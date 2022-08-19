« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1006 1007 1008 1009 1010 [1011]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2447679 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,107
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40400 on: Yesterday at 10:47:56 am »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 10:24:33 am
I think he could be a good signing for them, even though the fee is mighty steep. Hes definitely a couple of steps up from the other midfielders they have and he doesnt strike me as someone who would wilt under pressure. They are in dire need of someone like that.
Thats being extremely generous. Even at his best, hes just a fucking carthorse, a shit version of Mascherano, an effective but necessary blunt instrument to allow Kroos & Modric the freedom to run the midfield. He doesnt work in any other set up, least of all Uniteds shambolic and feckless midfield. Worse, now hes guaranteed his retirement fund, the only effort youll see from this fat-faced twat is giving Luke Shaw a run for his money in the canteen dessert stakes (*to be reintroduced once plastic Ronnie has left).
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,376
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40401 on: Yesterday at 10:49:26 am »
Worst player in Madrid midfield? That'll be at least £60 million ;D :lmao
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,072
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40402 on: Yesterday at 10:57:59 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:38:22 am
Not like you to be late to the party

Two days as well, how embarrassing
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,509
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40403 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 12:21:55 am
Don't see how this is any different to how Varane was going to transform them. Going there for money and into a disfunctional club where he can coast into retirement with £78m in wages

He must have spoke to Varane who would have told him what a shambles the club was but he's still gone there for the pay cheque anyway. Doesn't really bode well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,509
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40404 on: Yesterday at 11:09:24 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 12:31:23 am
Guillem Balague (who knows a thing or two about La Liga) told the BBC:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has described his trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as the 'Bermuda Triangle' of football - where the ball would go and seemingly disappear.

That set-up reinforced Casemiro's value but just as importantly disguised his limitations.

Casemiro has always felt more comfortable defending near his box and has been crucial covering his team-mates. But he never overcomplicated things - the result of his inability to launch powerful runs and a lack of dribbling ability. A simple ball to Modric or Kroos has always been the perfect solution.

If Erik ten Hag is to remain faithful to his high-pressure philosophy, with a high defensive line, then Casemiro's lack of pace will be exposed.

He lacks the ability to control the spaces behind him, primarily because he is quite slow on the turn. This could prove expensive against teams such as Arsenal and Manchester City, who play a lot of inside passes and find pockets of space.

Madrid's compact set-up disguised that weakness in Casemiro's game. With less quality around him in the Brazilian national side, he was less influential. That could be a problem with United when faced with teams that pressure high if he is expected to drive with the ball.

Casemiro will improve the side but it seems unlikely he will make a huge difference to United on his own. As good a defensive midfielder as he is, he is a consistent eight out of 10 player rather than a matchwinner.

What is certain is that they need to improve the quality of their midfield, which is why they should actively carry on with their quest to bring in Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Casemiro might not be enough to help them to climb up the table.

Despite starting the season well, Casemiro has been offering the club less and less over the past year and a half. Maybe that is no surprise; the wear and tear on players in that most taxing defensive midfield role is considerable



Wow - that last bit makes £60m for a 30 year old look even worse. This is going to be fun to watch.

I mentioned yesterday how Busquets's performances fell off a cliff once Xavi and Iniesta left. Casemiro's successes have been with Kroos and Modric.

He might give them a couple of good years but 4-5 year deal on those wages and the fee is ridiculous.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,571
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40405 on: Yesterday at 12:02:21 pm »
Casemiro is very good as a water-carrier that keeps the ball ticking over nicely.

A few reservations Id have as a Utd fan:

1) What actually is the system?

If hes a single DM with a duo of 10s ahead of him in Eriksen and Bruno, Utd absolutely cannot play wide forwards/wingers because they will lose the ball and be turned over in the middle time and again. No DM, not Kante, not Fabinho can operate and do a good job with so much open space around them to exploit. Id question whether either of the 10s can play as an 8 to relieve Casemiros duties, which likely means one of McTominay or Fred keeps their place. Utd may have made the mistake of thinking well hes a water carrier for two talented progressors at Madrid, he can do it here. Madrid though have two of the most freakishly gifted passers and retainers of possession from the past two decades of European football. Like Suarez in a Rodgers side, its funny what weaknesses you can mask with world class players.

