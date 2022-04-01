« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2593243 times)

Offline El Lobo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41600 on: Today at 12:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:28:08 pm
First time I've ever seen or heard him mention Charlton, Best, Law & Cantona. He's been on his knees blowing Ronaldo since he left them the first time back in '08.

They're all looking like right cocks now. He never loved you or your club. You were a stepping stone and then a final big pay day. Nothing more.



Charlton, Best, Law, Cantona, Giggs, Rooney.

Quiz Question: what proportion of these beat up their wives/girlfriends?

Make it extra tricky and do that multiplied by how many of them got filmed passed out drunk getting farted on by a hooker. I mean I'm pretty sure the answer would work out the same...but you just never know with Totem Giggseh
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online clinical

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41601 on: Today at 12:32:34 pm »
This is all hilarious. Long may is continue. Looking forward to wednesday night for thw whole interview.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online DelTrotter

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41602 on: Today at 12:35:58 pm »
They'll probably give him a pay rise rather than get rid, he's been ripping the piss out of the club all season and been horrendously unprofessional yet the other week was captaining the team!!
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41603 on: Today at 12:39:51 pm »
Jokes aside, it does highlight the lack of investment within the infrastructure of the club by the Glazors over the years. He was whinging about this in the summer, I remember reading about it at the time:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.footballtransfertavern.com/manchester-united-news/manchester-united-kevin-maguire-makes-infrastructure-claim/amp/

We didnt need a spoilt brat to tell us but theyre in desperate need of a revamp.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41604 on: Today at 12:51:50 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 12:29:57 pm
Ten Haag has at least shown the balls to stand up to him

Id love to see the United fans try and defend this. Absolute shambles of a club. The gift that keeps on giving ever since the Moyes era

Yeah, annoyingly Captain Van Bjirdseye will probably come out of this with a bit of credit from United fans. Most seem now to know what a disaster bringing Ronaldo back has been. Its only the weird cult you see online who seem to love individual players over clubs who seem to be on the players side.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41605 on: Today at 01:03:00 pm »
Now it's time for Harry Maguire to step up and say some words. You are a PL winner, you are England's defensive anchor and these twats benched you, you have to talk about this betrayal.
Online didi shamone

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41606 on: Today at 01:16:40 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:30:28 pm
so their kitchen lacls infrastructure and technology, don't they have oven? How do they cook in their kitchen?

Like Shaw uses just eat.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41607 on: Today at 01:23:40 pm »
Such an ugly stadium exterior, not sure what revamp they need, they should knock it down and start again.

It's like a combination of Lego, Meccano and a climbing frame.

Theatre of Ugly.

Online Terry de Niro

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41608 on: Today at 01:31:21 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:03:00 pm
Now it's time for Harry Maguire to step up and say some words. You are a PL winner, you are England's defensive anchor and these twats benched you, you have to talk about this betrayal.
Never won a PL
Online rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41609 on: Today at 01:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:31:21 pm
Never won a PL

Ha ha yeah, he wasn't at Leicester when they won the League
Offline stockdam

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41610 on: Today at 01:36:38 pm »
An ego coming to the end of his career and starting to blame everyone else.

Looks like hell be moved on in January and then may find that nobody else wants him.

Oh have they stopped shouting Siuuu when he scores?
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41611 on: Today at 01:37:33 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:36:38 pm
Oh have they stopped shouting Siuuu when he scores?
He doesnt score.
Offline lfc_col

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41612 on: Today at 01:45:54 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:22:23 pm
Last couple of times I've seen my youngest cousins, whilst they were around 8-13yo, I've been left with the impression that nowadays it's very much just about the absolute elite - for a spell it seemed as though 'the only' players in the world for kids were Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo, and Suarez. Felt like a far cry from when I was a kid (Christ, listen to me!) and I'd be memorising the details of every player in each season's sticker book and knowing all about the teams, their kits, their grounds and so on. Now it just seems to be about 'the best'.

I think its more the young kids these days seem to support a player instead of a club i find it very weird
Offline stockdam

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41613 on: Today at 02:00:13 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 01:45:54 pm
I think its more the young kids these days seem to support a player instead of a club i find it very weird

Same people who are astounded when he isnt in the list of the current top 10 players in the world. He was brought back into United to appease the Green and Golds and to sell shirts to those who cling onto his name.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41614 on: Today at 02:14:02 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 12:29:57 pm
Ten Haag has at least shown the balls to stand up to him

Id love to see the United fans try and defend this. Absolute shambles of a club. The gift that keeps on giving ever since the Moyes era
Made him captain last week despite everything.
Online thaddeus

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41615 on: Today at 02:20:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:23:40 pm
Such an ugly stadium exterior, not sure what revamp they need, they should knock it down and start again.

It's like a combination of Lego, Meccano and a climbing frame.

Theatre of Ugly.


It certainly doesn't stand up well against most modern stadiums.  The roof in particular has always looked unfinished (and, no, I'm not overly keen on our roofs either :D).  Are there any sewage works nearby that they could develop a new ground next to?
Offline Simplexity

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41616 on: Today at 02:22:55 pm »
The most ill advised interview since Kane went golfing with Gary Neville.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41617 on: Today at 02:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:14:02 pm
Made him captain last week despite everything.

Yeah I praised him originally for how he dealt with it, but him just handing the captaincy to him afterwards just undone everything.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41618 on: Today at 02:51:55 pm »
Remember them banging on about the shirt sales when he resigned?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41619 on: Today at 03:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 02:22:55 pm
The most ill advised interview since Kane went golfing with Gary Neville.

Prince Andrew says hi.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41620 on: Today at 03:25:46 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:35:58 pm
They'll probably give him a pay rise rather than get rid, he's been ripping the piss out of the club all season and been horrendously unprofessional yet the other week was captaining the team!!

Yup. Exactly what message does it send out? You can disrespect the manager and get rewarded with a captaincy. ETH is scared of him no matter the brave face he puts on.
Online 4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41621 on: Today at 03:50:01 pm »
Man utd don't play again until end of December. This will all blow over and the faithful will be Siuuu ing every one of his goals.

Now if Ten Months had any cohuna's he tell the Plastic one you're never playing for me again. But I doubt he will.
Online tubby

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41622 on: Today at 03:51:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:50:01 pm
Man utd don't play again until end of December. This will all blow over and the faithful will be Siuuu ing every one of his goals.

Now if Ten Months had any cohuna's he tell the Plastic one you're never playing for me again. But I doubt he will.

Nah I think he's done.  He's clearly trying to engineer a contract termination so he can get out before the season restarts, would be absolutely amazed if he plays for ten Hag again.
