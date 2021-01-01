« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:00:03 am
Probably the best signing they have made in three years. I hope that I am very wrong about that.
Ah, you might well be right.

But its still insane
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
That's really not saying much. Also, people said the same about Bruno Fernandes when he signed.
Online Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Which signing did they make three years ago?
Online cdav

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Don't see how this is any different to how Varane was going to transform them. Going there for money and into a disfunctional club where he can coast into retirement with £78m in wages
Online keyop

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Guillem Balague (who knows a thing or two about La Liga) told the BBC:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has described his trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as the 'Bermuda Triangle' of football - where the ball would go and seemingly disappear.

That set-up reinforced Casemiro's value but just as importantly disguised his limitations.

Casemiro has always felt more comfortable defending near his box and has been crucial covering his team-mates. But he never overcomplicated things - the result of his inability to launch powerful runs and a lack of dribbling ability. A simple ball to Modric or Kroos has always been the perfect solution.

If Erik ten Hag is to remain faithful to his high-pressure philosophy, with a high defensive line, then Casemiro's lack of pace will be exposed.

He lacks the ability to control the spaces behind him, primarily because he is quite slow on the turn. This could prove expensive against teams such as Arsenal and Manchester City, who play a lot of inside passes and find pockets of space.

Madrid's compact set-up disguised that weakness in Casemiro's game. With less quality around him in the Brazilian national side, he was less influential. That could be a problem with United when faced with teams that pressure high if he is expected to drive with the ball.

Casemiro will improve the side but it seems unlikely he will make a huge difference to United on his own. As good a defensive midfielder as he is, he is a consistent eight out of 10 player rather than a matchwinner.

What is certain is that they need to improve the quality of their midfield, which is why they should actively carry on with their quest to bring in Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Casemiro might not be enough to help them to climb up the table.

Despite starting the season well, Casemiro has been offering the club less and less over the past year and a half. Maybe that is no surprise; the wear and tear on players in that most taxing defensive midfield role is considerable



Wow - that last bit makes £60m for a 30 year old look even worse. This is going to be fun to watch.
