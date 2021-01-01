« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1034 1035 1036 1037 1038 [1039]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2590639 times)

Offline cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41520 on: Yesterday at 11:00:55 pm »
How most of the world ever missed his self absorbed cuntishness is beyond me. He regularly threw strops at Real when team mates scored goals rather than passing to him for christ sake.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,516
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41521 on: Yesterday at 11:03:10 pm »
I can't wait to see Gary Neville and Roy Keane trip over themselves trying to explain this away. GOAT my arse. Let alone that he's not as good a player as Messi.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,065
  • Truthiness
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41522 on: Yesterday at 11:05:59 pm »
Imagine burning your legacy with the fans you purport to love in such a public way. Every United fan would willingly run him out of town on a rail. Those who would t burn him in effigy outside Old Trafford.

He has the worst advisors this side of Liz Truss.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,729
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41523 on: Yesterday at 11:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:05:59 pm
Imagine burning your legacy with the fans you purport to love in such a public way. Every United fan would willingly run him out of town on a rail. Those who would t burn him in effigy outside Old Trafford.

He has the worst advisors this side of Liz Truss.
I very much doubt he has advisors.
Who on Earth would be brave enough to deal with that massive bellend?
And would he liston to them?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,104
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41524 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm »
Quote
Cristiano Ronaldo: "I remember before one match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didnt do a team talk in the dressing room. He just put on a video of his goal in the 1999 Champions League final. We lost 5-0.
OMFG



:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,257
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41525 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
OMFG



:lmao

Is a that real quote? Please be a real quote :lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,844
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41526 on: Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm
Is a that real quote? Please be a real quote :lmao
I saw it in a Paddy Power tweet, so Im doubting it. Sadly.
Logged
AHA!

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41527 on: Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
Video from talk tv here

https://twitter.com/piersuncensored/status/1591913800508350464?s=61&t=BNkJ3_pRvlPJQ9W6V15Gew

Sounds like hes trying to get a move in January doesnt it?
He won't play for them again.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,729
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41528 on: Yesterday at 11:26:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
He won't play for them again.
Other than the hard shoulder shitter, who in their right mind thought that this would end well?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,257
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41529 on: Yesterday at 11:28:45 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm
I saw it in a Paddy Power tweet, so Im doubting it. Sadly.

Damn.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41530 on: Yesterday at 11:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:26:34 pm
Other than the hard shoulder shitter, who in their right mind thought that this would end well?
Their gullible fans. He's so egoistic. Stormed off when they were winning against Spurs and now this after a win.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,271
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41531 on: Yesterday at 11:40:03 pm »
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41532 on: Yesterday at 11:49:32 pm »
They fooled themselves into believing he loves their club because he didn't go to City :lmao

Now he's shitting all over their club while talking about 'respect' :lmao he couldn't care less about how the club is faring, all about him :lmao

You could offer to make Ferdinand their manager instead of Ten Hag and he would probably say yeah just so he could start every game
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,240
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41533 on: Yesterday at 11:50:59 pm »
Jeez this interview is brutal.

The boss is jealous, for sure jealous. I have money, fame and hairline. He has only one of these things.

Sir Alex knows the problem. We once went for a drive and we talk and talk. The car smell of shit but the talk was good.

Last season I score lots of goals. If I dont score we dont play Europa, we play in Championship versus Stoke and Reading.

Gary Neville need nose job.

Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41534 on: Today at 12:00:06 am »
Fuck sake, if they hadnt scored that winner this whole thing would have been even better.

Anyway, Ronaldo is possibly the biggest egomaniac to have ever played the game. This behaviour should come as a surprise to nobody. He was fully committed to joining City last year, and yet the United fans still fawned over his every move.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,440
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41535 on: Today at 12:10:22 am »
I can't think of a bigger narcissist who has ever played the game. I genuinely believe he sees himself as bigger than any of the clubs he's played for.

United and the show pony deserve each other though. Both driven by ego and an outrageous sense of self importance.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41536 on: Today at 12:17:43 am »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63619074

He was dropped for the Premier League game at Chelsea last month by Ten Hag after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham three days earlier.

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me," Ronaldo told Morgan. "If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

The interview will be shown over two nights on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ronaldo also talks to Morgan about the loss of his baby son in April and how touched he was by a tribute paid to him by the Liverpool fans at a game against United at Anfield in the days afterwards.

"Since [former manager] Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed.

