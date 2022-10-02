Feel like their games against United are where it's sort of acceptable to smile about them handing out a thrashing to be honest. United have spent enough money themselves to be challenging had they spent it wisely, plus they gleefully toured the country rubbing their success in everyone's faces when they were on top - albeit that success was earned far more than City's has been.



If United winning would do us a favour then obviously I'd back them but find it hard to feel much sympathy otherwise, despite the odiousness of City themselves. It was obvious within five minutes the game was never going to be a contest so I just sat back and took pleasure in seeing United get humped, trying to forget who and what they were being beaten by.



They loved it when City's dubiously funded financial machine were pipping us by a point to titles.