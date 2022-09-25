Messi has 788 career goals, including goals for Argentina (excluding underage level), Ronaldo has 816 including internationals and is apparently the all-time leading goalscorer in football. As you say, Messi is now one ahead at club level. You could argue that Ronaldo is still 'ahead' as all 699 club goals have come in a first division, while Messi scored 11 of his goals in Spain's lower leagues. I think he will go to Qatar as it is way easier score goals there, he'll get silly money, and can probably play for another 3-4 years. Baghdad Bounedjah has managed 131 in 121 league games there for heaven's sake!
His ego makes him think he should be playing for a CL club. I remember him having a pop at Xavi in 2016 or 2017 by saying that he was in Qatar. Ronaldo added that he wanted to continue playing at the highest level.
Hell probably piss off to America next year and bump up his stats by scoring a bucket load or somethingThe thought of Messi out scoring him is probably killing him inside
Is he allowed into America now?
Doubt he'll go to America considering his ehm criminal past there.
Why is Xavi relevant? He plays in Qatar. Im the most-searched-for sportsman on social media. He's won everything but he's never won a Ballon d'Or. I have three
Cristiano Ronaldo
Im bored to death of both Messi and Ronaldo, and Im looking forward to their era coming to an end. Unfortunately, I can see them both hanging around for a while.
Two complete wankers, Messi for his Sportswashing efforts and tax evading, and the fucking preening showpony for just being himself, oh, and not taking no for an answer.
We beat their legends too. Finished club.
And have you seen some of the "legends" in our squad as well.
Swiss ramble has done his latest thread about these lothttps://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1574282542508810240?t=zT8tJqk_I65ZYjbUTOh1cA&s=19The 24million mentioned before about mangers payouts is 10m for Ole and 14m for Ralph. The trouble with reading these threads for me is it always highlights the utter bullshit of Abu Dhabi.
https://youtu.be/y891vQ6shRQ
That went well. Brilliant analysis.
"Good technically""Brings the ball out well from defence""For a big guy he's quick"How has Redknapp managed to hold down a job as a punit for so many years?
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.88]