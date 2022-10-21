« previous next »
Quote from: El Lobo on October 21, 2022, 09:18:45 am
Its everything they deserve. One of the oddest player/fan relationships ever seen in football. He was good for United, a couple of excellent seasons. But he fucked them over, forced his way out and then really exploded at Real. And for the 12 years he wasn't at the club, they've fawned over him, admired from afar as if his success at Real was in some way success for them. Like your girlfriend cheating on you and getting with a rich celebrity and you going 'Awww so pleased for her, she deserves it'. Since he fucked them off they've won two league titles, an FA Cup, a Europa League and two league cups and he's won four league titles, four European Cups, four Ballon D'ors and a host of other shit and even then it was this fucking bizarre loving look as if it was a 'United boy made good' rather than someone who outgrew them and sold them down the river.
A lot of them were certainly living vicariously through his success at Real and Juventus, probably as a deflection from how shit they've become.

What's funny about his recent stint at United is it will undermine, rather than cement his 'legend' status there - whilst simultaneously making his twilight years more memorable for sulks and dissent towards managers, teammates, the media, and even fans. It also reinforces the entitled cry-baby reputation that has followed him everywhere, no matter how many goals he scored.

As I've said before on here, regardless of what people think of Messi choosing PSG, he's still racking up goals and assists domestically and in Europe, and he's two years younger and has played 100 games less. I think Ronaldo's latest petulance is about much more than being dropped, or his messianic Utd return not being the 'Last Dance' fairy tale they all hoped it would be. He knows with every passing week when he's on the bench or not scoring, his arch nemesis for the last 15 years is still racking up record stats, and is getting closer to beating some of his few remaining records.

Ronaldo has 700 goals in 947 career games. Messi has 702 in 858. Ronaldo has 142 Champions league goals in 193 games. Messi has 127 in 159. Even with Messi's reduced output in recent years, he's likely to end up being better in every conceivable metric - expect perhaps Champions League titles (and not winning the Euros  :D).

It could finally put the GOAT debate to bed once and for all - ironically (and hilariously) helped by Ronaldo's massive ego and belief he could transform his former club.
Quote from: El Lobo on October 21, 2022, 09:18:45 am
As with a few on here, if it doesn't smell like a Liverpool fan or sound like a Liverpool fan, chances are its not. Never underestimate peoples obsession, would absolutely not put it past a few Yernited/BS's to rack up thousands upon thousands of posts pretending to be a Liverpool fan and subtly putting us down.

Also....Ronaldo :D

Its everything they deserve. One of the oddest player/fan relationships ever seen in football. He was good for United, a couple of excellent seasons. But he fucked them over, forced his way out and then really exploded at Real. And for the 12 years he wasn't at the club, they've fawned over him, admired from afar as if his success at Real was in some way success for them. Like your girlfriend cheating on you and getting with a rich celebrity and you going 'Awww so pleased for her, she deserves it'. Since he fucked them off they've won two league titles, an FA Cup, a Europa League and two league cups and he's won four league titles, four European Cups, four Ballon D'ors and a host of other shit and even then it was this fucking bizarre loving look as if it was a 'United boy made good' rather than someone who outgrew them and sold them down the river.

And the cringey attempts to make it seem like him and the hard shoulder shitter had a father/son relationship. Leave the poor old fucker alone, he must be sick of it now. He's 80 for fuck sake. He must have days lying in bed, aching, and then his phone rings and its that Richard Arnold bloke asking if he can pop down to Old Trafford for a half time presentation to Ryan Giggs for winning a poetry contest. If they do release Ronaldo I still expect them to roll him out for a half time farewell.

How can we blame them, it's the ultimate footballing story.

A young local lad comes up through the ranks, shows an exemplary attitude putting the egos of the game to shame with his beautiful way of viewing the game and treasuring his teammates, goes on loan to fullfil a childhood dream and returns home using all his experience to mentor the young players at the club and encourages them not to be in awe of him or put him on a pedestal, instead opting to uplift them all, speaking well of the club maintaining the utmost respect and going around the field congratulation or offering pearls of wisdom to his teammates to keep spirits up and congratulate them when they succeed, looking at the bigger picture when he doesn't get to come on and putting the team first.

A heroic modern day story of mutual respect 
Tin hag needs to grow some balls and throw him out, like Arteta did with aubameyang. Itll earn him a lot of respect in the dressing room so its a good chance for him
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 21, 2022, 12:39:24 pm
How can we blame them, it's the ultimate footballing story.

