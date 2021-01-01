Not really, Mancs will welcome despot regimes with open arms.
What would their value be? Ours was what, 3-4bn? Maybe over £4bn for them?
going against them is the huge costs to turn Old Twatford into a 21st century football stadium.
They will also cost more. But even with a lack of success, they continued to bring in incredible revenues.
Not really, Mancs will welcome despot regimes with open arms.
yup.if an oil state buys them I won't know whether to laugh or cry.both, probably.
We now bring in more.
Over a small period when we have had huge success and them fuck all. They have a massive potential to really ramp that up again with a bit more success.Its good that they are for sale because it will mean a despot regime are more likely to go for them than us.
good point.any sensible buyer will look at what they've spent on players / salaries for the last 10 years and run a mile.
They already spend the most in the league, wouldnt really change much would it?Ratcliffe said before hed like to buy them didnt he?
