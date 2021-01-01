« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41720 on: Today at 02:58:02 pm



This seems topical
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41721 on: Today at 03:28:53 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:29:52 pm
Right, the thing is that some footballers, and Ronaldo is the Prime example, are more than just footballers, they are industries in their own right. There is only a handful but some aspire to be in the club


Messi is but does not appear to bad in that respect, Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Neymar, Beckham, MpBappe are the obvious examples and even Rooney is on the edge of that (although why you'd want his ugly mug on anything you physically own is beyond me)


They have their own marketing people, brand, media managers and lawyers (to manage their little 'problems') and they make millions. Beckham managed to make the transition from player to post player with a degree of dignity. Ronaldo is struggling with that one.


The reason?  His ego is like a truck, he cannot cope with the downward curve he now inhabits, he's 38 shortly, he will serve no more purpose than Pele and can do more than replay their history to generations who will become less interested as time goes on.

If he wasn't such a monumental arse I'd actually feel a lot of sympathy for him. He's had a stellar career. I have no doubt he believes he's the greatest player ever. Once you see that ebbing away it's very much like bereavement. Far less talented players than him have really struggled to adjust when their top flight career reaches its final curtain. No wonder a fair number of them hit the bottle after retiring.

Sure, this fella will still rake the money in just as Beckham still does, but not by doing what he feels born to do. As toned as it is, his body cannot do what he wants and needs it to do anymore. That's got to really hit hard. His ego means it will be harder still in his case. Being yesterdays man will be really tough on him. His brand will survive. It's his ego that will take a pasting.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41722 on: Today at 03:32:21 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:06:33 pm
Ronaldo is shite mate.

Torben Piechnik would have run rings round him.

Not saying he's not. He was shite even at Real Madrid towards the end and they did the right thing getting rid, shite for Juventus and now shite for Manutd, although he's better than all their forwards and that tells you more about their other forwards than it does for him.

Knowing all this, why they signed him? Well, they compromised what's going on on the pitch for the benefits of marketing. His name is still a big brand and it sells all over the world. Also they were afraid if he signs for City, he could "steal" some of the local fans, especially younger generation
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41723 on: Today at 03:37:04 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:32:21 pm
Not saying he's not. He was shite even at Real Madrid towards the end and they did the right thing getting rid, shite for Juventus and now shite for Manutd, although he's better than all their forwards and that tells you more about their other forwards than it does for him.

Knowing all this, why they signed him? Well, they compromised what's going on on the pitch for the benefits of marketing. His name is still a big brand and it sells all over the world. Also they were afraid if he signs for City, he could "steal" some of the local fans, especially younger generation

That's very true. As Van Gaal even said before Ten Hag went there - But Manchester United are a commercial club, so its a difficult choice for a coach. He would be better going to a football club. Im not going to advise him, hell call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club.



Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41724 on: Today at 03:39:15 pm
Is this going to be Ronaldo FC discussion due to the slow footy news?

Fcuk Ronaldo.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41725 on: Today at 03:46:09 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:37:04 pm
That's very true. As Van Gaal even said before Ten Hag went there - But Manchester United are a commercial club, so its a difficult choice for a coach. He would be better going to a football club. Im not going to advise him, hell call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club.

It said a lot when they dropped 'Football Club' from their crest in a marketing ploy some years back now.

I think two things came into play when they brought him back. One was, as said, all about the marketing. The other was ego. The Mancs have the most overblown ego in world sport. There was no way in hell they could let him go to their Abu Dhabian neighbours. That would have been a dagger to their sense of self. They certainly deserve each other too. Both fading lights trying to capture long past glories. Both brands these days, rather than footballer and football club.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41726 on: Today at 04:19:54 pm
It's ironic that they have been shite since Fergie retired and he had more than a big hand in getting the fake Ronaldo back to the Theatre of screams. Causing them even more shiteness.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41727 on: Today at 04:26:05 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:46:09 pm
It said a lot when they dropped 'Football Club' from their crest in a marketing ploy some years back now.

I think two things came into play when they brought him back. One was, as said, all about the marketing. The other was ego. The Mancs have the most overblown ego in world sport. There was no way in hell they could let him go to their Abu Dhabian neighbours. That would have been a dagger to their sense of self. They certainly deserve each other too. Both fading lights trying to capture long past glories. Both brands these days, rather than footballer and football club.

Is right.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41728 on: Today at 04:33:30 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:19:54 pm
It's ironic that they have been shite since Fergie retired and he had more than a big hand in getting the fake Ronaldo back to the Theatre of screams. Causing them even more shiteness.

He anointed Moyes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41729 on: Today at 04:39:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:46:09 pm
It said a lot when they dropped 'Football Club' from their crest in a marketing ploy some years back now.

I think two things came into play when they brought him back. One was, as said, all about the marketing. The other was ego. The Mancs have the most overblown ego in world sport. There was no way in hell they could let him go to their Abu Dhabian neighbours. That would have been a dagger to their sense of self. They certainly deserve each other too. Both fading lights trying to capture long past glories. Both brands these days, rather than footballer and football club.

Quite right. Part of me thought that Man City played an absolute blinder there in that whole escapade. For the life of me I can't see Guardiola wanting Ronaldo near his team. The cynic in me thought that they put the stories there and played it out, knowing full well Utd would come steaming in, pay him a staggering amount of money to become a worse team. And not strengthen in the areas they should have spent that money on. I say part of me because you'd think a rival club wouldn't be that devious or underhand. Then you remember who that other club is, and it's probably quite bloody likely.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41730 on: Today at 04:42:33 pm
The United fans who welcomed him back are the same type of people who get back into relationships with psycho ex's, and then go on the Jeremy Kyle show to complain about how dysfunctional their love lives are.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41731 on: Today at 04:48:09 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:20:53 am
What and?


