Anyone subject themselves to GNeville's guest appearance on the guardian football weekly show? I'm about 15 minutes in and he's just declared that Blackburn, Chelsea and Manchester City were good for the league because they prevented a Bayern Munich situation. Hates American investment groups because they expect a return, loves owners who will plow their own money into the team to buy trophies but otherwise not try to change the status quo. He'd earlier said "and nation states" during his first anti-American rant in a flimsy attempt at even-handedness, but everything since has been apologia for sportswashers. I'll listen to the rest like I slow down for car crashes.