, even with our success we only just surpassed them in revenue. Thats whilst they have won fuck all these past decade. Get even a bit of success and surely they go past us quite easily?
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42045 on: Today at 12:39:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:26:10 am
The thing is, even with our success we only just surpassed them in revenue. Thats whilst they have won fuck all these past decade. Get even a bit of success and surely they go past us quite easily?

The biggest difference for any buyer, is the fanbase....and our's is the fucking best that exists. When we really do need to, we gravitate together and fall back on our principles....no owner wants to deal with that. United are passive and roll over and get their belly tickled so long as money is thrown at them.

Forget the valuations, forget the assets and revenues which are all quite similar..... look at the tangible difference of needed 'buy in' from the fans....and it's an ocean of difference.
Logged

Offline Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42046 on: Today at 12:46:35 am »
I have to believe that the collapse of the proposed European Super League has probably played a role in both clubs owners selling up
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,022
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42047 on: Today at 12:49:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:20:59 am
According to the Manchester Evening News, Apple and also the owner of Zara are interested in buying Man United.
Apple have no interest in buying them ffs. Heard about this earlier and thought it was bollocks. The source is the star for Christ sake..

No idea about the ancient Zara owner but the Saudi thing looks more likely.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,022
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42048 on: Today at 12:58:58 am »
Quote from: Americano12345 on Today at 12:46:35 am
I have to believe that the collapse of the proposed European Super League has probably played a role in both clubs owners selling up
Its as certain as anything that hasnt be confirmed can be as far as Im concerned. I also believe theirs and ours would stick around if ffp in the league was a genuine thing.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42049 on: Today at 08:17:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:26:10 am
The thing is, even with our success we only just surpassed them in revenue. Thats whilst they have won fuck all these past decade. Get even a bit of success and surely they go past us quite easily?
Yes but we have to consider the potential cost and income. Their new owners will have to invest £2bn on a new stadium and a new training ground which will make any increase in revenue insignificant in the medium term.

From a business perspective, we are a better investment that'll yield faster but considering what we'll be going for, we are not likely to attract business men.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,633
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42050 on: Today at 08:26:41 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:06:55 pm
I don't think this idea really holds water, you'd think that if this was the plan then the Saudis would have held back and let somebody else pick up Newcastle while they waited for one of the big clubs to become available.

This pie chart is scary and shows how they can walk away from a £500 million loss without batting an eyelid



Thing is, when they were looking for a club, neither us nor Utd were up for sale, so they could likely have thought, we'll buy one, to what Abu Dhabi did and then if one of the big two comes up, we'll have them.

The PIF has about £492 billion in cash available. Its aim is to make investments so that the Saudis are less relaint on oil money. Both us and the Mancs have turnovers of over half a billion a season, it makes total sense to sell/pull out of Newcastle, set up two new companies, say Saudi Football and Saudi Soccer, put £5 billion into each company and buy both clubs. Then they can pressure the PL/UK Govt to change the TV rights deals to allow clubs to do their own streaming. Fuck it, they may even tell Qatar to tell that c*nt Infantio to over-rule UEFA and allow the ESL to actually be created.

Its a licence to print money.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42051 on: Today at 08:28:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:26:41 am
This pie chart is scary and shows how they can walk away from a £500 million loss without batting an eyelid



Thing is, when they were looking for a club, neither us nor Utd were up for sale, so they could likely have thought, we'll buy one, to what Abu Dhabi did and then if one of the big two comes up, we'll have them.

The PIF has about £492 billion in cash available. Its aim is to make investments so that the Saudis are less relaint on oil money. Both us and the Mancs have turnovers of over half a billion a season, it makes total sense to sell/pull out of Newcastle, set up two new companies, say Saudi Football and Saudi Soccer, put £5 billion into each company and buy both clubs. Then they can pressure the PL/UK Govt to change the TV rights deals to allow clubs to do their own streaming. Fuck it, they may even tell Qatar to tell that c*nt Infantio to over-rule UEFA and allow the ESL to actually be created.

