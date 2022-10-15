« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1027 1028 1029 1030 1031 [1032]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2557922 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,791
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41240 on: October 15, 2022, 05:02:23 pm »
C*nt of a man who believed his own hype.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,434
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41241 on: October 15, 2022, 05:17:02 pm »
Right, can we not say any more about this now and allow the courts to do their job please?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,736
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41242 on: October 15, 2022, 08:58:34 pm »
fuck him is all I'm gonna say.
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,558
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41243 on: October 16, 2022, 10:44:07 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on October 15, 2022, 08:58:34 pm
fuck him is all I'm gonna say.
i think thats whats got him into the situation he is in now
Logged
JFT 96

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41244 on: October 16, 2022, 09:47:28 pm »
I dont mind these anymore, now we're no longer rivals.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41245 on: October 16, 2022, 10:12:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 16, 2022, 09:47:28 pm
I dont mind these anymore, now we're no longer rivals.

Most Liverpool fans don't want to admit it, but they are not our biggest rivals anymore either. You won't see Anfield bouncing when we play Manutd, like today that we played Mancity.

The irony is, Manutd fans would rather see ManCity winning than Liverpool, although ManCity are taking over their city. Liverpool success is just numbers, but Mancity success is affecting their existence, but they are too blind to see.
« Last Edit: October 16, 2022, 10:14:35 pm by Ravishing Rick Rude »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41246 on: October 16, 2022, 10:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 16, 2022, 10:12:25 pm
Most Liverpool fans don't want to admit it, but they are not our biggest rivals anymore either. You won't see Anfield bouncing when we play Manutd, like today that we played Mancity.

The irony is, Manutd fans would rather see ManCity winning than Liverpool, although ManCity are taking over their city. Liverpool success is just numbers, but Mancity success is affecting their existence, but they are too blind to see.

And long may that continue. I know people will throw the "but they're not an oil club, run properly, etc" however that matters little when their fans are hoisting up the sportwashers on their own shoulders. Best end case for them is to see them disappear totally up City's arse, no remnant left. Maybe a merger into a single entity (sportwashing can do anything now)?
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41247 on: October 16, 2022, 10:40:46 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on October 16, 2022, 10:38:14 pm
And long may that continue. I know people will throw the "but they're not an oil club, run properly, etc" however that matters little when their fans are hoisting up the sportwashers on their own shoulders. Best end case for them is to see them disappear totally up City's arse, no remnant left. Maybe a merger into a single entity (sportwashing can do anything now)?
Can't wait for United City Manchester FC
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,654
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41248 on: October 16, 2022, 11:42:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 16, 2022, 09:47:28 pm
I dont mind these anymore, now we're no longer rivals.

Even when those dropped points cost you the title? To Spurs? :D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,033
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41249 on: October 17, 2022, 12:15:46 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 16, 2022, 10:40:46 pm
Can't wait for United City Manchester FC
Who hopefully then bugger off to the middle eastern desert to play Saudicastle and Qatar St. Germain, leaving the rest of us to get on with the football.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41250 on: October 17, 2022, 12:19:14 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 17, 2022, 12:15:46 am
Who hopefully then bugger off to the middle eastern desert to play Saudicastle and Qatar St. Germain, leaving the rest of us to get on with the football.
Will they just share the trophy each year or will it go to which ever owner bids the most for it?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,033
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41251 on: October 17, 2022, 12:35:59 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 17, 2022, 12:19:14 am
Will they just share the trophy each year or will it go to which ever owner bids the most for it?
If they end up with the same number of points at the end of the season it will come down to which ownership has persecuted the highest number of people over the duration of that season. They get the blood-filled cup.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41252 on: October 17, 2022, 04:48:37 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 16, 2022, 11:42:31 pm
Even when those dropped points cost you the title? To Spurs? :D


The spirit of 99 is coming back one last time and turning Spurs over in midweek.  That would round off the perfect week.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41253 on: October 17, 2022, 11:29:37 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 16, 2022, 10:40:46 pm
Can't wait for United City Manchester FC

Or to keep it relevant for the whole city: Manchester City FC.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41254 on: October 17, 2022, 11:58:19 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on October 17, 2022, 11:29:37 am
Or to keep it relevant for the whole city: Manchester City FC.

