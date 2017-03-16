« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2437229 times)

Online Elzar

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40160 on: Today at 10:22:06 am »
If they try and get this cancelled again, we should not be offering to play at a later date again. It would be 2nd time in less than a year just for our games, a packed schedule and the chance for them to get more players in. We should make them forfeit.

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online [new username under construction]

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40161 on: Today at 10:25:26 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:22:06 am
If they try and get this cancelled again, we should not be offering to play at a later date again. It would be 2nd time in less than a year just for our games, a packed schedule and the chance for them to get more players in. We should make them forfeit.


and you know what would happen, we'd get punished for not playing a re-arranged game
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40162 on: Today at 10:29:02 am »
Gary Neville is such a piece of shit.

His latest on Twitter today is letting us all know that US owners are worse than Saudi or Abu Dhabi owning PL clubs.

'The US model of sports ownership is all about significant return on investment ( at all cost ie Super League and Big Picture ). The ownership model in England needs to change and US money is a bigger danger to that than any other international money. We need a regulator asap!

And all because his beloved Man Utd are having a difficult transfer window, one in which they may end up spending close to 200 mill

He is vile, yet has a massive fanbase and colleagues and a media who just laughs with him and sees him a some sort of voice of the people, when nothing could be further fromt he truth.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40163 on: Today at 10:30:48 am »
Won't be cancelled and we will smash them.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40164 on: Today at 10:30:51 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:22:06 am
If they try and get this cancelled again, we should not be offering to play at a later date again. It would be 2nd time in less than a year just for our games, a packed schedule and the chance for them to get more players in. We should make them forfeit.




If the fucking Premier League had a backbone they'd have already issued a statement saying if the fans get the game called off again, the club will be deducted three points and a 3-0 win will be awarded to Liverpool.

I hope we kick up a massive stink if this happens.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40165 on: Today at 10:49:29 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:28:27 pm
He'll go for the money and sit out the rest of his career, before returning to play in Brazil  :)
He'll "mutually agree to cancel his contract" in about 2 seasons and end up in Brazil with his contract more or less paid up, and a cushy retirement number at a domestic club.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40166 on: Today at 10:53:12 am »
Wouldn't be surprised if the fanfare of the protest turned out to be a poor turnout.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40167 on: Today at 11:08:07 am »
If he adapts quickly Casemiro provides a short-term solution to a longstanding problem area (DM). But spending £60m on a player turning 31 in February is nuts

As for their protests. I don't think they'll have an empty stadium, nor will the game get cancelled.  If it does get called off then the PL needs to grow a spine and come down hard on them. It's still shocking that they received a mere slap on the wrist last time around.
Offline Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40168 on: Today at 11:25:54 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:16:14 am
I expect this will get cancelled.

When they got it cancelled last time, they attacked the opposition team coach and blocked it in (Luckily the club got wind of it and managed to protect the players by deploying a dummy coach). They attacked the Police. They attacked their own stewards. They attacked passers-by. They tipped cars up. They destroyed barriers around the ground. They broke into Old Trafford and they got the game abandoned.

And the FA/Premier League did absolutely nothing and it was all fine and dandy according to the Media.


If they do the exact same thing again, what makes people think that the FA/Premier League will do anything?

Personally I hope LFC refuse to play the game and take the League to court if asked to do so. This is their mess, not ours.

I don't think we should take an allocation there on Monday and have tickets refunded. Our fans shouldn't have their safety compromised again. These are going to be feral on Monday.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40169 on: Today at 11:26:54 am »
Offline Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40170 on: Today at 11:27:12 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:30:51 am

If the fucking Premier League had a backbone they'd have already issued a statement saying if the fans get the game called off again, the club will be deducted three points and a 3-0 win will be awarded to Liverpool.

I hope we kick up a massive stink if this happens.

We're always an easy mark.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40171 on: Today at 11:52:40 am »
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23

The Glazers are the biggest problem at #MUFC theyve made the club a laughing stock. In the transfer market they are acting like a club in the bottom three in January, supermarket sweep!

Just destroying his legacy here day by day
Online newterp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40172 on: Today at 11:57:01 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:29:02 am
Gary Neville is such a piece of shit.

His latest on Twitter today is letting us all know that US owners are worse than Saudi or Abu Dhabi owning PL clubs.

'The US model of sports ownership is all about significant return on investment ( at all cost ie Super League and Big Picture ). The ownership model in England needs to change and US money is a bigger danger to that than any other international money. We need a regulator asap!

And all because his beloved Man Utd are having a difficult transfer window, one in which they may end up spending close to 200 mill

He is vile, yet has a massive fanbase and colleagues and a media who just laughs with him and sees him a some sort of voice of the people, when nothing could be further fromt he truth.

WHAT THE FUCK?
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40173 on: Today at 12:02:21 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:52:40 am
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23

The Glazers are the biggest problem at #MUFC theyve made the club a laughing stock. In the transfer market they are acting like a club in the bottom three in January, supermarket sweep!

