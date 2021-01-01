Casemiro is a great signing for Man Utd........is something you would say if it was 2015



The fact he's already won everything at club level suggests he won't be that hungry by mere virtue of the fact he's willing to go there (i.e. Varane).His priority this season will probably be the World Cup which he hasn't won. Next season he turns 32. He improves the team in the short term but it's very shor-term ism.He's also been used to playing with great players all that time, in a midfield with Kroos and Modric and Benzema in front and Bale and Ronaldo in their prime. Away from playing in that side his international career his average.