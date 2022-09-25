« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 25, 2022, 12:23:29 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on September 25, 2022, 12:11:26 pm
Messi has 788 career goals, including goals for Argentina (excluding underage level), Ronaldo has 816 including internationals and is apparently the all-time leading goalscorer in football. As you say, Messi is now one ahead at club level. You could argue that Ronaldo is still 'ahead' as all 699 club goals have come in a first division, while Messi scored 11 of his goals in Spain's lower leagues.

I think he will go to Qatar as it is way easier score goals there, he'll get silly money, and can probably play for another 3-4 years. Baghdad Bounedjah has managed 131 in 121 league games there for heaven's sake!
His ego makes him think he should be playing for a CL club. I remember him having a pop at Xavi in 2016 or  2017 by saying that he was in Qatar. Ronaldo added that he wanted to continue playing at the highest level.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 25, 2022, 05:01:16 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 25, 2022, 12:23:29 pm
His ego makes him think he should be playing for a CL club. I remember him having a pop at Xavi in 2016 or  2017 by saying that he was in Qatar. Ronaldo added that he wanted to continue playing at the highest level.
That was then, this is now. He can play in the Asian Champions League with Al-Sadd.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 25, 2022, 05:17:07 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on September 25, 2022, 10:36:52 am
Hell probably piss off to America next year and bump up his stats by scoring a bucket load or something

The thought of Messi out scoring him is probably killing him inside

Doubt he'll go to America considering his ehm criminal past there.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 25, 2022, 07:11:57 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on September 25, 2022, 10:36:52 am
Hell probably piss off to America next year and bump up his stats by scoring a bucket load or something

The thought of Messi out scoring him is probably killing him inside

Is he allowed into America now?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 25, 2022, 07:31:03 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 25, 2022, 07:11:57 pm
Is he allowed into America now?
I think his case got dismissed on a technicaiteh
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 25, 2022, 08:25:56 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on September 25, 2022, 05:17:07 pm
Doubt he'll go to America considering his ehm criminal past there.
What criminal past? He's as innocent as Manchester City he is.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 25, 2022, 08:26:21 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo

Quote
Why is Xavi relevant? He plays in Qatar. Im the most-searched-for sportsman on social media. He's won everything but he's never won a Ballon d'Or. I have three
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 25, 2022, 08:34:56 pm
Most of these pampered top football players are self absorbed with huge egos but he was always on another level.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 25, 2022, 08:39:40 pm
Im bored to death of both Messi and Ronaldo, and Im looking forward to their era coming to an end. Unfortunately, I can see them both hanging around for a while.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 25, 2022, 09:02:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 25, 2022, 08:26:21 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo


Is that real? That doesn't sound like him at him at all.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 25, 2022, 09:06:17 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on September 25, 2022, 08:39:40 pm
Im bored to death of both Messi and Ronaldo, and Im looking forward to their era coming to an end. Unfortunately, I can see them both hanging around for a while.
Two complete wankers, Messi for his Sportswashing efforts and tax evading, and the fucking preening showpony for just being himself, oh, and not taking no for an answer.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 26, 2022, 04:15:11 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 25, 2022, 09:06:17 pm
Two complete wankers, Messi for his Sportswashing efforts and tax evading, and the fucking preening showpony for just being himself, oh, and not taking no for an answer.

True. Nobody other than their fanboys will care when this two retire.

Nowhere near as class as Nadal/Federer.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 26, 2022, 05:18:08 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 25, 2022, 10:56:10 am
We beat their legends too. Finished club.
And have you seen some of the "legends" in our squad as well.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 26, 2022, 06:08:39 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on September 25, 2022, 08:39:40 pm
Im bored to death of both Messi and Ronaldo, and Im looking forward to their era coming to an end. Unfortunately, I can see them both hanging around for a while.
You are in for a shock if you think their fans will stop the Messi vs Ronaldo debate after they both retire. If anything it might get worse lol
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 26, 2022, 08:10:14 am
Swiss ramble has done his latest thread about these lot

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1574282542508810240?t=zT8tJqk_I65ZYjbUTOh1cA&s=19

The 24million mentioned before about mangers payouts is 10m for Ole and 14m for Ralph.  :o

The trouble with reading these threads for me is it always highlights the utter bullshit of Abu Dhabi.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 26, 2022, 08:13:33 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September 26, 2022, 05:18:08 am
And have you seen some of the "legends" in our squad as well.
Yes  :D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
September 26, 2022, 08:17:01 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 26, 2022, 08:10:14 am
Swiss ramble has done his latest thread about these lot

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1574282542508810240?t=zT8tJqk_I65ZYjbUTOh1cA&s=19

The 24million mentioned before about mangers payouts is 10m for Ole and 14m for Ralph.  :o

The trouble with reading these threads for me is it always highlights the utter bullshit of Abu Dhabi.
They are spending themselves to oblivion. Everyone knows Abu Dhabi are full of shit. They can't even fill their stadium.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41137 on: Yesterday at 10:40:33 am »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41138 on: Yesterday at 03:40:13 pm »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41139 on: Yesterday at 05:26:21 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:40:13 pm
That went well. Brilliant analysis.
There is another video on Dutch TV where hVDV says Maguire is fucking shit.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41140 on: Yesterday at 05:35:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:40:33 am
https://youtu.be/y891vQ6shRQ

"Good technically"

"Brings the ball out well from defence"

"For a big guy he's quick"


How has Redknapp managed to hold down a job as a punit for so many years?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41141 on: Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm »
I once heard Jamie Carragher say he was the best player in the PL in bringing the ball out from the back not long after he joined Utd. Hes as clueless as Maguire is useless
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41142 on: Yesterday at 06:02:12 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:40:13 pm
That went well. Brilliant analysis.
"He can play" needs to become a meme, I can only assume Jamie mixed him up with some other player. He's only quick compared to a reversing dustbin van with the same turning circle.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41143 on: Yesterday at 06:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:35:15 pm
"Good technically"

"Brings the ball out well from defence"

"For a big guy he's quick"


How has Redknapp managed to hold down a job as a punit for so many years?
Proper gobshite just like his arl man.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41144 on: Yesterday at 06:23:21 pm »
TBF... many were parroting similar when Slab Head was signed.

What i'd love is for those who made those comments to be asked what do they think of their analysis. 
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41145 on: Yesterday at 07:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:35:15 pm
"Good technically"

"Brings the ball out well from defence"

"For a big guy he's quick"


How has Redknapp managed to hold down a job as a punit for so many years?

For me he peaked when he said Alonso was phenomenal when we won at Old Trafford in 2009. It's all been downhill since then.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41146 on: Today at 03:21:30 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:35:15 pm
"Good technically"

"Brings the ball out well from defence"

"For a big guy he's quick"


How has Redknapp managed to hold down a job as a punit for so many years?

He's a former footballer, as long as they don't say anything too racist or sexist they get to stay on the punditry gravy train as long as they like.
