.First time I've ever seen or heard him mention Charlton, Best, Law & Cantona. He's been on his knees blowing Ronaldo since he left them the first time back in '08.They're all looking like right cocks now. He never loved you or your club. You were a stepping stone and then a final big pay day. Nothing more.Charlton, Best, Law, Cantona, Giggs, Rooney.Quiz Question: what proportion of these beat up their wives/girlfriends?
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Ten Haag has at least shown the balls to stand up to himId love to see the United fans try and defend this. Absolute shambles of a club. The gift that keeps on giving ever since the Moyes era
Crosby Nick never fails.
so their kitchen lacls infrastructure and technology, don't they have oven? How do they cook in their kitchen?
Now it's time for Harry Maguire to step up and say some words. You are a PL winner, you are England's defensive anchor and these twats benched you, you have to talk about this betrayal.
Never won a PL
Oh have they stopped shouting Siuuu when he scores?
Last couple of times I've seen my youngest cousins, whilst they were around 8-13yo, I've been left with the impression that nowadays it's very much just about the absolute elite - for a spell it seemed as though 'the only' players in the world for kids were Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo, and Suarez. Felt like a far cry from when I was a kid (Christ, listen to me!) and I'd be memorising the details of every player in each season's sticker book and knowing all about the teams, their kits, their grounds and so on. Now it just seems to be about 'the best'.
I think its more the young kids these days seem to support a player instead of a club i find it very weird
Such an ugly stadium exterior, not sure what revamp they need, they should knock it down and start again.It's like a combination of Lego, Meccano and a climbing frame.Theatre of Ugly.
Made him captain last week despite everything.
The most ill advised interview since Kane went golfing with Gary Neville.
They'll probably give him a pay rise rather than get rid, he's been ripping the piss out of the club all season and been horrendously unprofessional yet the other week was captaining the team!!
Man utd don't play again until end of December. This will all blow over and the faithful will be Siuuu ing every one of his goals.Now if Ten Months had any cohuna's he tell the Plastic one you're never playing for me again. But I doubt he will.
