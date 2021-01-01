Maybe instead of being a c*nt you can tell me about what you're disagreeing with. Not that i care about your opinion, but it's a slow day without footy
Okie doke. Ronaldo is a football player nothing more than that. He was once a fantastic footballer, one of the world's best. He is absolutely nowhere near that anymore and he hasn't been for a few years. Man Utd fucked up by signing him back on astronomical wages but he went along, pretending it was for emotional reasons, rather than the 500,000 quid a week he was getting. He scored goals last season, but him playing was at the expense of any sort of team cohesion or tactical development. The team function much better when he's not in it. So the new manager, who maybe has some idea what he's doing, unfortunately, has decided not to play him as often, because he's shit and stops the team functioning properly. As a result, Ronaldo has spat the dummy and given a truly embarrassing interview, inferring that he's better than everyone else involved at the club. And you've embarrassed yourself by defending that.