I said before, back in the day when someone used to say "Manchester" you automatically thought of Manutd, but these days that's not the case. When i say "Manchester", my 9yr old lad thinks automatically of ManCity.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41255 on: October 17, 2022, 01:34:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 16, 2022, 09:47:28 pm
I dont mind these anymore, now we're no longer rivals.
Lol.

Calm down bro. It's been only 10 games. Let's not get ahead ourselves. :)

You are maybe perhaps being sarcy and whatnot but let's see how things pan out this season.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41256 on: October 17, 2022, 02:46:42 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on October 17, 2022, 11:29:37 am
Or to keep it relevant for the whole city: Manchester City FC.
That would eat at the United fans wouldn't it, I think Gary's head would explode if it happened.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41257 on: October 17, 2022, 03:06:09 pm »
They were expecting to be 9 points clear of us today :D
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41258 on: October 17, 2022, 03:09:45 pm »
I half expect them not to want Liverpool to win the league, but theyre all now panicking that Arsenal might win it, comforting themselves that city will still be too strong. Honestly these lot want man city to win more than their own team. Its become a one club city.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41259 on: October 17, 2022, 03:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on October 17, 2022, 01:34:50 pm
Lol.

Calm down bro. It's been only 10 games. Let's not get ahead ourselves. :)

You are maybe perhaps being sarcy and whatnot but let's see how things pan out this season.

Me being Sarky?

Hell yes, kicking them when theyre down.

Actually need a few favours from them, they got Spurs and Chelsea next. Completely hopeless though, spent 170m on Antony and Sancho, they wouldnt start as wingers for crystal palace.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,963
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41260 on: October 17, 2022, 03:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 16, 2022, 10:12:25 pm
Most Liverpool fans don't want to admit it, but they are not our biggest rivals anymore either. You won't see Anfield bouncing when we play Manutd, like today that we played Mancity.

The irony is, Manutd fans would rather see ManCity winning than Liverpool, although ManCity are taking over their city. Liverpool success is just numbers, but Mancity success is affecting their existence, but they are too blind to see.

That's just not true though is it? It was bouncing yesterday due to a number of factors. January 2020 against United unreal. I've been to a few City games that didn't even come close to the top 10 on the 'bouncing' scale of games I've been to. 1 single game doesn't change that.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,964
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41261 on: October 17, 2022, 08:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 17, 2022, 03:33:41 pm
That's just not true though is it? It was bouncing yesterday due to a number of factors. January 2020 against United unreal. I've been to a few City games that didn't even come close to the top 10 on the 'bouncing' scale of games I've been to. 1 single game doesn't change that.

Indeed, you can have the temporary trophy rivals such as oil city, but your actual rivals transcend such factors over the long run.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,998
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41262 on: October 17, 2022, 09:41:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 17, 2022, 04:48:37 am

The spirit of 99 is coming back one last time and turning Spurs over in midweek.  That would round off the perfect week.
Spurs are a bad matchup for them IMO. Conte will set them up to sit deep, absorb pressure and counter. This United side only seems to do well when they're the ones using that tactic. Being at home, they'll likely try to take the game to Spurs and get done. They might actually fare better against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41263 on: October 18, 2022, 05:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 17, 2022, 03:33:41 pm
That's just not true though is it? It was bouncing yesterday due to a number of factors. January 2020 against United unreal. I've been to a few City games that didn't even come close to the top 10 on the 'bouncing' scale of games I've been to. 1 single game doesn't change that.

In the last couple of years, our games against Mancity were the most exciting ones. Personally i don't feel that rivalry with Manutd anymore and our games against them don't really excite me like before.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41264 on: October 18, 2022, 10:47:13 pm »
How are these 5th with -2 goal difference, bizarre to say the least.
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41265 on: Yesterday at 04:11:49 pm »
Presumably they're organising another protest tonight over these new Super League plans? Or at least pretending that's what they're protesting about when it's really the fact that they're rubbish and want to be owned by a Sheikh.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,535
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41266 on: Today at 12:32:07 am »
How many times does Ronaldo have to demonstrate what a egocentric dickhead he really is


It's all about me, me, Ronaldo, me, look at ME
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,187
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41267 on: Today at 01:02:05 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:32:07 am
How many times does Ronaldo have to demonstrate what a egocentric dickhead he really is