A young local lad comes up through the ranks, shows an exemplary attitude putting the egos of the game to shame with his beautiful way of viewing the game and treasuring his teammates, goes on loan to fullfil a childhood dream and returns home using all his experience to mentor the young players at the club and encourages them not to be in awe of him or put him on a pedestal, instead opting to uplift them all, speaking well of the club maintaining the utmost respect and going around the field congratulation or offering pearls of wisdom to his teammates to keep spirits up and congratulate them when they succeed, looking at the bigger picture when he doesn't get to come on and putting the team first.

A heroic modern day story of mutual respect 
But enough about Ole; weren't we discussing Ronaldo?
Quote from: Samie on October 20, 2022, 09:42:02 pm
Ooh TNB he's called you out lad.
Not wrong though!
Quote from: tonysleft on October 21, 2022, 06:36:58 pm
Not wrong though!

What in Fowlers name are you on about.

YNWA
Quote from: The North Bank on October 22, 2022, 02:18:29 am
What in Fowlers name are you on about.

YNWA

 :lmao :lmao

:wellin
This is being spun as great management by Ten Hag.  Bottomline is United were 6th when he took over, have spent 200m net and are now 5th
Quote from: markmywords on October 22, 2022, 09:31:44 am
This is being spun as great management by Ten Hag.  Bottomline is United were 6th when he took over, have spent 200m net and are now 5th

1b for 1st?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 22, 2022, 09:53:35 am
1b for 1st?
They've spent more than that since Mr Ferguson left.
A billion pounds to go from 1st to 5th  ;D
Quote from: The North Bank on October 22, 2022, 02:18:29 am
What in Fowlers name are you on about.

YNWA
Very good ;D
Quote from: markmywords on October 22, 2022, 09:31:44 am
This is being spun as great management by Ten Hag.  Bottomline is United were 6th when he took over, have spent 200m net and are now 5th

In fairness he does need him gone and he has had on paper two good results.

Hope he fails obviously but he has been right here.
Fucking hell, went over the road from our hotel with the missus to watch the game, I know we were crap today, but we are way below our best, they have a full squad and are still absolute dog shit.

I have zero worries about getting top 4 having watched them and Chelsea tonight, utter fucking shite the pair of them
Is there a more whingy cry arse moaning fuckpot of a player in the league, or any league, than Bruno Fernandes. Christ he's painful to watch
Quote from: slaphead on October 22, 2022, 11:25:41 pm
Is there a more whingy cry arse moaning fuckpot of a player in the league, or any league, than Bruno Fernandes. Christ he's painful to watch

Joint first whiny twat award with Bernardo Silva.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 22, 2022, 11:29:19 pm
Joint first whiny twat award with Bernardo Silva.
Think its an all Portuguese top 3 isnt it?
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on October 22, 2022, 11:33:50 pm
Think its an all Portuguese top 3 isnt it?

Manchesterguese at that
 ;D
Quote from: Legs on October 22, 2022, 10:07:47 pm
In fairness he does need him gone and he has had on paper two good results.

Hope he fails obviously but he has been right here.

HE was wrong to refuse the (apparrant) bids that were put in for ronaldo this summer, Ronaldo was never going to easily accept being a back up player
Quote from: rob1966 on October 22, 2022, 10:14:10 pm
Fucking hell, went over the road from our hotel with the missus to watch the game, I know we were crap today, but we are way below our best, they have a full squad and are still absolute dog shit.

I have zero worries about getting top 4 having watched them and Chelsea tonight, utter fucking shite the pair of them

They're catchable, need to keep the gap as low as we can until we get players back and hope things go better after Christmas injury wise.

That injury time equaliser means United have got one point more than us over the last 5 league games and in that time they've scraped two wins over Ominia in the Europa League, including an injury time winner at home. Bearing in mind they're getting a lot of fanfare over their form and things are going awful for us.

They're obviously a lot better than their woeful standards of last season but they were doing better the year before that. They've gone from poor to being pretty average.
Michael Edwards close to joining united..... that's not good news at all.  >:(
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:54:24 pm
Michael Edwards close to joining united..... that's not good news at all.  >:(

Oh I don't like that one bit :(
I've not seen anything reliable with Edwards joining United. 'Football Insider'
The traitor.
Rather Chelsea if so. Chelsea are a bit like Man City for me, theyre in their own group of clubs with less respect. Man Utd would be very annoying if true.
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:03:36 pm
Rather Chelsea if so. Chelsea are a bit like Man City for me, theyre in their own group of clubs with less respect. Man Utd would be very annoying if true.

If I had to pick, it would be Chelsea. Him going to United would change a lot. I hope he doesn't, would leave a sour taste with our fans.
