



That single quote sums him up perfectly as a person, and why he should never even be in the conversation as the greatest player ever. Football is about so much more than goals, and I've always said that if you asked any manager in world football who they'd prefer in their team at their peak, I think the vast majority would say Messi.Annoyingly, my son loves him - despite being a massive red. The Instagram generation seem to have been seduced by his social media image and goals, and overlooked what an utter preening, self-absorbed bell-end he's been since he first played for Utd.I've had endless debates with my son about how Messi is the better player because of his assists, superior skill level, overall contribution to games, and generally not being a dick most of the time, but today's younger fans seem to predominantly focus on goals and followers, rather than what a player brings to the team and the club on and off the pitch.I'm glad Ronaldo's shitting all over his legacy, as its exactly the way a narcissist behaves when things don't go well - discardment, destructive behaviour, victim mentality, blame, projection, and gaslighting.The funniest thing is that it's all his own making - he thought he'd be Utd's saviour and single-handedly propel them back to greatness, but instead it's all gone to shit. What a glorious fall from grace it's been - without doubt one of the biggest twats ever in the history of the sport - and there's quite a list to choose from.