Its a licence to print money.
They can also inflate the TV deals by bidding for them like Qatar.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,376
  • The only club that matters
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42052 on: Today at 08:55:45 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:16:04 pm
Well there's that report where the Saudis have said they're interested in backing private companies to buy both United and Liverpool, so it seems perfectly feasible at this juncture to "own" three clubs, and rules of the game be damned.
Id missed the story yesterday but ugh, this is likely to happen isnt it?  Would be totally in line with their policy and theyre too rich for it not to happen if they really mean it.  We all need to start preparing ourselves to walk away.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42053 on: Today at 08:58:54 am »
Why walk and not fight ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,376
  • The only club that matters
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42054 on: Today at 09:05:12 am »
What would the fighting look like though? Normal owners have to listen to the fans but this lot wouldnt.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42055 on: Today at 09:05:48 am »
Crazy how many of these think apple would even be interested and on top of that throw loads of money around if they did takeover because they are apple and have loads. Yeah that's how they work! They are heading for disappointment with their takeover expectations.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,633
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42056 on: Today at 09:11:59 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:05:48 am
Crazy how many of these think apple would even be interested and on top of that throw loads of money around if they did takeover because they are apple and have loads. Yeah that's how they work! They are heading for disappointment with their takeover expectations.

It's not going to be Apple or anyone like that. The worry is it is going to be the Saudis for both clubs.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:58:54 am
Why walk and not fight ?

I'll fight as I don't want to give up the game, but how would we do it? We can't hurt them financially, the only way we could do it is in the ground and do we really want to turn on the players and Jurgen and remove our support? I can just picture it, 24,000 season tickets cancelled like that and tickets sold on the open market to anyone who can be arsed going - and sadly there will be plenty to take the places of the hardcore.

Fucking scary times this for the club

Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:05:12 am
What would the fighting look like though? Normal owners have to listen to the fans but this lot wouldnt.

The Glazers found with the Mancs, just buy them something shiny and they shut the fuck up, their fanbase will be easy to buy
« Last Edit: Today at 09:13:34 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42057 on: Today at 09:16:13 am »
Picket the ground,if it comes to it then the players and game will be way down the list.

Relegation was a price I was willing to pay to get rid of the last two c*nts.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,611
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42058 on: Today at 09:17:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:50:48 pm
Good observation there.

What about George? He was really amiable, but I thought there was more to him than met the eye. He probably went to S&M clubs with Sweep off the Sooty show.

Whilst Sooty was being fisted by Harry Corbett on a daily basis on on childrens TV? :o
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,207
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42059 on: Today at 10:36:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:26:41 am
This pie chart is scary and shows how they can walk away from a £500 million loss without batting an eyelid



Thing is, when they were looking for a club, neither us nor Utd were up for sale, so they could likely have thought, we'll buy one, to what Abu Dhabi did and then if one of the big two comes up, we'll have them.

The PIF has about £492 billion in cash available. Its aim is to make investments so that the Saudis are less relaint on oil money. Both us and the Mancs have turnovers of over half a billion a season, it makes total sense to sell/pull out of Newcastle, set up two new companies, say Saudi Football and Saudi Soccer, put £5 billion into each company and buy both clubs. Then they can pressure the PL/UK Govt to change the TV rights deals to allow clubs to do their own streaming. Fuck it, they may even tell Qatar to tell that c*nt Infantio to over-rule UEFA and allow the ESL to actually be created.

Its a licence to print money.

If they buy us and then just give Newcastle back to Mike Ashley they'll be about 10% of the way to getting me on board, I'll be honest
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,141
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42060 on: Today at 11:00:03 am »
If the point of the fund is to long term generate revenue, after the oil has dried up. Is Billions on purchase, plus best part of a billion on upgrades, then massive transfer fees going to work.
If it becomes a small number of teams in essentially showpiece events, is there a risk the revenue stream seriously shrinks.
I know we say City and Newcastle aren't run like businesses , but is it a long term plan they have that they expect will actually bring in revenue?

Any comparisons to the Liv Golf thing that's going on worth looking into for hints on how this might go?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42061 on: Today at 11:07:22 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:36:34 am
If they buy us and then just give Newcastle back to Mike Ashley they'll be about 10% of the way to getting me on board, I'll be honest

I heard that they're going to run them into the ground because of Fat "True" Geordie.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,376
  • The only club that matters
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42062 on: Today at 11:34:42 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:00:03 am
Any comparisons to the Liv Golf thing that's going on worth looking into for hints on how this might go?
The way you describe it is all very rational, but Liv Golf suggests to me that that isnt what its about at all.  The figures are insane compared to any financial return that I can conceive of.  Thats why yesterdays story is so ominous - if theyre serious about it, no rational actor can stop them - youd need the government to step in.