Just destroying his legacy here day by day

Destroying? He's already destroyed it in my eyes.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40174 on: Today at 12:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:27:12 am
We're always an easy mark.

Well, it's time we weren't.
Online JRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40175 on: Today at 12:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 10:03:14 am
Knowing them, whenever they want.
For a team that can get a penalty after the final whistle, I think you are right.
Online CraigDS

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40176 on: Today at 12:04:56 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:52:40 am
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23

The Glazers are the biggest problem at #MUFC theyve made the club a laughing stock. In the transfer market they are acting like a club in the bottom three in January, supermarket sweep!

Just destroying his legacy here day by day

How is he destroying it? He's not wrong in what he's saying, they have made them a laughing stock by allowing clowns to run the football side (inc the scouting / buying of players) of the club for the last decade.
Online Red Berry

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40177 on: Today at 12:06:41 pm »
That club needs a Brian Clough type. Someone so arrogant and full of himself he'll just shit over every ego in that place. Someone to cause absolutely carnage; enough that it shocks the club out of it's stupor from top to bottom and gets them reset.

There's nobody around who can do that.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40178 on: Today at 12:06:51 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:52:40 am
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23

The Glazers are the biggest problem at #MUFC theyve made the club a laughing stock. In the transfer market they are acting like a club in the bottom three in January, supermarket sweep!

Just destroying his legacy here day by day

Which bottom three club has spent £1BN over the last few years?

Oh

I see

Manchester United ARE bottom.
Online JRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40179 on: Today at 12:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:29:02 am
Gary Neville is such a piece of shit.

His latest on Twitter today is letting us all know that US owners are worse than Saudi or Abu Dhabi owning PL clubs.

'The US model of sports ownership is all about significant return on investment ( at all cost ie Super League and Big Picture ). The ownership model in England needs to change and US money is a bigger danger to that than any other international money. We need a regulator asap!

And all because his beloved Man Utd are having a difficult transfer window, one in which they may end up spending close to 200 mill

He is vile, yet has a massive fanbase and colleagues and a media who just laughs with him and sees him a some sort of voice of the people, when nothing could be further fromt he truth.
So Gary doesnt want clubs to be run as self sustaining businesses. They should just be owned by countrys that can spend whatever they want regardless of any rules and regulations. What an absolute fucking moron.
Online Chakan

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40180 on: Today at 12:08:24 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:52:40 am
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23

The Glazers are the biggest problem at #MUFC theyve made the club a laughing stock. In the transfer market they are acting like a club in the bottom three in January, supermarket sweep!

Just destroying his legacy here day by day

So now he's Gary Neville's puppet.

Guess he's happy with gary's arm up his ass and his cock in his mouth.
Online JRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40181 on: Today at 12:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:06:51 pm
Which bottom three club has spent £1BN over the last few years?

Oh

I see

Manchester United ARE bottom.
Be fair to Jamie, he is only saying what his boss ,Gareh, has told him to say.
Online paulrazor

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40182 on: Today at 12:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:22:06 am
If they try and get this cancelled again, we should not be offering to play at a later date again. It would be 2nd time in less than a year just for our games, a packed schedule and the chance for them to get more players in. We should make them forfeit.


Just over a year in fairness but yes the point stands

the first time it went against them as they had to play something like Sunday-Tuesday-Thursday. Reap what you sow

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:52:40 am
Jamie Carragher
@Carra23

The Glazers are the biggest problem at #MUFC theyve made the club a laughing stock. In the transfer market they are acting like a club in the bottom three in January, supermarket sweep!

Just destroying his legacy here day by day
No I dont think he is, he has to give a balanced view in his job. If you were a united fan you would want the Glazers out

Casemiro looks to be getting closer, that is a good buy for them
Online Hij

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40183 on: Today at 12:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:29:02 am
Gary Neville is such a piece of shit.

His latest on Twitter today is letting us all know that US owners are worse than Saudi or Abu Dhabi owning PL clubs.

'The US model of sports ownership is all about significant return on investment ( at all cost ie Super League and Big Picture ). The ownership model in England needs to change and US money is a bigger danger to that than any other international money. We need a regulator asap!

And all because his beloved Man Utd are having a difficult transfer window, one in which they may end up spending close to 200 mill

He is vile, yet has a massive fanbase and colleagues and a media who just laughs with him and sees him a some sort of voice of the people, when nothing could be further fromt he truth.
:lmao

Delusional wanker.
Online newterp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40184 on: Today at 12:17:46 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:16:03 pm
Just over a year in fairness but yes the point stands

the first time it went against them as they had to play something like Sunday-Tuesday-Thursday. Reap what you sow
 No I dont think he is, he has to give a balanced view in his job. If you were a united fan you would want the Glazers out

Casemiro looks to be getting closer, that is a good buy for them

It's really not. It doesn't move the needle for them one way or the other.
