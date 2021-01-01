What the fuck are these gobshites protesting for?
Is it because the Glazers aren't spending any money, or is it because they are spending loads of money on absolute shite?
I don't think they even know themselves.
They've spent a billion quid but are moaning that the Glazers don't spend. They've been bought players they raved about and wanted. They wanted the show pony, and they were granted their wish.
All you hear from them is ''I want, I want, I want....'' When they get it they still whinge like babies.
Welcome to Old Trafford. Home of the most entitled and absurd fanbase in the world.''
Yes, this Manchester Yernaartid we are talking about.