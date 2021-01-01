« previous next »
Corner turned, dawn check = 'Not False', Norwich scarfs folded and packed into suitcase under the bed.

Won't be needing those until November.  ;D
This Man Utd side, the way I see it, is very much like your typical marital argument, it has 3 sides. One side, the other side and the truth. They're not as bad as the early season results, and they're not as good as the recent ones. The truth is they're somewhere in the middle. The reaction to both has been ridiculous but totally expected nowadays.
That tube on 5 live, Izzy someone or other was in a tizzy earlier. If Ten Hagg can do this in 3 weeks, what can he do in a season. followed by lets not get carried away, followed by the fans should be excited, followed by they have a long way to go, closed by they're definitely on the right track now.
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 06:26:12 pm
Fortunately their team is no better than it has been for the last few years, they've spent an obscene amount and are still shit.


Fixed that for you. 
Why do players get away with fucking wrestling moves on a football pitch. If you're on the ground and you kick out i.e tap a lad with your foot you are sent off yet McTominay can do this :


https://twitter.com/armin_ejupovic/status/1566471269847113735?s=20&t=ZplMVQGlQe1nO-xf81FHBA

What the fuck?
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:16:38 pm
This Man Utd side, the way I see it, is very much like your typical marital argument, it has 3 sides. One side, the other side and the truth. They're not as bad as the early season results, and they're not as good as the recent ones. The truth is they're somewhere in the middle. The reaction to both has been ridiculous but totally expected nowadays.
That tube on 5 live, Izzy someone or other was in a tizzy earlier. If Ten Hagg can do this in 3 weeks, what can he do in a season. followed by lets not get carried away, followed by the fans should be excited, followed by they have a long way to go, closed by they're definitely on the right track now.

She is so annoying, I don't know why they have someone so openly biased on as a pundit or co-commentator. Obviously there'll be ex-players who have certain loyalties, but she doesn't even try to be impartial, she talks like she's on a Man Utd channel.

As usual, the media is getting carried away just as they did when their previous managers got some good results, and as soon as they lose a couple of games it'll be a crisis all over again. They never learn.
