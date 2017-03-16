Gary Neville is such a piece of shit.



His latest on Twitter today is letting us all know that US owners are worse than Saudi or Abu Dhabi owning PL clubs.



'The US model of sports ownership is all about significant return on investment ( at all cost ie Super League and Big Picture ). The ownership model in England needs to change and US money is a bigger danger to that than any other international money. We need a regulator asap!



And all because his beloved Man Utd are having a difficult transfer window, one in which they may end up spending close to 200 mill



He is vile, yet has a massive fanbase and colleagues and a media who just laughs with him and sees him a some sort of voice of the people, when nothing could be further fromt he truth.