I hate Radcliffe. His Ineos plant is within 2 miles of my local club, Falkirk. He employs a fair few locals and pollutes the air around town on a daily basis. A million pound would mean nothing to him but would garner so much goodwill among the locals and keep the club afloat for a long time, yet he gives them nothing, doesn't even have an advertising hoarding at the ground.



I know he is not a charity, and for all I know the club probably haven't even approached him, but every time I see Ineos sponsoring other sports teams it just grinds my gears, probably illogically, but Falkirk are shite at the moment and I am jealous.