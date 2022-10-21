Its everything they deserve. One of the oddest player/fan relationships ever seen in football. He was good for United, a couple of excellent seasons. But he fucked them over, forced his way out and then really exploded at Real. And for the 12 years he wasn't at the club, they've fawned over him, admired from afar as if his success at Real was in some way success for them. Like your girlfriend cheating on you and getting with a rich celebrity and you going 'Awww so pleased for her, she deserves it'. Since he fucked them off they've won two league titles, an FA Cup, a Europa League and two league cups and he's won four league titles, four European Cups, four Ballon D'ors and a host of other shit and even then it was this fucking bizarre loving look as if it was a 'United boy made good' rather than someone who outgrew them and sold them down the river.



A lot of them were certainly living vicariously through his success at Real and Juventus, probably as a deflection from how shit they've become.What's funny about his recent stint at United is it will undermine, rather than cement his 'legend' status there - whilst simultaneously making his twilight years more memorable for sulks and dissent towards managers, teammates, the media, and even fans. It also reinforces the entitled cry-baby reputation that has followed him everywhere, no matter how many goals he scored.As I've said before on here, regardless of what people think of Messi choosing PSG, he's still racking up goals and assists domestically and in Europe, and he's two years younger and has played 100 games less. I think Ronaldo's latest petulance is about much more than being dropped, or his messianic Utd return not being the 'Last Dance' fairy tale they all hoped it would be. He knows with every passing week when he's on the bench or not scoring, his arch nemesis for the last 15 years is still racking up record stats, and is getting closer to beating some of his few remaining records.Ronaldo has 700 goals in 947 career games. Messi has 702 in 858. Ronaldo has 142 Champions league goals in 193 games. Messi has 127 in 159. Even with Messi's reduced output in recent years, he's likely to end up being better in every conceivable metric - expect perhaps Champions League titles (and not winning the Euros).It could finally put the GOAT debate to bed once and for all - ironically (and hilariously) helped by Ronaldo's massive ego and belief he could transform his former club.