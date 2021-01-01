« previous next »
Offline El Lobo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41040 on: Yesterday at 11:26:49 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:23:35 am
I just want to thank all the posters here, Bruno, Ronnie, Harry, Aaron, the largish full back, Ollie, The Glazers, Woodward and MUFC in general. It's such a tonic to come into this thread. It makes me feel good even on a bad day. Class.

Offline El Lobo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41041 on: Yesterday at 11:27:25 am »
Also....the Aaron guy is ripe for a condom head (just saying)
Offline The North Bank

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41042 on: Yesterday at 12:30:16 pm »
Some of these imbeciles are saying they dont care about the Europa league because its all about the title this season, never seen a more deluded bunch.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41043 on: Yesterday at 01:21:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:47:20 am
Their crazy fee for Casemiro literally financed the Tchouaméni deal. We need a team like them that's willing to offer ludicrous prices for our players when we want to replace them.

Imagine someone paying £80m for Sadio then we reinvest that to sign Darwin.
They're an easy mark, Green and Gold Norwich hissy fit + owners wanting to stay on their good side + the need for a shiny new toy = Casemiro for £70m and £450k p/w for 5 years.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41044 on: Yesterday at 02:32:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:30:16 pm
Some of these imbeciles are saying they dont care about the Europa league because its all about the title this season, never seen a more deluded bunch.
So they don't care about the Europa League because they'd rather concentrate on watching their Abu Dhabian neighbours going for another title? 🤔
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41045 on: Yesterday at 02:34:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:30:16 pm
Some of these imbeciles are saying they dont care about the Europa league because its all about the title this season, never seen a more deluded bunch.

Think your lot push them pretty close though mate.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41046 on: Yesterday at 02:34:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:26:49 am


The Peaky Pundit?

Good to see a man making the most of his baldness.

And for the record Im as bald as a coot.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41047 on: Yesterday at 02:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 02:34:44 pm
Think your lot push them pretty close though mate.
I find Arsenal fans to be infinitely more grounded than the Norwich fans.

That's not to say they don't have their fair share of whoppers though.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41048 on: Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm »
Sales of Norwich scarves have gone up.
When's the next protest?
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41049 on: Yesterday at 08:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:55:35 pm
I find Arsenal fans to be infinitely more grounded than the Norwich fans.

That's not to say they don't have their fair share of whoppers though.
They do of course, all clubs have them. However, the difference is night and day between Arsenal fans and Mancs, at least the ones I've come across. Arsenal fans are nowhere near the level of bad bellendry of Mancs.
Offline rushyman

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41050 on: Yesterday at 10:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm
Sales of Norwich scarves have gone up.
When's the next protest?

Usually after no wins in 3
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41051 on: Yesterday at 10:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm
Sales of Norwich scarves have gone up.
When's the next protest hissy fit?
Took the liberty of correcting that for you mate.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41052 on: Yesterday at 11:27:05 pm »
Heh heh good old Man U. They give us so much

At least one thread that's safe to enter at the moment ;)
Offline The North Bank

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41053 on: Today at 06:27:36 am »
Antony was so impressive on Thursday, did not touch the ball once, showing absolute respect for the queen.
Online Jshooters

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41054 on: Today at 07:27:10 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm
Sales of Norwich scarves have gone up.
When's the next protest?

Theyve got a decision to make as weve already played at old Trafford.  Do they hold out for an unlikely cup fixture or do they break tradition and protest when a match doesnt involve LFC?
