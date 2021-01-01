He was dropped for the Premier League game at Chelsea last month by Ten Hag after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham three days earlier."I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me," Ronaldo told Morgan. "If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."The interview will be shown over two nights on Wednesday and Thursday."Since [former manager] Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed."I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they're always on my side. But if they want to do it different they have to change many, many things."Ronaldo says his view of the club is shared by Ferguson, who was pivotal in his return to Old Trafford from Juventus when it appeared he might join Manchester City."He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be," added Ronaldo."He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don't see that it's because they don't want to see; they are blind."