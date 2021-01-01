« previous next »
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,512
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40360 on: Today at 12:03:27 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:00:03 am
Probably the best signing they have made in three years. I hope that I am very wrong about that.
Ah, you might well be right.

But its still insane
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,031
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40361 on: Today at 12:06:30 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:00:03 am
Probably the best signing they have made in three years. I hope that I am very wrong about that.

That's really not saying much. Also, people said the same about Bruno Fernandes when he signed.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,386
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40362 on: Today at 12:18:20 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:00:03 am
Probably the best signing they have made in three years. I hope that I am very wrong about that.

Which signing did they make three years ago?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40363 on: Today at 12:21:55 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:00:03 am
Probably the best signing they have made in three years. I hope that I am very wrong about that.

Don't see how this is any different to how Varane was going to transform them. Going there for money and into a disfunctional club where he can coast into retirement with £78m in wages
Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40364 on: Today at 12:31:23 am »
Guillem Balague (who knows a thing or two about La Liga) told the BBC:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has described his trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as the 'Bermuda Triangle' of football - where the ball would go and seemingly disappear.

That set-up reinforced Casemiro's value but just as importantly disguised his limitations.

Casemiro has always felt more comfortable defending near his box and has been crucial covering his team-mates. But he never overcomplicated things - the result of his inability to launch powerful runs and a lack of dribbling ability. A simple ball to Modric or Kroos has always been the perfect solution.

If Erik ten Hag is to remain faithful to his high-pressure philosophy, with a high defensive line, then Casemiro's lack of pace will be exposed.

He lacks the ability to control the spaces behind him, primarily because he is quite slow on the turn. This could prove expensive against teams such as Arsenal and Manchester City, who play a lot of inside passes and find pockets of space.

Madrid's compact set-up disguised that weakness in Casemiro's game. With less quality around him in the Brazilian national side, he was less influential. That could be a problem with United when faced with teams that pressure high if he is expected to drive with the ball.

Casemiro will improve the side but it seems unlikely he will make a huge difference to United on his own. As good a defensive midfielder as he is, he is a consistent eight out of 10 player rather than a matchwinner.

What is certain is that they need to improve the quality of their midfield, which is why they should actively carry on with their quest to bring in Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Casemiro might not be enough to help them to climb up the table.

Despite starting the season well, Casemiro has been offering the club less and less over the past year and a half. Maybe that is no surprise; the wear and tear on players in that most taxing defensive midfield role is considerable



Wow - that last bit makes £60m for a 30 year old look even worse. This is going to be fun to watch.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40365 on: Today at 12:42:36 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:43:58 pm
Recafe reactions for anyone interested lol. This is going to be a good one!

I do bloody love it when they get excited!  ;D ;D ;D

How long until there's a "Drop Casemiro" thread?
There's a thread on there asking whether Casemiro is the greatest holding player of all time. Talk about Betteridge's Law,
Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,153
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40366 on: Today at 12:43:43 am »
To call it an amazing signing is very generous. They've thrown 60mil plus for a 30 year old DM. It might be a player they need but it's very desperate. And while you can't doubt his qualities for Madrid, he will still be a 30 year old adapting to new league and shitshow of a club with it.
Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40367 on: Today at 12:50:36 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:43:43 am
To call it an amazing signing is very generous. They've thrown 60mil plus for a 30 year old DM. It might be a player they need but it's very desperate. And while you can't doubt his qualities for Madrid, he will still be a 30 year old adapting to new league and shitshow of a club with it.

This has all the makings of a classic Man United transfer where they will be stuck with an old, worthless and impossible to sell player on obscene wages on a long contract.

They have only just managed to get rid of Matic and have just gone and made the exact same mistake all over again. What an insane club this is.
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,251
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40368 on: Today at 01:11:19 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:42:36 am
There's a thread on there asking whether Casemiro is the greatest holding player of all time. Talk about Betteridge's Law,
Every player they buy is suddenly elevated to 'best in the world' status.  :rollseyes

They are as mad as a box of frogs.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,201
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40369 on: Today at 01:12:08 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:18:20 am
Which signing did they make three years ago?

Maybe he's referring to Bruno? Who did start off well - especially as he conned the refs into penalty after penalty. But he's lost a lot of luster over the last year or so.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40370 on: Today at 01:16:09 am »
He's definitely better than anything they currently have (which wouldn't be hard). He's a very good player but they're going to cough up roughly 160-170m over the next 5 years on him and he'll have zero value if he lasts that long.

What amazes me is the FOMO recruitment strategy these guys now rely on. There's little chance he was on their recruitment radar when ETH joined and you would have thought they would have looked at someone they could build a team around.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40371 on: Today at 01:19:13 am »
Pele is still around, he's the sort of marketable big name player that would raise a few eyebrows
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40372 on: Today at 01:38:23 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:19:13 am
Pele is still around, he's the sort of marketable big name player that would raise a few eyebrows

They could recycle the No. 7 jersey.



Save a tonne on wages by swapping for empadinhas.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40373 on: Today at 01:44:28 am »
He's been a very good player but don't forget, despite the unfeasible CL win in May, he's been part of the Madrid midfield that has been consistently overrun by every decent side they have faced over the last couple of years.
Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,205
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40374 on: Today at 01:48:14 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:00:03 am
Probably the best signing they have made in three years. I hope that I am very wrong about that.

Might not be as bad as the Cristiano's second coming, but this transfer makes no sense. Casemiro will do a job, a simple one at that based on his strengths of breaking play and general shithousery, but he will not transform their midfield or add much to the overall gameplan. Maybe an upgrade on Fred and McTominay, but on a decline. Mad deal...
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,359
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40375 on: Today at 02:53:30 am »
He's had a great career, hope he stinks the joint out, likely will although he might well still be better than mcfred, but Real dont let these guys go until they are done or almost done. Love the 70 million quid part of it plus wages im sure, seems fair  ;D
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40376 on: Today at 03:12:53 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:42:36 am
There's a thread on there asking whether Casemiro is the greatest holding player of all time. Talk about Betteridge's Law,

You just know Sky and the lot will be calling him the best DM in the world from now on.

Also heard someone call him a bargain  :lmao
