Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2544650 times)

Offline rushyman

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41200 on: October 2, 2022, 11:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  2, 2022, 10:12:49 pm
I absolutely don't want to see Abu Dhabi buy it again. If we can't win it I'd like to see Arsenal do so.



Absolutely

Not happening mind. Arsenal will implode

Offline thejbs

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41201 on: October 2, 2022, 11:50:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  2, 2022, 07:12:26 pm
I have mixed feelings because City have ruined English football but I dislike United. Since we can't win it, I hope City walk it.

Fuck that. Cmon the gooners.
Offline Father Ted

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41202 on: October 2, 2022, 11:59:20 pm »
Feel like their games against United are where it's sort of acceptable to smile about them handing out a thrashing to be honest. United have spent enough money themselves to be challenging had they spent it wisely, plus they gleefully toured the country rubbing their success in everyone's faces when they were on top - albeit that success was earned far more than City's has been.

If United winning would do us a favour then obviously I'd back them but find it hard to feel much sympathy otherwise, despite the odiousness of City themselves. It was obvious within five minutes the game was never going to be a contest so I just sat back and took pleasure in seeing United get humped, trying to forget who and what they were being beaten by.

They loved it when City's dubiously funded financial machine were pipping us by a point to titles.
Offline Geezer08

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41203 on: October 3, 2022, 06:48:42 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  2, 2022, 05:20:29 pm
Well its funny, but Im not saying too much as we play city soon!

Same, I haven't been mocking any of the office United fans this morning, as we will be similar dicked and humiliated in 2 weeks time.. So better keep karma in balance
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41204 on: October 3, 2022, 06:50:54 am »
Er, we havent played City yet and have beaten them once already. Fill your boots with the mocking and just take a big dollop of it back if we do get thrashed, which we wont.
Offline RedSamba

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41205 on: October 3, 2022, 07:10:32 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zBIujuJ2ixY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zBIujuJ2ixY</a>
Offline The North Bank

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41206 on: October 3, 2022, 07:22:52 am »
I too was teary eyed yesterday watching United get battered, happens a lot when I laugh so hard.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41207 on: October 3, 2022, 01:06:44 pm »
I absolutely love seeing the Mancs get battered. It's one of the joys of being a football fan. Thing is, I'd much rather see them getting embarrassed by a fellow football club rather than an abhorrent nation state playing fantasy football club ownership for political purposes.

All yesterday showed was the death of football in this country. A proper club being embarrassed by a Frankenstein's monster. Seeing them getting smashed by Southampton, Liverpool, the former Newcastle etc has been glorious. Yesterday was just another ring on the deathbell of our national sport.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41208 on: October 3, 2022, 01:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  3, 2022, 01:06:44 pm
I absolutely love seeing the Mancs get battered. It's one of the joys of being a football fan. Thing is, I'd much rather see them getting embarrassed by a fellow football club rather than an abhorrent nation state playing fantasy football club ownership for political purposes.

All yesterday showed was the death of football in this country. A proper club being embarrassed by a Frankenstein's monster. Seeing them getting smashed by Southampton, Liverpool, the former Newcastle etc has been glorious. Yesterday was just another ring on the deathbell of our national sport.

And that was just Haaland.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41209 on: October 3, 2022, 01:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  3, 2022, 01:22:58 pm
And that was just Haaland.
I knew I'd set someone up nicely with that line. 😊

Beautifully slotted home, I might add. 😁👍
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41210 on: October 3, 2022, 01:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  3, 2022, 01:27:28 pm
I knew I'd set someone up nicely with that line. 😊

Beautifully slotted home, I might add. 😁👍

I did wonder if maybe that was your original point. :)

If the massive cap fits.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41211 on: October 3, 2022, 06:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  3, 2022, 01:22:58 pm
And that was just Haaland.
Only because Maguire wasn't playing
Offline Sharado

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41212 on: October 3, 2022, 07:06:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  2, 2022, 07:12:26 pm
I have mixed feelings because City have ruined English football but I dislike United. Since we can't win it, I hope City walk it.

I hope city walk it so the rest of the league might start to pay attention to the fact the game in this country is going to absolute shit. I feel absolutely nothing if they win it, given it doesn't look like we'll be close this year, so let them cakewalk it and hopefully a few more people might start to ask if this is all OK.
Offline newterp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41213 on: October 3, 2022, 09:44:47 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on October  3, 2022, 07:10:32 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zBIujuJ2ixY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zBIujuJ2ixY</a>

Imagine if Slabby Maguire was playing??
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41214 on: Yesterday at 05:27:39 pm »
I see this is also being posted in the Qatar thread but Neville is a disgrace.

https://twitter.com/GNev2/status/1578009418876207104?s=20&t=vOcpcwzc0vNOv9JhrvkVFQ
Online bird_lfc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41215 on: Today at 06:31:45 am »
Thats a corner turning result if Ive ever seen one
