Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40840 on: Yesterday at 03:11:14 am »
Fair play. Maybe hes a decent coach...
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40841 on: Yesterday at 03:29:58 am »
I initially thought he'd be one of those typically stubborn managers that live and die by their philosophy on football.  But he's adapted the team enough to get results and I think that is a credit to his flexibility.  Rodgers on the other hand is utter brain dead and continues to bang his head against the wall despite desperately needing a win or just a point this evening.  You could see he tried to beef up the midfield with his team selection but they didn't change their positioning and got hopelessly exposed time and again. 

While I'm willing to credit Ten Hag for making the required changes it's really only a short term fix that won't get them far.  At some point they need to go back to passing football.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40842 on: Yesterday at 05:49:08 am »
Seems too be getting them to fight from the off, more than were doing.
Looks like they've got themselves a proper manager.
Being as they've loads more resources money rise than we have I'll not be shocked if they over take us the next couple of seasons.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40843 on: Yesterday at 05:57:54 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:49:08 am
Seems too be getting them to fight from the off, more than were doing.
Looks like they've got themselves a proper manager.
Being as they've loads more resources money rise than we have I'll not be shocked if they over take us the next couple of seasons.


Klopp clearly hasn't turned THIS doubter into a believer. Grow a pair ffs
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40844 on: Yesterday at 08:22:47 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:49:08 am
Seems too be getting them to fight from the off, more than were doing.
Looks like they've got themselves a proper manager.
Being as they've loads more resources money rise than we have I'll not be shocked if they over take us the next couple of seasons.

Incredible fight and spirit, the display at Brentford had me in awe of their fighting quality.

They've not put in one good performance yet, just fluked a few results in close games, they always do this and it always come crashing down as fluking wins isn't sustainable even for these.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40845 on: Yesterday at 08:29:49 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:49:08 am
Seems too be getting them to fight from the off, more than were doing.
Looks like they've got themselves a proper manager.
Being as they've loads more resources money rise than we have I'll not be shocked if they over take us the next couple of seasons.

ffs what is this shit I'm reading
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40846 on: Yesterday at 08:30:54 am »
Hes sticking to the Solskjær script so far, but some much tougher times ahead.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40847 on: Yesterday at 09:12:06 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:30:54 am
Hes sticking to the Solskjær script so far, but some much tougher times ahead.
Started well for Ole before the wheels eventually came off and they all tried to convince themselves he was the right man for the job.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40848 on: Yesterday at 09:16:12 am »
Evil bastards laughing at children, women and blokes that went to a football match and died.

Fuck them. Fuck the media - especially the Guardian who's Reporters and Journalists are 100% complicit in their hate and evil. Hope they get pasted again when the 'Wankers in Black' turn up for some agro at Anfield.

LFC should ban the Guardian for life. Evil. Fuckers.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40849 on: Yesterday at 09:44:10 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:49:08 am
Seems too be getting them to fight from the off, more than were doing.
Looks like they've got themselves a proper manager.
Being as they've loads more resources money rise than we have I'll not be shocked if they over take us the next couple of seasons.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40850 on: Yesterday at 10:07:41 am »
I just hope Odegaard is fit for Sunday. We will run rings round them if our front 4 are all playing. Only problem is the ref is from Manchester, United fan Paul Tierney. So its set up for them to kick us off the park and then a Xhaka jump for a header  to get a straight red.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40851 on: Yesterday at 10:25:23 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:07:41 am
I just hope Odegaard is fit for Sunday. We will run rings round them if our front 4 are all playing. Only problem is the ref is from Manchester, United fan Paul Tierney. So its set up for them to kick us off the park and then a Xhaka jump for a header  to get a straight red.

Please don't do an 'us' and hand them their arses on a platter. They are ripe for the taking and you have Jesus who has a point to prove to Pep and his ugly man-machine. Jesus will be my double captain for this weekend.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40852 on: Yesterday at 10:53:00 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:16:12 am
Evil bastards laughing at children, women and blokes that went to a football match and died.

Fuck them. Fuck the media - especially the Guardian who's Reporters and Journalists are 100% complicit in their hate and evil. Hope they get pasted again when the 'Wankers in Black' turn up for some agro at Anfield.

LFC should ban the Guardian for life. Evil. Fuckers.

When did they last 'get pasted' at Anfield? And what have the Guardian done?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40853 on: Yesterday at 11:11:07 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on September  1, 2022, 11:12:10 pm
Chanting "murderers" tonight the classless c*nts.

