Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) for smashing a teenage fan's phone to the ground following a defeat at Everton last season.Ronaldo, 37, apologised to the 14-year-old fan via social media after the incident, which took place after United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park in April."Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC's Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022," the FA said in a statement."It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent."The boy's mother said he had been left with a bruised hand and that his phone screen had been smashed.