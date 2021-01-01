« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1002 1003 1004 1005 1006 [1007]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2439356 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40240 on: Today at 03:29:08 pm »
You make me feel funny down there

Especially when youre there and you look up and stare


John Keats
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,365
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40241 on: Today at 03:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:38:22 pm
Wasn't one of the Glazer's at the first match of the season and no proper protest was in place at all, because they were all made up with Ten Haag and the signings so far.

Yep. They were. For the first time in years too. The biggest cause of their complaints should be over the lack of a functional football operation (scouting, recruitment, player development) rather than a lack of big signings. They've had plenty of the latter and very little of the former.

Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40242 on: Today at 03:37:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:48:36 pm
Holy shit this poem from Giggs is too much.
Ive seen worse on here to be fair
Logged

Offline DaveyHughes

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40243 on: Today at 03:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:13:49 pm
United could sign prime Messi and Im not convinced hed be a success there at the moment as the side is full of shite and United have lost their aura which used to win games for them when below par.

But, this is Manchester United!
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,211
  • The only club that matters
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40244 on: Today at 03:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:08:28 pm
Giggs to write his own relatable version of The Wasteland. About Manchestoh. Or maybe his own future prospects...
I can see him reusing the totem pole line in a reworking of the Four Quartets, itd fit in nicely in Little Giggseh.
Logged

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40245 on: Today at 03:55:26 pm »
So now that they have signed Casemiro, is the protest still on or not?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40246 on: Today at 03:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:38:22 pm
Wasn't one of the Glazer's at the first match of the season and no proper protest was in place at all, because they were all made up with Ten Haag and the signings so far.

Spoilt. Pathetic and spoilt.

They only want to cause shit when we go there.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40247 on: Today at 04:05:39 pm »
Quote from: The Playmaker on Today at 01:52:19 pm
Casemiro is better than Fred and McTominay, so in that respect hes an upgrade for their midfield. However, hes not joining a dominant side or playing alongside world class players such as Toni Kroos or Luka Modric. Its a different kettle of fish. Manchester United are trying to patch things up, but need a long-term rebuild. Its crazy they are in this position, given how much they have spent.

Busquets springs to mind. Was great at Barca and Spain next to Xavi and Iniesta as he'd just pass it to them and they'd do the rest and they'd dominate the ball all game. Although he'd win the ball back, they had the ball 90% of the time anyway. When they left he was badly exposed playing alongside shite, plus he turned 30 and slowed down more/lost his edge as he'd already won everything.

They'll be paying this lad 300k+ a week at 34/35. It's a bit like Gini looking for that big last deal at 30 when we weren't offering it and went to PSG instead. You can't just throw 4-5 year deals like confetti to players in their 30s.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,922
  • Linudden.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40248 on: Today at 04:10:52 pm »
The issue isn't whether or not Casemiro can play football - he obviously can. The problem is that they've gone at least 20 mil above his value and will overpay him on a long-term contract. For him to turn United into CL contenders he basically has to be beyond prime Vieira and I just can't see it.
Logged
Linudden.

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40249 on: Today at 04:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 03:55:26 pm
So now that they have signed Casemiro, is the protest still on or not?

Well, the resident shithead manc in the office has just told me that "in footballing terms, it's a world class signing" so I'm assuming they're all happy again now.

I'm getting my popcorn in ready for the latest edition of the "Manchester United sign a big name player in the twilight of his career on huge wages and then wonder where it went wrong" show.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,236
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40250 on: Today at 04:13:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:48:36 pm
Holy shit this poem from Giggs is too much.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40251 on: Today at 04:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:10:52 pm
The issue isn't whether or not Casemiro can play football - he obviously can. The problem is that they've gone at least 20 mil above his value and will overpay him on a long-term contract. For him to turn United into CL contenders he basically has to be beyond prime Vieira and I just can't see it.

If we signed him on a 2-3 year deal for 20-30 million on 120k a week (as an example) it wouldn't be the worst deal. i'd prefer someone younger but he'd improve the squad and take the load off Fabinho and Henderson.

United have basically doubled that on all counts. Doubled the transfer fee, contract level and wages that he's worth. Short term he improves them but in 2-3 years time they'll be stuck with him on a ridiculous wage and he won't be worth a place even in their side and certainly no sell on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40252 on: Today at 04:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:13:53 pm


I'd love to hear Shatner read it!
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40253 on: Today at 04:43:58 pm »
Recafe reactions for anyone interested lol. This is going to be a good one!

Quote
Casemiro will be the biggest United signing in the last few years.

He is the asnwer to our problems, no doubt.

Both Maguire and Martinez will love him.
Quote
Its a fantastic signing mate
Quote
Nah absolutely, it has huge potential to be completely transformative. Have to give credit to the club for pulling this off, not a single person would have envisioned Casemiro joining so it's a serious coup and show of intent (and it's a relatively good deal). Can't wait to see him at OT.
Quote
Will he win his 6th European cup with us?
I sure hope so.
Quote
HERE WE GO!!! Finally a DM at the club. Finally! Not a DM, sorry, one of the best in the business! I havent been excited about a signing for a long time. Casemiro will surely bring some balance to this terrible team
Quote
Difficult to see why anyone would be against this.

I do bloody love it when they get excited!  ;D ;D ;D

How long until there's a "Drop Casemiro" thread?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:45:47 pm by MJD-L4 »
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,938
  • Legend
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40254 on: Today at 04:45:46 pm »
What else do the fans want?

Their horrible owners have bankrolled another £400k a week wage for a 30 year old player, after spending a billion on transfers.

Not like they can spend much more to be honest.

Unless Gary Neville wants them spending £200m per window?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,705
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40255 on: Today at 04:46:04 pm »
He for sure should improve that midfield of cousre, and he might be great for them, but 60 million and yet another mind boggling contract that puts him close to the top of the list of highest earners in the league is not a relatively good deal. ;D

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,236
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40256 on: Today at 04:49:34 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:43:58 pm
Recafe reactions for anyone interested lol. This is going to be a good one!

I do bloody love it when they get excited!  ;D ;D ;D

How long until there's a "Drop Casemiro" thread?

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

I assume the 'protest' is off now and the owners are great again?  ::)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,685
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40257 on: Today at 04:50:23 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:43:58 pm
Recafe reactions for anyone interested lol. This is going to be a good one!

I do bloody love it when they get excited!  ;D ;D ;D

How long until there's a "Drop Casemiro" thread?

No Glazer's out shouts today then.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,236
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40258 on: Today at 04:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 04:45:46 pm
What else do the fans want?

Their horrible owners have bankrolled another £400k a week wage for a 30 year old player, after spending a billion on transfers.

Not like they can spend much more to be honest.

Unless Gary Neville wants them spending £200m per window?
Gary Neville and the mouth-foaming North Face and Norwich scarf brigade are running that club and, my god, it shows.  :lmao
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,647
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40259 on: Today at 04:53:20 pm »
Glazers out in out in, please do make up your minds.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1002 1003 1004 1005 1006 [1007]   Go Up
« previous next »
 