I think this really is Bond-Villain-level stuff, taking over the world by buying its culture.  In strategic terms I suppose the goal could be to seek integration with the west without having to compromise itself at all.  Im not sure thats much of a plan for them  Abramovich got cut out as soon as it became important beyond sport itself  but for the prey country theres just too much money involved to have any real hope that it would defend itself.  It hasnt so far.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,141
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42063 on: Today at 12:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:34:42 am
The way you describe it is all very rational, but Liv Golf suggests to me that that isnt what its about at all.  The figures are insane compared to any financial return that I can conceive of.  Thats why yesterdays story is so ominous - if theyre serious about it, no rational actor can stop them - youd need the government to step in.

I think this really is Bond-Villain-level stuff, taking over the world by buying its culture.  In strategic terms I suppose the goal could be to seek integration with the west without having to compromise itself at all.  Im not sure thats much of a plan for them  Abramovich got cut out as soon as it became important beyond sport itself  but for the prey country theres just too much money involved to have any real hope that it would defend itself.  It hasnt so far.

You think the main goal is to make their culture less offensive to the 'West'? 
You'd think trying to get a massive increase in oil output right now would help the cause.

I have no insight as to what's going on, just joining the dots put in front of me.  There's a lot of dots to be revealed for sure.


Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,661
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42064 on: Today at 12:23:27 pm »
Or it could just be ego
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,741
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42065 on: Today at 12:29:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:26:41 am


Thing is, when they were looking for a club, neither us nor Utd were up for sale, so they could likely have thought, we'll buy one, to what Abu Dhabi did and then if one of the big two comes up, we'll have them.


Us and the Mancs have always been up for sale. Just not advertised like now. FSG announced a few years ago they would take on investors. Yes, not the same as a full sale, but with the right amount of cash FSG would sell. Same with the Glazers.

If the Saudi's really wanted us, they could have got us.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,611
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42066 on: Today at 12:33:05 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:17:45 am
Whilst Sooty was being fisted by Harry Corbett on a daily basis on on childrens TV? :o
I really did laugh out loud there. 😂
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,117
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42067 on: Today at 12:46:16 pm »
IMO, it was the Saudis buying Newcastle that forced FSG and the Glazers hand. The Tories basically forced the takeover through and it's proved the final nail in the coffin.

The owners can feck off, but we're stuck. There's plenty of willing stooges ready to take the place of anyone who walks away. We might get anti Saudi banners into the games, but the cameras won't show them, and if we're doing well people will just pretend not to see. :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,376
  • The only club that matters
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42068 on: Today at 12:46:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:00:43 pm
You think the main goal is to make their culture less offensive to the 'West'?
Sort of, but not quite in that way?  Im guessing its more about making a part of the west Saudi.  As in, if they own football  City and Newcastle are chicken feed, us and Utd are the Crown Jewels in this country  then thats a way in which our interests are aligned with theirs once oil is out of the picture.  I dont think its a great one, but if its part of a really wide strategy like eg attracting expats to this new city of theirs, then maybe?
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:23:27 pm
Or it could just be ego
That too, these are the most arrogant guys in the world after all.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,758
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42069 on: Today at 05:10:42 pm »
Manchester United fans sentenced after protest turned violent



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-63754963
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,611
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42070 on: Today at 05:11:01 pm »
United fans sentenced for their part in the riot which lead to our game being postponed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-63754963

Did the FA take any action against the club?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,362
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42071 on: Today at 05:52:41 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:11:01 pm
United fans sentenced for their part in the riot which lead to our game being postponed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-63754963

Did the FA take any action against the club?

:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,611
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42072 on: Today at 05:58:10 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:11:01 pm
United fans sentenced for their part in the riot which lead to our game being postponed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-63754963

Did the FA take any action against the club?
Has Gary Neville been done for incitement?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42073 on: Today at 06:01:53 pm »
The FA have concluded any further action would be inappropriate since the news of the Glazers sale makes this a difficult time for the club.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1047 1048 1049 1050 1051 [1052]   Go Up
« previous next »
 