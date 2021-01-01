I just want to thank all the posters here, Bruno, Ronnie, Harry, Aaron, the largish full back, Ollie, The Glazers, Woodward and MUFC in general. It's such a tonic to come into this thread. It makes me feel good even on a bad day. Class.
Their crazy fee for Casemiro literally financed the Tchouaméni deal. We need a team like them that's willing to offer ludicrous prices for our players when we want to replace them.Imagine someone paying £80m for Sadio then we reinvest that to sign Darwin.
Some of these imbeciles are saying they dont care about the Europa league because its all about the title this season, never seen a more deluded bunch.
Think your lot push them pretty close though mate.
I find Arsenal fans to be infinitely more grounded than the Norwich fans.That's not to say they don't have their fair share of whoppers though.
Sales of Norwich scarves have gone up.When's the next protest hissy fit?