And he made them worse in the same way that he was holding Juventus back.

He scored 18 and 6 of them were 2 hattys against shite,he failed to score in over half their games.


That's what.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41732 on: Today at 05:23:22 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:39:48 pm
Quite right. Part of me thought that Man City played an absolute blinder there in that whole escapade. For the life of me I can't see Guardiola wanting Ronaldo near his team. The cynic in me thought that they put the stories there and played it out, knowing full well Utd would come steaming in, pay him a staggering amount of money to become a worse team. And not strengthen in the areas they should have spent that money on. I say part of me because you'd think a rival club wouldn't be that devious or underhand. Then you remember who that other club is, and it's probably quite bloody likely.

Yes, it certainly looked like Abu Dhabi played a blinder there. We'll probably never know if they meant to or not, but it certainly looked like they played United.

I can't imagine why Abu Dhabi would have wanted him on the pitch, although him being at the Emptyhad would have been a good sportswashing tool simply because of his name.

Seeing United dancing like puppets on a string was hilarious.  :)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41733 on: Today at 05:28:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:23:22 pm
I can't imagine why Abu Dhabi would have wanted him on the pitch, although him being at the Emptyhad would have been a good sportswashing tool simply because of his name.

Yep it was sports washing pure and simple. Same reason they signed Grealish and wanted Kane.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41734 on: Today at 05:31:11 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:33:30 pm
He anointed Moyes.

It's lucky that Ferguson didn't seem to care one bit about the long-term legacy of the club, because he flogged those players to the hilt and left a less than stellar squad in the hands of David Moyes no less.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41735 on: Today at 05:33:41 pm
bumping this, for those who are starting to feel sorry for him ....

Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:55:09 am
Just a reminder of what a prick he is:



Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41736 on: Today at 05:48:04 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:33:30 pm
He anointed Moyes.

What with ?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41737 on: Today at 05:53:27 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 05:48:04 pm
What with ?

Rock of Gibraltar semen.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41738 on: Today at 05:53:54 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 05:48:04 pm
What with ?
Not oil, to their everlasting dismay
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41739 on: Today at 05:55:23 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 05:48:04 pm
What with ?

Something he should have left on the hard shoulder.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41740 on: Today at 06:57:04 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:19:54 pm
It's ironic that they have been shite since Fergie retired and he had more than a big hand in getting the fake Ronaldo back to the Theatre of screams. Causing them even more shiteness.


He's done a lot to preserve his pedestal legacy


Moyes, Solsjkaer, Ronaldo............
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41741 on: Today at 08:29:07 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:39:48 pm
Quite right. Part of me thought that Man City played an absolute blinder there in that whole escapade. For the life of me I can't see Guardiola wanting Ronaldo near his team. The cynic in me thought that they put the stories there and played it out, knowing full well Utd would come steaming in, pay him a staggering amount of money to become a worse team. And not strengthen in the areas they should have spent that money on. I say part of me because you'd think a rival club wouldn't be that devious or underhand. Then you remember who that other club is, and it's probably quite bloody likely.

Didnt they pull that trick with Maguire and Fred as well?

Fool me once ..
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41742 on: Today at 08:31:29 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:46:41 pm
Maybe instead of being a c*nt you can tell me about what you're disagreeing with. Not that i care about your opinion, but  it's a slow day without footy  :D

Okie doke. Ronaldo is a football player  nothing more than that. He was once a fantastic footballer, one of the world's best. He is absolutely nowhere near that anymore and he hasn't been for a few years. Man Utd fucked up by signing him back on astronomical wages but he went along, pretending it was for emotional reasons, rather than the 500,000 quid a week he was getting. He scored goals last season, but him playing was at the expense of any sort of team cohesion or tactical development. The team function much better when he's not in it. So the new manager, who maybe has some idea what he's doing, unfortunately, has decided not to play him as often, because he's shit and stops the team functioning properly. As a result, Ronaldo has spat the dummy and given a truly embarrassing interview, inferring that he's better than everyone else involved at the club. And you've embarrassed yourself by defending that.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41743 on: Today at 08:37:37 pm
I really feel sorry for him for the loss of the baby.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41744 on: Today at 09:03:12 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:37:37 pm
I really feel sorry for him for the loss of the baby.

That is where my sympathy starts and ends for Ronaldo.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41745 on: Today at 09:16:36 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 06:57:04 pm

He's done a lot to preserve his pedestal legacy


Moyes, Solsjkaer, Ronaldo............

Horse jazz (or as Nick put it, Rock of Gibraltar semen).
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41746 on: Today at 09:41:26 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 04:42:33 pm
The United fans who welcomed him back are the same type of people who get back into relationships with psycho ex's, and then go on the Jeremy Kyle show to complain about how dysfunctional their love lives are.

Manc psycho ex's are usually their own sisters.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41747 on: Today at 10:07:41 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:16:36 pm
Horse jazz (or as Nick put it, Rock of Gibraltar semen).
A niche musical form. I believe the Archbishop of Canterbury is a fan. Never made the Top 40 even when it was compiled by Gallup
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41748 on: Today at 10:29:06 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:07:41 pm
A niche musical form. I believe the Archbishop of Canterbury is a fan. Never made the Top 40 even when it was compiled by Gallup

Serves me right for typing on a phone. Although I'm pleased my phone hasn't memorised 'jizz' yet :P
