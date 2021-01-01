Guillem Balague (who knows a thing or two about La Liga) told the BBC:



Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has described his trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as the 'Bermuda Triangle' of football - where the ball would go and seemingly disappear.



That set-up reinforced Casemiro's value but just as importantly disguised his limitations.



Casemiro has always felt more comfortable defending near his box and has been crucial covering his team-mates. But he never overcomplicated things - the result of his inability to launch powerful runs and a lack of dribbling ability. A simple ball to Modric or Kroos has always been the perfect solution.



If Erik ten Hag is to remain faithful to his high-pressure philosophy, with a high defensive line, then Casemiro's lack of pace will be exposed.



He lacks the ability to control the spaces behind him, primarily because he is quite slow on the turn. This could prove expensive against teams such as Arsenal and Manchester City, who play a lot of inside passes and find pockets of space.



Madrid's compact set-up disguised that weakness in Casemiro's game. With less quality around him in the Brazilian national side, he was less influential. That could be a problem with United when faced with teams that pressure high if he is expected to drive with the ball.



Casemiro will improve the side but it seems unlikely he will make a huge difference to United on his own. As good a defensive midfielder as he is, he is a consistent eight out of 10 player rather than a matchwinner.



What is certain is that they need to improve the quality of their midfield, which is why they should actively carry on with their quest to bring in Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Casemiro might not be enough to help them to climb up the table.



Despite starting the season well, Casemiro has been offering the club less and less over the past year and a half. Maybe that is no surprise; the wear and tear on players in that most taxing defensive midfield role is considerable







Wow - that last bit makes £60m for a 30 year old look even worse. This is going to be fun to watch.