This Man Utd side, the way I see it, is very much like your typical marital argument, it has 3 sides. One side, the other side and the truth. They're not as bad as the early season results, and they're not as good as the recent ones. The truth is they're somewhere in the middle. The reaction to both has been ridiculous but totally expected nowadays.

That tube on 5 live, Izzy someone or other was in a tizzy earlier. If Ten Hagg can do this in 3 weeks, what can he do in a season. followed by lets not get carried away, followed by the fans should be excited, followed by they have a long way to go, closed by they're definitely on the right track now.