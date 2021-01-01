« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41880 on: Today at 07:44:51 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41881 on: Today at 07:46:38 pm
Hope their new owners have very deep pockets. The Glazers spent so much money on buying over-rated & over-priced shite that they neglected the need for Old Trafford to be brought up to scratch. That ain't gonna come cheap.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41882 on: Today at 07:46:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:41:59 pm
Not really, Mancs will welcome despot regimes with open arms.
hmmm ... that could push up our price.  maybe.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41883 on: Today at 07:46:49 pm
Bet they are hoping Easter Island does an interview with Piers Moron.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41884 on: Today at 07:47:46 pm
Shit, theyre looking to sell up


Noooooooooooooo
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41885 on: Today at 07:48:42 pm
What would their value be? Ours was what, 3-4bn? Maybe over £4bn for them?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41886 on: Today at 07:50:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:48:42 pm
What would their value be? Ours was what, 3-4bn? Maybe over £4bn for them?
cash in on all those Likes .....
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41887 on: Today at 07:52:07 pm
Shit, the green and yellow scarves actually worked.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41888 on: Today at 07:52:34 pm
going against them is the huge costs to turn Old Twatford into a 21st century football stadium.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41889 on: Today at 07:53:42 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:52:34 pm
going against them is the huge costs to turn Old Twatford into a 21st century football stadium.

They will also cost more. But even with a lack of success, they continued to bring in incredible revenues.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41890 on: Today at 07:54:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:53:42 pm
They will also cost more. But even with a lack of success, they continued to bring in incredible revenues.
yup.

if an oil state buys them I won't know whether to laugh or cry.

both, probably.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41891 on: Today at 07:55:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:41:59 pm
Not really, Mancs will welcome despot regimes with open arms.

Neville is on his knees in Qatar begging for any despots to buy them as we speak
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41892 on: Today at 07:55:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:53:42 pm
They will also cost more. But even with a lack of success, they continued to bring in incredible revenues.

We now bring in more.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41893 on: Today at 07:56:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:54:39 pm
yup.

if an oil state buys them I won't know whether to laugh or cry.

both, probably.

They already spend the most in the league, wouldnt really change much would it?

Ratcliffe said before hed like to buy them didnt he?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41894 on: Today at 07:58:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:55:55 pm
We now bring in more.

Over a small period when we have had huge success and them fuck all. They have a massive potential to really ramp that up again with a bit more success.

It’s good that they are for sale because it will mean a despot regime are more likely to go for them than us.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41895 on: Today at 08:00:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:58:34 pm
Over a small period when we have had huge success and them fuck all. They have a massive potential to really ramp that up again with a bit more success.

Its good that they are for sale because it will mean a despot regime are more likely to go for them than us.

good point.

any sensible buyer will look at what they've spent on players / salaries for the last 10 years and run a mile.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41896 on: Today at 08:01:19 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:00:29 pm
good point.

any sensible buyer will look at what they've spent on players / salaries for the last 10 years and run a mile.

A sensible buyer probably requires another billion and then more for stadium and training facility upgrades. That could scare them off and leave them ripe to be sportswashed.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41897 on: Today at 08:01:27 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:56:11 pm
They already spend the most in the league, wouldnt really change much would it?

Ratcliffe said before hed like to buy them didnt he?

Yeah, but it means they can pay over £150 million for a donkey like Mcguire instead of a paltry £85 million.

'We're Man United, we'll pay what we want'
