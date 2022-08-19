Casemiro is very good as a water-carrier that keeps the ball ticking over nicely.



A few reservations Id have as a Utd fan:



1) What actually is the system?



If hes a single DM with a duo of 10s ahead of him in Eriksen and Bruno, Utd absolutely cannot play wide forwards/wingers because they will lose the ball and be turned over in the middle time and again. No DM, not Kante, not Fabinho can operate and do a good job with so much open space around them to exploit. Id question whether either of the 10s can play as an 8 to relieve Casemiros duties, which likely means one of McTominay or Fred keeps their place. Utd may have made the mistake of thinking well hes a water carrier for two talented progressors at Madrid, he can do it here. Madrid though have two of the most freakishly gifted passers and retainers of possession from the past two decades of European football. Like Suarez in a Rodgers side, its funny what weaknesses you can mask with world class players.



2) Can he actually press?



Hes never massively needed to for a possession-dominant Real and yet his distance covered and pressing numbers have fallen year on year for the past 3 seasons. He is now in the bottom 28% in his position in the Top 5 Leagues in Europe. I dont think theyve suddenly got a press-leading midfielder who will set the tempo defensively. If you look at Casemiros stats last year, he profiles remarkably like another Brazilian whos played in their midfield set up



3) Can he be arsed?



Were talking about a very good player here whos been world class in his niche. Hes 30 now and about to double his wages, coming into a dysfunctional environment that will be different to anything hes experienced at Madrid. Is the fire there for him to drag Utd up a level?



Its an interesting purchase for sure. For me, at the cost of the deal, Id have been reconciling myself with the fact Utd are 3 seasons minimum away from being a threat to the top 3 and been trying to sign someone like Dominguez from Bologna (who I hope were looking at as a long term Fab-successor) Onana from Bordeaux (inhuman levels of athleticism) or even Norgaard from Brentford. Theyd all do to a reasonable level what Casemiro might do and would all cost significantly less whilst being in a much more preferable age bracket (Norgaard less so at 28 but Prem-experienced and an underrated operator. The others are 23 and 22).