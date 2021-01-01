« previous next »
Messi has 788 career goals, including goals for Argentina (excluding underage level), Ronaldo has 816 including internationals and is apparently the all-time leading goalscorer in football. As you say, Messi is now one ahead at club level. You could argue that Ronaldo is still 'ahead' as all 699 club goals have come in a first division, while Messi scored 11 of his goals in Spain's lower leagues.

I think he will go to Qatar as it is way easier score goals there, he'll get silly money, and can probably play for another 3-4 years. Baghdad Bounedjah has managed 131 in 121 league games there for heaven's sake!
His ego makes him think he should be playing for a CL club. I remember him having a pop at Xavi in 2016 or  2017 by saying that he was in Qatar. Ronaldo added that he wanted to continue playing at the highest level.
His ego makes him think he should be playing for a CL club. I remember him having a pop at Xavi in 2016 or  2017 by saying that he was in Qatar. Ronaldo added that he wanted to continue playing at the highest level.
That was then, this is now. He can play in the Asian Champions League with Al-Sadd.
Hell probably piss off to America next year and bump up his stats by scoring a bucket load or something

The thought of Messi out scoring him is probably killing him inside

Doubt he'll go to America considering his ehm criminal past there.
Hell probably piss off to America next year and bump up his stats by scoring a bucket load or something

The thought of Messi out scoring him is probably killing him inside

Is he allowed into America now?
Is he allowed into America now?
I think his case got dismissed on a technicaiteh
Doubt he'll go to America considering his ehm criminal past there.
What criminal past? He's as innocent as Manchester City he is.
Cristiano Ronaldo

Why is Xavi relevant? He plays in Qatar. Im the most-searched-for sportsman on social media. He's won everything but he's never won a Ballon d'Or. I have three
Most of these pampered top football players are self absorbed with huge egos but he was always on another level.
Im bored to death of both Messi and Ronaldo, and Im looking forward to their era coming to an end. Unfortunately, I can see them both hanging around for a while.
