Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2494918 times)

Offline BigCDump

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40920 on: Yesterday at 10:11:23 pm »
Corner turned, dawn check = 'Not False', Norwich scarfs folded and packed into suitcase under the bed.

Won't be needing those until November.  ;D
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline slaphead

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40921 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm »
This Man Utd side, the way I see it, is very much like your typical marital argument, it has 3 sides. One side, the other side and the truth. They're not as bad as the early season results, and they're not as good as the recent ones. The truth is they're somewhere in the middle. The reaction to both has been ridiculous but totally expected nowadays.
That tube on 5 live, Izzy someone or other was in a tizzy earlier. If Ten Hagg can do this in 3 weeks, what can he do in a season. followed by lets not get carried away, followed by the fans should be excited, followed by they have a long way to go, closed by they're definitely on the right track now.
Offline kezzy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40922 on: Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 06:26:12 pm
Fortunately their team is no better than it has been for the last few years, they've spent an obscene amount and are still shit.


Fixed that for you. 
Offline Wghennessy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40923 on: Yesterday at 10:29:51 pm »
Why do players get away with fucking wrestling moves on a football pitch. If you're on the ground and you kick out i.e tap a lad with your foot you are sent off yet McTominay can do this :


https://twitter.com/armin_ejupovic/status/1566471269847113735?s=20&t=ZplMVQGlQe1nO-xf81FHBA

What the fuck?
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40924 on: Yesterday at 11:34:22 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm
This Man Utd side, the way I see it, is very much like your typical marital argument, it has 3 sides. One side, the other side and the truth. They're not as bad as the early season results, and they're not as good as the recent ones. The truth is they're somewhere in the middle. The reaction to both has been ridiculous but totally expected nowadays.
That tube on 5 live, Izzy someone or other was in a tizzy earlier. If Ten Hagg can do this in 3 weeks, what can he do in a season. followed by lets not get carried away, followed by the fans should be excited, followed by they have a long way to go, closed by they're definitely on the right track now.

She is so annoying, I don't know why they have someone so openly biased on as a pundit or co-commentator. Obviously there'll be ex-players who have certain loyalties, but she doesn't even try to be impartial, she talks like she's on a Man Utd channel.

As usual, the media is getting carried away just as they did when their previous managers got some good results, and as soon as they lose a couple of games it'll be a crisis all over again. They never learn.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40925 on: Yesterday at 11:59:59 pm »
It's ironically the media's hysterics that keeps them in the limbo they are in. Long may they continue to talk bollocks and hype them up.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40926 on: Today at 12:12:11 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm
Robbie Savage on BBC

They never learn :lmao
He's always been a right bellend that one.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40927 on: Today at 12:12:50 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:06:52 pm
Theyre so celebratory on sky after a United win

Bring on manager players 30 mins of gushing

Stormzy will be out in a minute
All is fine at Sky Towers then. Just wait a few weeks until the wheels come off again.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40928 on: Today at 12:22:28 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:12:11 am
He's always been a right bellend that one.
He's a total idiot. He declared the title race over after just two games recently.

I can understand panicky fans saying stuff like that, but from an ex pro it's embarrassing.

Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40929 on: Today at 12:26:48 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:22:28 am
He's a total idiot. He declared the title race over after just two games recently.

I can understand panicky fans saying stuff like that, but from an ex pro it's embarrassing.
Of course he did. 5 years ago he was easily my most disliked pundit but given the shambles from the likes of Neville, Carragher, Richards and Jenas he has fallen down the list.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40930 on: Today at 12:41:34 am »
Whats happened to green and gold glazers out? lol
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40931 on: Today at 12:42:27 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:41:34 am
Whats happened to green and gold glazers out? lol
They're winning games and at the moment the summer business is seen as good so no need for the green & gold.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40932 on: Today at 02:26:31 am »
1 or 2 more wins and they'd be calling Ten Haag best manager in the world and United will be title contenders. Willing to bet a tenner on it  ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40933 on: Today at 02:58:58 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:26:31 am
1 or 2 more wins and they'd be calling Ten Haag best manager in the world and United will be title contenders. Willing to bet a tenner on it  ;D

Most likely win the next 2 anyway, Palace away & Leeds home in the league.
