Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Thats amazing :lmao

Fucked them over to leave in the first place, they've spent over a decade fawning over him like any success he had was a reflection on them even though he'd have likely been their best ever player if he'd stayed, and now he's returned to much giddiness and....he's been shit and an absolute c*nt. Its amazing.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:58:23 am
Hes a narcissistic sports pimp. Bet he drinks that yellow stuff in tins.

Needless to say, I had the last laugh.
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:36:07 am
What a horrific, self absorbed c*nt, how greedy do you have to be? I hope he fucks off from England again and we don't have to hear about him for years... and his interview with Ronaldo was shocking too.

:D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Ronald Trump wouldn't conduct such an interview if he wasn't 100% leaving in January. I'm hearing that he's sorted it out with Chelsea. Don't quote me on that though.
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 09:40:04 am
Ronald Trump wouldn't conduct such an interview if he wasn't 100% leaving in January. I'm hearing that he's sorted it out with Chelsea. Don't quote me on that though.
Quoted   ;)

Hopefully he goes there and ruins them even more.
Quote from: Anonymous source on Today at 09:40:04 am
Ronald Trump wouldn't conduct such an interview if he wasn't 100% leaving in January. I'm hearing that he's sorted it out with Chelsea. Don't quote me on that though.

I've got you covered.

I can't think of many places he can go now, if he won't go to America.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:40:03 pm

That single quote sums him up perfectly as a person, and why he should never even be in the conversation as the greatest player ever. Football is about so much more than goals, and I've always said that if you asked any manager in world football who they'd prefer in their team at their peak, I think the vast majority would say Messi.

Annoyingly, my son loves him - despite being a massive red. The Instagram generation seem to have been seduced by his social media image and goals, and overlooked what an utter preening, self-absorbed bell-end he's been since he first played for Utd.

I've had endless debates with my son about how Messi is the better player because of his assists, superior skill level, overall contribution to games, and generally not being a dick most of the time, but today's younger fans seem to predominantly focus on goals and followers, rather than what a player brings to the team and the club on and off the pitch.

I'm glad Ronaldo's shitting all over his legacy, as its exactly the way a narcissist behaves when things don't go well - discardment, destructive behaviour, victim mentality, blame, projection, and gaslighting.

The funniest thing is that it's all his own making - he thought he'd be Utd's saviour and single-handedly propel them back to greatness, but instead it's all gone to shit. What a glorious fall from grace it's been - without doubt one of the biggest twats ever in the history of the sport - and there's quite a list to choose from.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 09:40:04 am
Ronald Trump wouldn't conduct such an interview if he wasn't 100% leaving in January. I'm hearing that he's sorted it out with Chelsea. Don't quote me on that though.

Ooooh, a Ronaldo-Aubameyang-Sterling combination would be an unbeatable dickhead front 3. Although Son-Kane-Richarlison would run it close.
Man known to be a self-obsessed dickhead acts like a self-obsessed dickhead.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:44:23 am
Quoted   ;)

Hopefully he goes there and ruins them even more.

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:45:39 am
I've got you covered.

I can't think of many places he can go now, if he won't go to America.

:lmao