They were also chanting 'without killing anyone we won it 3 times'
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40854 on: Yesterday at 11:15:21 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:53:00 am
When did they last 'get pasted' at Anfield? And what have the Guardian done?

A gang of them came down a few years back for trouble and got battered by Liverpool fans. Then they headed back to Lime Street and got pasted by the Everton fans coming back from their away game :)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40855 on: Yesterday at 11:22:02 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:49:08 am
Seems too be getting them to fight from the off, more than were doing.
Looks like they've got themselves a proper manager.
Being as they've loads more resources money rise than we have I'll not be shocked if they over take us the next couple of seasons.
That's the spirit.

Not sure they have too many more resources either.

I remember last season after they beat Newcastle and the Ronaldo hype was at its height, there were people on here saying how good they were looking.

Some of our fans don't deserve what they've had over the last 7 years.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40856 on: Yesterday at 11:23:25 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:22:02 am
That's the spirit.

Not sure they have too many more resources either.

I remember last season after they beat Newcastle and the Ronaldo hype was at its height, there were people on here saying how good they were looking.

Some of our fans don't deserve what they've had over the last 7 years.

Yep. Despite how amazing we've been. Despite our transfer success, our coaching brilliance, the mentality of the lads and the way we've battled, some fans have just moaned their way through all of it.

You wonder what the fuck people want sometimes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40857 on: Yesterday at 11:34:23 am »
Had to check that the spinning thing Anthony did in his reveal video wasn't a joke :lmao

He'd be clattered if he tried to do that on the pitch, what a pointless trick.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40858 on: Yesterday at 11:36:27 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:22:02 am
That's the spirit.

Not sure they have too many more resources either.

I remember last season after they beat Newcastle and the Ronaldo hype was at its height, there were people on here saying how good they were looking.

Some of our fans don't deserve what they've had over the last 7 years.

that WAS just really bad bait, no?!

ten Hag likely is a very good coach by the way, it was very typical RAWK stuff about him all through the summer and up until recently (and likely very much going on), but that comment above has to be bait, maybe mr/mrs HideNSeek was a bit starved of attention today!

ten Hag has been backed fantastically this summer, so there will be little room for error for him.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40859 on: Yesterday at 11:47:03 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:36:27 am
that WAS just really bad bait, no?!

ten Hag likely is a very good coach by the way, it was very typical RAWK stuff about him all through the summer and up until recently (and likely very much going on), but that comment above has to be bait, maybe mr/mrs HideNSeek was a bit starved of attention today!

ten Hag has been backed fantastically this summer, so there will be little room for error for him.
It could well have been, but the shall we say, less positive amongst us have felt a bit empowered recently so who knows?

Maybe it's just my age, maybe its because I have other priorities in life, but I just can't see why people get so wound up with all this stuff about transfers and spending.

I saw something a while ago about the success rate of the mega (perhaps £80m plus) transfers and it's not that impressive. But it's though people will only be sated by ever more expensive buys, despite the fact that there's not too much evidence that they lead to success.

As Roy said in the other thread, it's not as if Klopp/FSG don't have previous for holding out for the player they want when that player has a very specific skill set.

What I do know is that fan ownership would be a fucking disaster! Imagine being one of the poor sods on the committee with some of our fans firing in all kinds of nonsense.

Footy's meant to be a hobby, a release. It's not meant to be a cause of constant stress.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40860 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:47:03 am
;D
It could well have been, but the shall we say, less positive amongst us have felt a bit empowered recently so who knows?

Maybe it's just my age, maybe its because I have other priorities in life, but I just can't see why people get so wound up with all this stuff about transfers and spending.

I saw something a while ago about the success rate of the mega (perhaps £80m plus) transfers and it's not that impressive. But it's though people will only be sated by ever more expensive buys, despite the fact that there's not too much evidence that they lead to success.

As Roy said in the other thread, it's not as if Klopp/FSG don't have previous for holding out for the player they want when that player has a very specific skill set.

What I do know is that fan ownership would be a fucking disaster! Imagine being one of the poor sods on the committee with some of our fans firing in all kinds of nonsense.

Footy's meant to be a hobby, a release. It's not meant to be a cause of constant stress.

Its not just not that impressive, its shocking

To get to five really big successes you have to go down to almost the 30th most expensive transfer ever (Mbappe, Ronaldo to Real, Van Dijk, Suarez and then Zidane). The top fifty are generally either massive flops or ones who did pretty much ok and not much more.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40861 on: Yesterday at 12:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:47:03 am
;D
It could well have been, but the shall we say, less positive amongst us have felt a bit empowered recently so who knows?