2) Can he actually press?

Hes never massively needed to for a possession-dominant Real and yet his distance covered and pressing numbers have fallen year on year for the past 3 seasons. He is now in the bottom 28% in his position in the Top 5 Leagues in Europe. I dont think theyve suddenly got a press-leading midfielder who will set the tempo defensively. If you look at Casemiros stats last year, he profiles remarkably like another Brazilian whos played in their midfield set up

3) Can he be arsed?

Were talking about a very good player here whos been world class in his niche. Hes 30 now and about to double his wages, coming into a dysfunctional environment that will be different to anything hes experienced at Madrid. Is the fire there for him to drag Utd up a level?

Its an interesting purchase for sure. For me, at the cost of the deal, Id have been reconciling myself with the fact Utd are 3 seasons minimum away from being a threat to the top 3 and been trying to sign someone like Dominguez from Bologna (who I hope were looking at as a long term Fab-successor) Onana from Bordeaux (inhuman levels of athleticism) or even Norgaard from Brentford. Theyd all do to a reasonable level what Casemiro might do and would all cost significantly less whilst being in a much more preferable age bracket (Norgaard less so at 28 but Prem-experienced and an underrated operator. The others are 23 and 22).
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40406 on: Yesterday at 12:03:26 pm »
Drop a diamond (or in this case 31 year old Cubic Zirconia(?)) into a cow pat and it will shine and glisten for a while.  But in short order it will sink and be engulfed by the shite and become a part of it. 
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,223
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40407 on: Yesterday at 12:12:01 pm »
The other weird part of this - as with their last 20 transfers - we (I mean Liverpool fans) have a segment of people that see any signing they make as something to freak out about. Oh my god they signed Casemiro!!! They are back! He's amazing! He will transform their midfield! Etc. etc.

I think it makes them feel better and gives them the ability to whine about our transfer activity.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40408 on: Yesterday at 01:02:01 pm »
Yeah if he has one or two good games for them, or if they win a couple of games on the trot, there'll be certain posters in here demanding that we Take Man Utd SeriouslyTM
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,671
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40409 on: Yesterday at 01:08:09 pm »
Lets be honest, it's going to be another huge disaster of a signing!

He's going for the cash, and that's it.  Not great at all.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,277
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40410 on: Yesterday at 01:31:06 pm »
Who knows how Casemiro will turn out.

He's likely the new Pogba. Took the wages. Will have some good matches but will dial it in for a majority of matches. Just a hint or glimmer here and there to have the Mancs rave about him.

But does he make them significantly better? Can't see it in a pressing "Ajax" style side. Maybe Ten Months is switching to a park the bus style to save his job. In which case then a Casemiro signing, a DM who doesn't have pace, makes more sense.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Wengerscoat

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40411 on: Yesterday at 02:19:04 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on August 19, 2022, 04:11:10 pm
Well, the resident shithead manc in the office has just told me that "in footballing terms, it's a world class signing" so I'm assuming they're all happy again now.

I'm getting my popcorn in ready for the latest edition of the "Manchester United sign a big name player in the twilight of his career on huge wages and then wonder where it went wrong" show.

They have paid a player about to be on the wrong side of 30 an idiotic contract.

When this fails and they are unable to move him on after 2 years they will go back to blaming and frothing about the Glazers again.

They never ever learn.
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40412 on: Yesterday at 02:28:49 pm »
If this stops people saying McFred, it's sixty mill well spent.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,671
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40413 on: Yesterday at 02:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 02:28:49 pm
If this stops people saying McFred, it's sixty mill well spent.

 :D
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40414 on: Yesterday at 05:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 02:28:49 pm
If this stops people saying McFred, it's sixty mill well spent.

McMiro?
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40415 on: Yesterday at 05:44:12 pm »
After playing at the highest level pressure football for arguably the most scrutinised club in the world and then having that weight lifted off your shoulders it is more than likely we will see a Hollywood player who will be able to just play football. Let go and express himself without much care or concern whether or not it transcends to something or not. Basically the guy will be coming for a kick about and getting paid a kings ransom for it. Fundamentally he was being pulled up by others rather than doing the dragging. Will look fantastic on a highlights real without any real substance behind it. A second hand toy that has been well and truly used and is ready for the skip, however there is always going to be some passer-by who thinks it will be of some use. Only to get it home and find that it's knackered.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:16:52 pm by beardsleyismessimk1 »
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,512
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40416 on: Yesterday at 05:57:48 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 05:29:40 pm
McMiro?

