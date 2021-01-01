that WAS just really bad bait, no?!



ten Hag likely is a very good coach by the way, it was very typical RAWK stuff about him all through the summer and up until recently (and likely very much going on), but that comment above has to be bait, maybe mr/mrs HideNSeek was a bit starved of attention today!



ten Hag has been backed fantastically this summer, so there will be little room for error for him.



It could well have been, but the shall we say, less positive amongst us have felt a bit empowered recently so who knows?Maybe it's just my age, maybe its because I have other priorities in life, but I just can't see why people get so wound up with all this stuff about transfers and spending.I saw something a while ago about the success rate of the mega (perhaps £80m plus) transfers and it's not that impressive. But it's though people will only be sated by ever more expensive buys, despite the fact that there's not too much evidence that they lead to success.As Roy said in the other thread, it's not as if Klopp/FSG don't have previous for holding out for the player they want when that player has a very specific skill set.What I do know is that fan ownership would be a fucking disaster! Imagine being one of the poor sods on the committee with some of our fans firing in all kinds of nonsense.Footy's meant to be a hobby, a release. It's not meant to be a cause of constant stress.