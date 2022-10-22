« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41800
Quote from: The North Bank
Cristiano Ronaldo: "I hope Arsenal win the Premier League, if it's not Manchester United. If Manchester United dont win the Premier League, I'll be happy if Arsenal do"
"I like the team. I like the coach. I think Arsenal have a good team"


You know hes not all bad, just misunderstood really. All he said was that Man utd are shite, no one can argue with that.

He probably feels an affinity with one of your players North Bank.
Quote from: Caligula?
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41801
The little gem about him being the most expensive salaried player in the history of the PL think hes forgotten he didnt move to City?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41802
Quote from: tonysleft
I agree with all of this but Ronaldo will never be forced to face any of what it means to climb down from your peak and accept being an ageing footballer. He will play first XI for various teams until he retires then go into management and get handed jobs he shouldn't get. His post playing career will be an interesting one for sure

To be fair to Manchester United, they smell of poo and their supporters all look like they used to be in Crossroads.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41803
Every time he says the word Manchester he sounds like the little kid in the Inbetweeners film that pulled Jay's shorts down
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41804
I gave in and watched that interview. It started ok but got very boring I thought. Only so much of Piers Morgans arse kissing you can listen to. You're the best player ever, you have great abdominals, you 1st, Messi 2nd, you're very good looking bla bla bla. Then the stupid screen headlines. "United Striker tips Arsenal for Title" - ahhh no he didn't, he said if Utd don't win it hopes Arsenal do.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41805
Its all incredibly boring, as are United fans whining and crying over this. Everyone knew he was a dickhead, and now seem to be surprised when he starts behaving like one. United fans behaving like this is the most important thing in the world etc. shows what a giddy bunch of fuckwits they are. "Once fine player gets old and can't hack it" is the oldest and dullest story in the sporting book.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41806
Quote from: The North Bank
Cristiano Ronaldo: "I hope Arsenal win the Premier League, if it's not Manchester United. If Manchester United dont win the Premier League, I'll be happy if Arsenal do"
"I like the team. I like the coach. I think Arsenal have a good team"


You know hes not all bad, just misunderstood really. All he said was that Man utd are shite, no one can argue with that.

An annoyance that has been irrelvant for a decade, one that people, by and large, has forgotten about but still jumps up and down and pretends people care...and Ronaldo.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41807
Hilarious! United suing him now 

Manchester United to sue Cristiano Ronaldo and ban him over interview
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/manchester-united-to-sue-cristiano-ronaldo-and-ban-him-over-interview?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41808
Saw the interview - comes across like a right dickhead (which he is).


The thing that got me was him apparently talking to his son about his recent suspension. He said his son laughed and said "But you're the best player in the world - they're not going to play you?".

Can't blame the kid as he's young so probably just listens to what his dad says but it made me think that Ronaldo actually, fully & wholeheartedly believes that he's still the best player on the planet (he never was imo - that title goes to Messi)

I thought he'd at least concede that he isn't what he used to be - all this has come about though because he's completely incapable of accepting his own decline.

He feels he should be playing 90 minutes every week regardless of his performances. He started 9 of 13 games - at 37 he should be delighted with that.

He's completely ruined his 'legacy' with a number of people who were fans of his and proven a lot of us who said he was an egotistical narcissist almost 20 years ago right.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41809
This couldn't have gone better. He's no good anymore, he was desperate to join City but relucantly went back to these, the club he "loves" when he had no other choice, he's dragged the club through the mud multiple times and is now gonna end up in a legal battle with them to finish it off  ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41810
Quote from: DelTrotter
This couldn't have gone better. He's no good anymore, he was desperate to join City but relucantly went back to these, the club he "loves" when he had no other choice, he's dragged the club through the mud multiple times and is now gonna end up in a legal battle with them to finish it off  ;D

As hilarious as it all is - he's totally tarnished his standing with their fanbase - United themselves as a team are going to be better in the long run.  That's all that matters and I'm a bit disappointed that Ten Hag seems to be not messing around and is turning their culture into a proper club.  Pogba gone, Ronaldo soon to go.  That's their two biggest ego's outed.  Add to that the way he's fucked Maguire out of the picture and it's hard not to admire the manager's handling of it all.  Not too dissimilar to Jurgen with Sakho.


Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41811
Quote from: slaphead
Every time he says the word Manchester he sounds like the little kid in the Inbetweeners film that pulled Jay's shorts down
You from Manchester? You like Manchester?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41812
Quote from: I've been a good boy.
You from Manchester? You like Manchester?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41813
Got what he wanted, hasn't he? Knew fine well he was going to blow up his relationship with the club, knew the consequence would be getting his contract cancelled. Gives him the ability to move in January without a club worrying about paying money to United.

Also very telling that he went with Piers Moron, who he knew wouldn't ask a single probing or critical question, because he's obsessed with Ronaldo and desperate for ratings for his show.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41814
Quote from: Red_Rich
As hilarious as it all is - he's totally tarnished his standing with their fanbase - United themselves as a team are going to be better in the long run.  That's all that matters and I'm a bit disappointed that Ten Hag seems to be not messing around and is turning their culture into a proper club.  Pogba gone, Ronaldo soon to go.  That's their two biggest ego's outed.  Add to that the way he's fucked Maguire out of the picture and it's hard not to admire the manager's handling of it all.  Not too dissimilar to Jurgen with Sakho.

Can't disagree with any of this.

Got to praise Ten Hag for the way he's bombed Pogba out of the club by....the club offering him a contract to stay and him deciding to leave. Ok no....thats sarcasm :D But defo on Ronaldo. His tactic of playing him in pretty much every game this season and making him captain was a surefire way to force him to...go on Piers Moron and dismantle the club? :D Ok no thats sarcasm too.

You're right on Maguire though so I guess one out of three ain't bad. But then I'm not sure how much praise you can give a professional manager for not picking someone who is literally worse than Titus Bramble.

He's done absolutely fuck all in 'making an impression' and 'not messing around'. Didn't he 'bomb' Fatty Shaw out until he realised the leftback he signed, from Holland surprisingly, is dogshit? :D The grand sum of his ruthless iron fisted rule is that he's not played Harry Maguire much, which is akin to praising him for not playing Wan Bissaka. It could be that he's got that Klopp ruthlessness, which is truly a frightening prospect. Or maybe more likely is that he's not THAT much of a dunce that he can see truly awful footballers when they parade in front of him (but even that is doubtful considering Elanga is still playing a fair bit). Praising him for getting rid of Ronaldo is genuinely laughable stuff.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41815
On the arsenal thing, was that possibly just his pr team having told him to say it to get moron further on his side?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41816
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41817
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv

Suuuuuuuuueeeeee
Alas that gag got little traction when I first made it, a while ago. This site is is full of philistines. I may take legal action...


;)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41818
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Also very telling that he went with Piers Moron, who he knew wouldn't ask a single probing or critical question, because he's obsessed with Ronaldo and desperate for ratings for his show.

Just touched on something similar in the pundit thread. Simon Jordan pulled him on that on the radio today, made Morgan look a right lemon
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41819
Quote from: slaphead
Just touched on something similar in the pundit thread. Simon Jordan pulled him on that on the radio today, made Morgan look a right lemon
Really warming to Simon Jordan.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41820
Quote from: Ghost Town
Alas that gag got little traction when I first made it, a while ago. This site is is full of philistines. I may take legal action...


;)

Philnevillestines
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41821
Quote from: Ghost Town
Alas that gag got little traction when I first made it, a while ago. This site is is full of philistines. I may take legal action...


;)


You should do an interview with Penis Morgan about feeling betrayed.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41822
Just saw the TalkShite thing. Simon Jordan handed Morgan his arse to be fair.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41823
Quote from: MJD-L4
Saw the interview - comes across like a right dickhead (which he is).


The thing that got me was him apparently talking to his son about his recent suspension. He said his son laughed and said "But you're the best player in the world - they're not going to play you?".

Can't blame the kid as he's young so probably just listens to what his dad says but it made me think that Ronaldo actually, fully & wholeheartedly believes that he's still the best player on the planet (he never was imo - that title goes to Messi)

I thought he'd at least concede that he isn't what he used to be - all this has come about though because he's completely incapable of accepting his own decline.

He feels he should be playing 90 minutes every week regardless of his performances. He started 9 of 13 games - at 37 he should be delighted with that.

He's completely ruined his 'legacy' with a number of people who were fans of his and proven a lot of us who said he was an egotistical narcissist almost 20 years ago right.

Can you imagine his tantrum if Argentina win the World Cup? It would destroy him.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41824
Quote from: disgraced cake
Just saw the TalkShite thing. Simon Jordan handed Morgan his arse to be fair.

here for those who want to watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2wrDwD0QNs