Maybe it's just my age, maybe its because I have other priorities in life, but I just can't see why people get so wound up with all this stuff about transfers and spending.

I saw something a while ago about the success rate of the mega (perhaps £80m plus) transfers and it's not that impressive. But it's though people will only be sated by ever more expensive buys, despite the fact that there's not too much evidence that they lead to success.

As Roy said in the other thread, it's not as if Klopp/FSG don't have previous for holding out for the player they want when that player has a very specific skill set.

What I do know is that fan ownership would be a fucking disaster! Imagine being one of the poor sods on the committee with some of our fans firing in all kinds of nonsense.

Footy's meant to be a hobby, a release. It's not meant to be a cause of constant stress.


Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40862 on: Yesterday at 12:12:22 pm »
Casemiro would turn out as their most impressive recruit in recent years. He and surprisingly that yellow card Teflon McTomminay was able to hold their shape together a lot better than last season.

Granted it was just Leicester that lacked any kind of quality but Utd were never really threatened in midfield and looked comfortable all night.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40863 on: Yesterday at 12:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:01:55 pm


We should've (I love should'ves) put in a bid for Mills. Bryan not Danny.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40864 on: Yesterday at 02:59:59 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:25:23 am
Please don't do an 'us' and hand them their arses on a platter. They are ripe for the taking and you have Jesus who has a point to prove to Pep and his ugly man-machine. Jesus will be my double captain for this weekend.

Thats the spirit!! .... im still sticking with Haaland as captain
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40865 on: Yesterday at 05:19:52 pm »
I feel people aren't taking Man Utd SeriouslyTM
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40866 on: Yesterday at 05:27:56 pm »
Revolution 6 - Revenge of the EtH.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40867 on: Yesterday at 06:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on September  1, 2022, 06:56:45 pm
Posted this apparently:



Like many of his ex-team mates, it's further evidence that Gary Neville is an utter shit of a human being masquerading as a social justice warrior.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40868 on: Yesterday at 06:49:14 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:49:08 am
Seems too be getting them to fight from the off, more than were doing.
Looks like they've got themselves a proper manager.
Being as they've loads more resources money rise than we have I'll not be shocked if they over take us the next couple of seasons.


Fuck me.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40869 on: Yesterday at 09:16:28 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:49:08 am
Seems too be getting them to fight from the off, more than were doing.
Looks like they've got themselves a proper manager.
Being as they've loads more resources money rise than we have I'll not be shocked if they over take us the next couple of seasons.

Bigger and better fan base too. I'll be shocked if they don't finish above us this season. We can already see they are way ahead of us.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40870 on: Yesterday at 09:36:24 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:49:08 am
Seems too be getting them to fight from the off, more than were doing.
Looks like they've got themselves a proper manager.
Being as they've loads more resources money rise than we have I'll not be shocked if they over take us the next couple of seasons.
Jesus fucking wept.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40871 on: Yesterday at 09:40:42 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:49:08 am
Seems too be getting them to fight from the off, more than were doing.
Looks like they've got themselves a proper manager.
Being as they've loads more resources money rise than we have I'll not be shocked if they over take us the next couple of seasons.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40872 on: Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:49:08 am
Seems too be getting them to fight from the off, more than were doing.
Looks like they've got themselves a proper manager.
Being as they've loads more resources money rise than we have I'll not be shocked if they over take us the next couple of seasons.
If this is a wind up... then why?
What pleasure can you get from making fellow fans think that you're a fanny bedwetter?  ???
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40873 on: Yesterday at 09:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm
If this is a wind up... then why?
What pleasure can you get from making fellow fans think that you're a fanny bedwetter?  ???
If it's trolling then it's top notch, I will say that.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40874 on: Yesterday at 10:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:46:40 pm
If it's trolling then it's top notch, I will say that.
Aye  :thumbup
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40875 on: Today at 05:52:16 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:19:52 pm
I feel people aren't taking Man Utd SeriouslyTM

The posts lauding United are ridiculous (probably a pisstake too), but God you're boring.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40876 on: Today at 07:54:08 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:49:08 am
Seems too be getting them to fight from the off, more than were doing.
Looks like they've got themselves a proper manager.
Being as they've loads more resources money rise than we have I'll not be shocked if they over take us the next couple of seasons.


Dropping Ronaldo and Maguire and shaming the rest of them into running around a bit while spunking the usual £200m+ in transfer fees doesn't qualify him for football visionary status just yet in my opinion.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40877 on: Today at 10:48:18 am »
