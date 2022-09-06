« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2503177 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41000 on: September 6, 2022, 11:32:12 am »
As good a place as any to ask, does anyone know how Pogba is doing since he left them?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline El Lobo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41001 on: September 6, 2022, 11:35:32 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September  6, 2022, 11:32:12 am
As good a place as any to ask, does anyone know how Pogba is doing since he left them?

Having knee surgery which might keep him out until after the WC, hasn't played for them yet. Has had three new, shocking haircuts. Choreographed a great new celebration with Lingard which neither has been able to use yet.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline RedSince86

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41002 on: September 6, 2022, 11:39:36 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  5, 2022, 11:28:00 pm
I seem to remember the referee having no problem whatsoever sending Sami off after 3 minutes at Snake Mountain, there was no feeling it was "too early in the game", or would "ruin the game as a spectacle" etc ad nauseum.
Mike "I gave MUFC 9 penalties one season" Riley was the Ref that day right?

Just when he's almost out of the job, the powers that be replace him with Howard "I love MUFC" Webb.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline lionel_messias

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41003 on: September 6, 2022, 12:47:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on September  6, 2022, 11:35:32 am
Having knee surgery which might keep him out until after the WC, hasn't played for them yet. Has had three new, shocking haircuts. Choreographed a great new celebration with Lingard which neither has been able to use yet.
Also, there has been a story about his brother trying to extort money out of him and Paul has denied using a Voodoo curse against Kylian Mbappé, instead claiming the Voodoo was to prevent injuries to himself - just the normal run of mill stuff for the French lads, without the usual smattering of sex tapes and blackmail.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41004 on: September 6, 2022, 12:49:22 pm »
A voodoo curse against Mbappe?  ??? I do wonder if maybe Peter was right all along and thats whats fucked it all up. Fucking Pogba.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41005 on: September 6, 2022, 12:50:30 pm »
Voodoo? Sounds like Moshi La has been shooting his mouth off again...
Offline Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41006 on: September 6, 2022, 02:33:09 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on September  5, 2022, 11:52:18 am
Definitely see Palace causing them problems to be honest

Before or after the refs gift them match winning decisions?
Offline Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41007 on: September 6, 2022, 02:38:29 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on September  5, 2022, 08:32:48 am
There was a Utd fan on too who I thought was quite good. He was saying about Rashford, that yes he scored 2 but his overall play was terrible, and how Fernandes was fuming at him for not closing down his man on a few occasions, that this kind of performance has been going on for a while like that. He was quickly shot down saying he was a negative git , he scord 2 therefore he played great and all was good. Kind of shows what Five Live has become when the more serious callers get laughed at

He always just looks a poor footballer to me but he's close to 100 United goals and is a threat on the break. But then Ronaldo offers nothing now other than goals either but would still outscore Rashford given the same minutes. Rashford is the kind of attacker who is only a threat on the counter which United are now back to being, a counter attacking side. He at least has the pace as well.





Offline Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41008 on: September 6, 2022, 02:41:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  6, 2022, 11:11:04 am
They are always one bad result away from a disaster.

Isn't it usually one bad result away from another 150 million to spend? I.e. the last bad result they had.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41009 on: September 6, 2022, 02:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September  6, 2022, 02:41:35 pm
Isn't it usually one bad result away from another 150 million to spend? I.e. the last bad result they had.
There is just no inbetween with them and the media coverage they get reflects that. When they win, they are the bestest team in the world and when they lose, their heads fall off and they become #GlazersOut again. That's why they tend to go on poor runs of form where they can't buy a win regardless of who they face. The money they lash at it is not relevant because it hasn't bought them a trophy in 6 seasons.

I'm a bit annoyed that we gave them their "swaggoh" back. Ten Hag would have been on Sack Watch had we smashed them.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41010 on: September 6, 2022, 02:53:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  6, 2022, 11:39:36 am
Mike "I gave MUFC 9 penalties one season" Riley was the Ref that day right?

Just when he's almost out of the job, the powers that be replace him with Howard "I love MUFC" Webb.
I can't remember but I wouldn't be surprised, he gave them far more penalties than any other referee, and played way more stoppage time Fergie time than he should have when they were getting beat or drawing.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41011 on: September 6, 2022, 02:54:40 pm »
Yeah Riley was ref when we lost 4-0 there
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41012 on: September 6, 2022, 02:59:45 pm »
Hope Palace smash them at the weekend. Not that I needed the reminder but just how arrogant they can be after a couple of wins is off the scale. I almost forgot about that boke inducing Sky love in after the game at the side of the park. I was waiting on them wheeling out Bobby Charlton at 1 point they had interviewed that many people.
Offline Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41013 on: September 6, 2022, 03:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  6, 2022, 02:53:37 pm
I can't remember but I wouldn't be surprised, he gave them far more penalties than any other referee, and played way more stoppage time Fergie time than he should have when they were getting beat or drawing.

Riley was emblematic of the corrupting influence Ferguson had on the league and has been in charge of the refs for years, to be replaced by another Fergie favourite.
Online didi shamone

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41014 on: September 6, 2022, 03:42:25 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on September  6, 2022, 11:10:00 am
theyre calling themselves the resurgent devils over on RedCafe  ;D

They've misspelled  repugnant.
Offline 4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41015 on: September 6, 2022, 08:07:46 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on September  6, 2022, 11:10:00 am
theyre calling themselves the regurgitated devils over on RedCafe  ;D

Fixed that for you.
Online Magz50

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41016 on: Today at 11:44:58 pm »
Great start in the Europa league!
Online Macphisto80

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41017 on: Today at 11:47:20 pm »
What happened tonight, lads?

Other than the fucking obvious...

Online rushyman

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41018 on: Today at 11:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:47:20 pm
What happened tonight, lads?

Other than the fucking obvious...



An English ref amd var officials didnt do the game
