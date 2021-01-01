« previous next »
BigCDump

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:11:23 pm
Corner turned, dawn check = 'Not False', Norwich scarfs folded and packed into suitcase under the bed.

Won't be needing those until November.  ;D
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

slaphead

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm
This Man Utd side, the way I see it, is very much like your typical marital argument, it has 3 sides. One side, the other side and the truth. They're not as bad as the early season results, and they're not as good as the recent ones. The truth is they're somewhere in the middle. The reaction to both has been ridiculous but totally expected nowadays.
That tube on 5 live, Izzy someone or other was in a tizzy earlier. If Ten Hagg can do this in 3 weeks, what can he do in a season. followed by lets not get carried away, followed by the fans should be excited, followed by they have a long way to go, closed by they're definitely on the right track now.
kezzy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 06:26:12 pm
Fortunately their team is no better than it has been for the last few years, they've spent an obscene amount and are still shit.


Fixed that for you. 
Wghennessy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:29:51 pm
Why do players get away with fucking wrestling moves on a football pitch. If you're on the ground and you kick out i.e tap a lad with your foot you are sent off yet McTominay can do this :


https://twitter.com/armin_ejupovic/status/1566471269847113735?s=20&t=ZplMVQGlQe1nO-xf81FHBA

What the fuck?
Rob Dylan

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:34:22 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm
This Man Utd side, the way I see it, is very much like your typical marital argument, it has 3 sides. One side, the other side and the truth. They're not as bad as the early season results, and they're not as good as the recent ones. The truth is they're somewhere in the middle. The reaction to both has been ridiculous but totally expected nowadays.
That tube on 5 live, Izzy someone or other was in a tizzy earlier. If Ten Hagg can do this in 3 weeks, what can he do in a season. followed by lets not get carried away, followed by the fans should be excited, followed by they have a long way to go, closed by they're definitely on the right track now.

She is so annoying, I don't know why they have someone so openly biased on as a pundit or co-commentator. Obviously there'll be ex-players who have certain loyalties, but she doesn't even try to be impartial, she talks like she's on a Man Utd channel.

As usual, the media is getting carried away just as they did when their previous managers got some good results, and as soon as they lose a couple of games it'll be a crisis all over again. They never learn.
Macphisto80

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:59:59 pm
It's ironically the media's hysterics that keeps them in the limbo they are in. Long may they continue to talk bollocks and hype them up.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:12:11 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm
Robbie Savage on BBC

They never learn :lmao
He's always been a right bellend that one.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:12:50 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:06:52 pm
Theyre so celebratory on sky after a United win

Bring on manager players 30 mins of gushing

Stormzy will be out in a minute
All is fine at Sky Towers then. Just wait a few weeks until the wheels come off again.
Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:22:28 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:12:11 am
He's always been a right bellend that one.
He's a total idiot. He declared the title race over after just two games recently.

I can understand panicky fans saying stuff like that, but from an ex pro it's embarrassing.

Jack_Bauer

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:26:48 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:22:28 am
He's a total idiot. He declared the title race over after just two games recently.

I can understand panicky fans saying stuff like that, but from an ex pro it's embarrassing.
Of course he did. 5 years ago he was easily my most disliked pundit but given the shambles from the likes of Neville, Carragher, Richards and Jenas he has fallen down the list.
Keith Lard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:41:34 am
Whats happened to green and gold glazers out? lol
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:42:27 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:41:34 am
Whats happened to green and gold glazers out? lol
They're winning games and at the moment the summer business is seen as good so no need for the green & gold.
Tokyoite

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:26:31 am
1 or 2 more wins and they'd be calling Ten Haag best manager in the world and United will be title contenders. Willing to bet a tenner on it  ;D
Statto Red

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:58:58 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:26:31 am
1 or 2 more wins and they'd be calling Ten Haag best manager in the world and United will be title contenders. Willing to bet a tenner on it  ;D

Most likely win the next 2 anyway, Palace away & Leeds home in the league.
Tokyoite

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:55:44 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:58:58 am
Most likely win the next 2 anyway, Palace away & Leeds home in the league.
Leeds probably but Palace away I reckon they won't win.
4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 04:48:59 am
Just need 6-8 more favors from the Refs and they'll be top 4 contenders.
PaulF

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 06:30:04 am
United fan on five live talking about his players' performance yesterday. Apparently rashford, mctomminay and varane were exceptional!
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 06:49:57 am
Crosby Nick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 06:51:34 am
Practising the United sex pest moves already.
Geezer08

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 06:57:13 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm
Robbie Savage on BBC

They never learn :lmao

If Savage could just give us the teams who are relegated, we could stop miserable season now
Crimson

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:34:38 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:41:34 am
Whats happened to green and gold glazers out? lol

They're not playing Liverpool for a while.

No wonder nobody, especially not their owners, take them seriously. The contrast between Uniteds "protests" and those of Liverpool under Hicks and co. couldnt be bigger...!
-Willo-

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:36:14 am
I understand 3 points is the end game and performances largely don't matter, but am I missing something here? Thought Utd were quite poor and Arsenal dominated the game throughout.

4 wins in a row is impressive after their start, especially playing us and Arsenal so their fans have a right to be happy of course, but I dunno, still not convinced.
bird_lfc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:38:27 am
I will never despise a football club and fan base more

Having to listen to the likes of Neville weekly. Now youve got Savage saying they have a better squad than us and Keane saying they are nailed on for the top 4. What a difference a few weeks makes
El Lobo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:59:48 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:29:51 pm
Why do players get away with fucking wrestling moves on a football pitch. If you're on the ground and you kick out i.e tap a lad with your foot you are sent off yet McTominay can do this :


https://twitter.com/armin_ejupovic/status/1566471269847113735?s=20&t=ZplMVQGlQe1nO-xf81FHBA

What the fuck?

I actually think he might be the worst ever in the PL in terms of not getting booked/sent off when he should (and frankly quite close to just the worst ever in the PL). If refs did their job hed play about 8 games a season
slaphead

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:32:48 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:30:04 am
United fan on five live talking about his players' performance yesterday. Apparently rashford, mctomminay and varane were exceptional!

There was a Utd fan on too who I thought was quite good. He was saying about Rashford, that yes he scored 2 but his overall play was terrible, and how Fernandes was fuming at him for not closing down his man on a few occasions, that this kind of performance has been going on for a while like that. He was quickly shot down saying he was a negative git , he scord 2 therefore he played great and all was good. Kind of shows what Five Live has become when the more serious callers get laughed at
oldman

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:55:30 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:36:14 am
I understand 3 points is the end game and performances largely don't matter, but am I missing something here? Thought Utd were quite poor and Arsenal dominated the game throughout.

4 wins in a row is impressive after their start, especially playing us and Arsenal so their fans have a right to be happy of course, but I dunno, still not convinced.

we were shite against them but still had 70% of the game - they should have had a penalty against them v Southampton when Mctominay handled it 3 times - and yesterday they were very poor for most of the game and got some big decisions to help them - disallowed goal and Mctominay should have been off

they will take a pasting soon
BER

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:01:27 am
Gutted it only took Ten Haag two games to see how shit Maguire is, he might actually be a genius.