It's all about me, me, Ronaldo, me, look at ME

At the end of the day, he's Ronaldo. They got what they paid for and it's not his fault that they didn't get rid of him in the summer. Can't stand the guy, but every man and their dog could see what would happen when they decided to sign him again. He'd either play every week and fuck up their team or he'd not be playing and fuck up their team, because in both cases it's all about he who fannies about and dives around. He's behaving like a spoilt brat, but yeah, that's Ronaldo. If you don't want a guy like that in your team, don't fucking sign him. If you don't want one of your kids being mauled by a tiger, then don't buy a fucking tiger as a pet... I kind of feel more sorry for Ronaldo here, because he should have called it quits when Man United signed him. Go to the US, go back to Portugal and have a nice end of your career. He just couldn't do it I would imagine as long as Messi was still getting a huge contract at PSG. So, he took Man United's offer and he just can't not be himself (i.e a selfish prick). I have no sympathy for Man United though, because it was fucking obvious what kind of player Ronaldo is nowadays (i.e. one who only cares about himself) and they still threw shitloads of money at him.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,535
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41268 on: Today at 01:03:39 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:02:05 am
At the end of the day, he's Ronaldo. They got what they paid for and it's not his fault that they didn't get rid of him in the summer. Can't stand the guy, but every man and their dog could see what would happen when they decided to sign him again. He'd either play every week and fuck up their team or he'd not be playing and fuck up their team, because in both cases it's all about he who fannies about and dives around. He's behaving like a spoilt brat, but yeah, that's Ronaldo. If you don't want a guy like that in your team, don't fucking sign him. If you don't want one of your kids being mauled by a tiger, then don't buy a fucking tiger as a pet... I kind of feel more sorry for Ronaldo here, because he should have called it quits when Man United signed him. Go to the US, go back to Portugal and have a nice end of your career. He just couldn't do it I would imagine as long as Messi was still getting a huge contract at PSG. So, he took Man United's offer and he just can't not be himself (i.e a selfish prick). I have no sympathy for Man United though, because it was fucking obvious what kind of player Ronaldo is nowadays (i.e. one who only cares about himself) and they still threw shitloads of money at him.


They deserve each other I think sums it up, like watching two people you despise getting together
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,977
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41269 on: Today at 01:21:37 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 18, 2022, 05:28:57 pm
In the last couple of years, our games against Mancity were the most exciting ones. Personally i don't feel that rivalry with Manutd anymore and our games against them don't really excite me like before.

Liverpool vs city games are probably the best games of the season in terms of skill and quality, great to watch for the neutral too

Liverpool vs United is still my favourite game of the season and the atmosphere will always be electric when they come to town
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,715
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41270 on: Today at 01:42:42 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:02:05 am
At the end of the day, he's Ronaldo. They got what they paid for and it's not his fault that they didn't get rid of him in the summer. Can't stand the guy, but every man and their dog could see what would happen when they decided to sign him again. He'd either play every week and fuck up their team or he'd not be playing and fuck up their team, because in both cases it's all about he who fannies about and dives around. He's behaving like a spoilt brat, but yeah, that's Ronaldo. If you don't want a guy like that in your team, don't fucking sign him. If you don't want one of your kids being mauled by a tiger, then don't buy a fucking tiger as a pet... I kind of feel more sorry for Ronaldo here, because he should have called it quits when Man United signed him. Go to the US, go back to Portugal and have a nice end of your career. He just couldn't do it I would imagine as long as Messi was still getting a huge contract at PSG. So, he took Man United's offer and he just can't not be himself (i.e a selfish prick). I have no sympathy for Man United though, because it was fucking obvious what kind of player Ronaldo is nowadays (i.e. one who only cares about himself) and they still threw shitloads of money at him.

Yep. Everyone except their fans could see this would be a disaster. His ego is too big to take a reduced role at Man Utd or move to a lesser league/non-CL club. They thought they were getting the player they sold to Real Madrid more than a decade earlier
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,537
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41271 on: Today at 03:33:47 am »
So was Ronaldo's excuse, or ETH claiming, he had to go to the toilet and couldn't wait.

Man Utd will cover this up and smooth it out somehow.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,084
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41272 on: Today at 03:47:57 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:33:47 am
So was Ronaldo's excuse, or ETH claiming, he had to go to the toilet and couldn't wait.

Man Utd will cover this up and smooth it out somehow.
Eww. Yuck. can't they just flush, like everyone else?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 1027 1028 1029 1030 1031 [1032]   Go Up
« previous next »
 