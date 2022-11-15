Right, the thing is that some footballers, and Ronaldo is the Prime example, are more than just footballers, they are industries in their own right. There is only a handful but some aspire to be in the club





Messi is but does not appear to bad in that respect, Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Neymar, Beckham, MpBappe are the obvious examples and even Rooney is on the edge of that (although why you'd want his ugly mug on anything you physically own is beyond me)





They have their own marketing people, brand, media managers and lawyers (to manage their little 'problems') and they make millions. Beckham managed to make the transition from player to post player with a degree of dignity. Ronaldo is struggling with that one.





The reason? His ego is like a truck, he cannot cope with the downward curve he now inhabits, he's 38 shortly, he will serve no more purpose than Pele and can do more than replay their history to generations who will become less interested as time goes on.



If he wasn't such a monumental arse I'd actually feel a lot of sympathy for him. He's had a stellar career. I have no doubt he believes he's the greatest player ever. Once you see that ebbing away it's very much like bereavement. Far less talented players than him have really struggled to adjust when their top flight career reaches its final curtain. No wonder a fair number of them hit the bottle after retiring.Sure, this fella will still rake the money in just as Beckham still does, but not by doing what he feels born to do. As toned as it is, his body cannot do what he wants and needs it to do anymore. That's got to really hit hard. His ego means it will be harder still in his case. Being yesterdays man will be really tough on him. His brand will survive. It's his ego that will take a pasting.