"I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they're always on my side. But if they want to do it different they have to change many, many things."

Ronaldo says his view of the club is shared by Ferguson, who was pivotal in his return to Old Trafford from Juventus when it appeared he might join Manchester City.

"He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be," added Ronaldo.

"He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don't see that it's because they don't want to see; they are blind."
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,271
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41537 on: Today at 12:18:21 am »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41538 on: Today at 12:38:44 am »
Obviously pushing for the club to release for free in the winter transfer window. Would open more opportunities for a CL club to sign him if no involved. Wouldn't surprise me if he goes home to either Porto or Benfica.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41539 on: Today at 01:05:02 am »
Ronald Trump
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41540 on: Today at 01:33:21 am »
Part me of wants Messi to win the WC or another ballon d'or just so we can see Ronaldo self-implde (even more)

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,271
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41541 on: Today at 01:34:38 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm
Is a that real quote? Please be a real quote :lmao

Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41542 on: Today at 02:46:08 am »
For the first time, I'm starting to like him
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41543 on: Today at 03:11:34 am »


 ;D
Logged
YNWA

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,868
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41544 on: Today at 05:33:41 am »
If he adds saying some shite against Everton as well, I may actually start liking him
Logged

Offline wheresnemeth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41545 on: Today at 06:12:02 am »
I for one applaud his bravery for making all of this public. It will be great if he sits out his contract.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:15:38 am by wheresnemeth »
Logged
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,312
  • The only club that matters
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41546 on: Today at 07:17:58 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:50:59 pm
Jeez this interview is brutal.

The boss is jealous, for sure jealous. I have money, fame and hairline. He has only one of these things.

Sir Alex knows the problem. We once went for a drive and we talk and talk. The car smell of shit but the talk was good.

Last season I score lots of goals. If I dont score we dont play Europa, we play in Championship versus Stoke and Reading.

Gary Neville need nose job.
Hahaha.  A couple of these might as well be real.  Whats he thinking of, putting the boot into Rooney?  Apparently the full thing has some dynamite on Mike Duxbury.

There were always a couple of kids at school that you could wind up enough to get them to start mouthing off and get themselves into trouble, and everyone had a laugh for a few minutes  but then once in a while theyd start acting independently and go way over-the-top unexpectedly, when nobody was looking for it and nobody else was in on the joke, and even to the kids it was all horribly inappropriate.  This is the kind of interview they would do.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,844
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41547 on: Today at 07:47:07 am »
I like how theyre all using this to say how Rooney was always the bigger legend, you know, the same fella that used joining their neighbours for a bigger contract.
Logged
AHA!

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,520
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41548 on: Today at 07:57:39 am »
Hes been constantly undermining the club and managers since returning, yet the whole of Old Trafford will make that noise with his silly little celebration. Then youve got all the United players and youth players copying his new one. Ive already seen United fans defending him on Twitter.

Theyre a joke. No wonder he thinks he can get away with the interview. They should refuse to sell him and refuse to play him, let him waste a precious year of his career.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,084
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41549 on: Today at 07:58:23 am »
Hes a narcissistic sports pimp. Bet he drinks that yellow stuff in tins.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,683
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41550 on: Today at 07:59:39 am »
Rooney: gives valid criticism over Ronaldo refusing to play and leaving the stadium early.
Ronaldo: says Rooney is jealous and that he himself is better looking

I mean, these are unseen levels of narcissism. Imagine, they used to call Gerrard Steven Gerrard M.B.E.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,829
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41551 on: Today at 08:11:12 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:50:59 pm
Jeez this interview is brutal.

The boss is jealous, for sure jealous. I have money, fame and hairline. He has only one of these things.

Sir Alex knows the problem. We once went for a drive and we talk and talk. The car smell of shit but the talk was good.

Last season I score lots of goals. If I dont score we dont play Europa, we play in Championship versus Stoke and Reading.

Gary Neville need nose job.



Ha, I actually thought these might be real.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,221
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41552 on: Today at 08:18:28 am »
Well if you're going to burn all your bridges, you might as well salt the earth while you do.

Plus you know it's bad when he was more than complimentary to Liverpool and their fans than anyone else :P

Got to love a player like that just destroying his legacy

All that he who fannies about and dives around and SUUUUUU!!!! bollocks just gone in an instant.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1034 1035 1036 1037 1038 [1039]   Go Up
« previous next »
 