CaseMcFred, your midfield trio...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40417 on: Yesterday at 07:22:00 pm »
What's funny about this Casemiro signing is that if you read a lot of the United forums 12 months ago most of them were predicting our decline due to the ages of people like Henderson, Mane, Salah, & VVD. Now here they are signing a player who has just turned 30 & he's being labelled as some kind of saviour from that lot. Won't be long before he too realizes he's joining a sinking ship & will probably coast his way through games picking up ridiculous wages on the way. Whatever happened to Manchester United bringing in young, hungry, players that had something to prove ?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,887
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40418 on: Yesterday at 08:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:22:00 pm
What's funny about this Casemiro signing is that if you read a lot of the United forums 12 months ago most of them were predicting our decline due to the ages of people like Henderson, Mane, Salah, & VVD. Now here they are signing a player who has just turned 30 & he's being labelled as some kind of saviour from that lot. Won't be long before he too realizes he's joining a sinking ship & will probably coast his way through games picking up ridiculous wages on the way. Whatever happened to Manchester United bringing in young, hungry, players that had something to prove ?

FdJ told them to piss off repeatedly
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40419 on: Yesterday at 11:20:33 pm »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/62620170

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Manchester United game postponed over protests


Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the points if their Premier League match against Manchester United is postponed over fan protests.

A game between the sides in May 2021 had to be rearranged after home fans marched to Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family's ownership of the club.

Another protest is planned before Monday's match, leading to fears of a repeat.

"Plans for the game not happening? Yes, going home on the bus," Klopp said.

"I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen I think we get the points.

"We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.

"People tell us we are fine, we go there and play the game hopefully and go home. But in a situation like this, always the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it and they have prepared for it."

Last year's match, the first in Premier League history to be postponed because of fan protests, was meant to be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, thousands of United supporters gathered outside the ground in the hours before the scheduled kick-off before around 200 fans broke into the stadium.

Asked about the planned protests against the Glazer family, United boss Erik ten Hag said: "I can only say the owners want to win - and the fans, we want them behind the club.

"I can understand sometimes but I am not that long in the club that I can see all the backgrounds, but we have to be unified and fight together."
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,984
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40420 on: Yesterday at 11:24:05 pm »
Saw this on facebook and it's far too good not to share here.   ;D
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,613
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40421 on: Today at 12:26:57 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:24:05 pm
Saw this on facebook and it's far too good not to share here.   ;D
Ker fucking rist!!!!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40422 on: Today at 01:09:12 am »
Totem Andronicus?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,512
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40423 on: Today at 01:25:21 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:09:12 am
Totem Andronicus?

Poleus Maximus
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,536
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40424 on: Today at 01:35:42 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:57:48 pm
CaseMcFred, your midfield trio...

I would go with McFrediMiro.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,568
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40425 on: Today at 01:48:04 am »
I think he's a decent signing and United have made a few over the years that raised eyebrows, but their experience got a tune out of a shite squad.

What is the money to them? They've been pissing it up the wall since Ferguson turned up and even in the 70s and 80s they bought Champagne Charlies and 'SoiopORSTURZ' and failed completely to build actual teams.
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40426 on: Today at 02:17:56 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 12:00:03 am
Probably the best signing they have made in three years. I hope that I am very wrong about that.

Don't worry, my friend, you are. Casemiro will be another in a long line of over the hill flops. Those quoting last seasons Cl final and his involvement, I suggest they rewatch it
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40427 on: Today at 02:20:04 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:19:13 am
Pele is still around, he's the sort of marketable big name player that would raise a few eyebrows

Just eyebrows?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40428 on: Today at 02:26:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:04:11 am
He must have spoke to Varane who would have told him what a shambles the club was but he's still gone there for the pay cheque anyway. Doesn't really bode well.

Of course he would have spoken to his mate who's on a good wedge too and asked him...do you get paid on time?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40429 on: Today at 02:29:21 am »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 1006 1007 1008 1009 1010 [1011]   Go Up
« previous next »
 