Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:55:13 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:46:33 pm
300 pages was just the 2-2 with Fulham




And every manager since have to look toward the Sl'ur Alex Ferguson stand, whilst he sits glaring behind them in the Sir Bobby the touts stand.
The longer he sticks around, the more fucked up they are going to be.
Glorius.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:03:01 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:09:41 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:03:01 pm
But but but the Glazers don't want to spend any moneeeeeeeeeey!!!
Its easy to make a outlandish bid for PR purposes secure in the knowledge itll be rejected out of hand.

Its the one thing they learned from Moyes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:33:07 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:09:41 pm
Its easy to make a outlandish bid for PR purposes secure in the knowledge itll be rejected out of hand.

Its the one thing they learned from Moyes.
But the point is that they've spent a fortune in playehs and managohs since the hard shoulder shitter left, and it still isn't enough so the toys get thrown out of the pram every single season
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:46:21 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:03:01 pm
But but but the Glazers don't want to spend any moneeeeeeeeeey!!!


Well they dont want to spend any of their own money! Theyll spend big on transfers, but none of it is from owner investment. Its money thats generated from the club revenue. If you look at the last 10 years the Glazers have pocketed over £150m from the club, no wonder they dont want to sell and long may they continue running the club into the ground and racking up the enormous debt :D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:48:54 pm
Wonder what amount it will take for the glazers to sell to Radcliffe? £5b ish maybe?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:55:35 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 08:48:54 pm
Wonder what amount it will take for the glazers to sell to Radcliffe? £5b ish maybe?
Let's hope that a deal never happens , he's the wealthiest man in the UK? Isn't he?
Need the Glazers to keep them where they are, and secure the 6th position on the table each season  ;)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:12:59 pm
fucking hell, 130M is insane amount for him, isn't he technically a flop since wearing Atletico short?
Yes, still young and there is talent there but I think he is worth half of that price.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:15:07 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:12:59 pm
fucking hell, 130M is insane amount for him, isn't he technically a flop since wearing Atletico short?
Yes, still young and there is talent there but I think he is worth half of that price.
He has kicked on lately and is now their star player.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:12:59 pm
fucking hell, 130M is insane amount for him, isn't he technically a flop since wearing Atletico short?
Yes, still young and there is talent there but I think he is worth half of that price.
I made the argument on Twitter against the SZN biffs, saying his goals and assists to games is woeful for a forward  "bUt HeS nOt ThAt TyPe Of FoRwArD!!1111", I know he plays for a shithouse, but is he even a 1 in 5 forward yet?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:23:07 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm
I made the argument on Twitter against the SZN biffs, saying his goals and assists to games is woeful for a forward  "bUt HeS nOt ThAt TyPe Of FoRwArD!!1111", I know he plays for a shithouse, but is he even a 1 in 5 forward yet?
Bobby scored only 1 league goal at Anfield in 2019/20 yet he was a key player.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm
I made the argument on Twitter against the SZN biffs, saying his goals and assists to games is woeful for a forward  "bUt HeS nOt ThAt TyPe Of FoRwArD!!1111", I know he plays for a shithouse, but is he even a 1 in 5 forward yet?
i really don't rate him but I suppose Atletico has seen Brentford thrashing Utd and how desperate they are. So, it's gonna be hilarious if they end up paying 150M-ish for them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:38:58 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:23:07 pm
Bobby scored only 1 league goal at Anfield in 2019/20 yet he was a key player.

The difference being he's a foil for Salah and Mane - not quite the same if you're making space for Rashford and Elanga...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:06:08 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 08:48:54 pm
Wonder what amount it will take for the glazers to sell to Radcliffe? £5b ish maybe?

Wasn't he rumored to want to buy Chelsea too before the American bloke
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:08:28 pm
Am I the only one who finds Gary Neville's logic completely batshit crazy?

The crux of his argument seems to be that until new owners come in and repair the stadium, the first team can't improve

At least, that's what I think he's saying. The billions being chucked at the squad are pointless until the rust on the roof beams gets sorted

That's basically what he's saying, isn't it? 
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
Christ the media can't help wanking over them can they. They are a mid table club and yet they are the top 5 stories on Sky sports news just now. Make that the top 6 stories. It's ridiculous, there is a desperate attempt to keep them relevant
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:12:27 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
Christ the media can't help wanking over them can they. They are a mid table club and yet they are the top 5 stories on Sky sports news just now. Make that the top 6 stories. It's ridiculous, there is a desperate attempt to keep them relevant

It's always been like that
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:13:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:44:35 pm
The Moyes one hit 1000 pages and he didn't even last a full season. ;D

Almost as many pages to the thread as there were crosses against Fulham

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:17:04 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 10:06:08 pm
Wasn't he rumored to want to buy Chelsea too before the American bloke
Yep: for 4.25 Billion.  Heard a Certain Class of 92 player gave advice to Sir Rat-on-cliff going by the name of Gary "Socialism for me, not for thee" Neville. Also, I heard Rio Ferdinand is there will become Director of Football with 11 Blank Checks signing Mbappe and the Galacticos. "We are Man Utd, we do what we want".
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm
If they get Casemiro, it may be an upgrade from McTominay  8)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:18:41 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm
If they get Casemiro, it may be an upgrade from McTominay  8)
He'd only come for the money.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:23:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:18:41 pm
He'd only come for the money.
Yes, I'm seeing 500k a week and 5 years contract, insane amount and length of contract.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:23:50 pm
Yes, I'm seeing 500k a week and 5 years contract, insane amount and length of contract.
He might be tempted according to Spanish papers because he needs the money for charity.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm
Is charity a particularly expensive girl then?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:29:00 pm
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm
Is charity a particularly expensive girl then?
Lol. He just sees them as a pension fund. Is that the type of player they want?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:46:55 pm
Quote from: maxmoe on Yesterday at 10:17:04 pm
Yep: for 4.25 Billion.  Heard a Certain Class of 92 player gave advice to Sir Rat-on-cliff going by the name of Gary "Socialism for me, not for thee" Neville. Also, I heard Rio Ferdinand is there will become Director of Football with 11 Blank Checks signing Mbappe and the Galacticos. "We are Man Utd, we do what we want".
Isn't that sort of thing breaching FFP rules? (whatever rules they actually enforce)

I mean they're all just going to do what City did- having set the precedent, but still.. there would be some sort of financial checks and balances regardless of the Sugar Daddy.

Anyway, can't stop laughing at these gushing over the billionaires taking the piss out of them! L0L! ;D

Elon Musk? Radcliffe? In ya dreams! They're trolling... using the publicity.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:08:41 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:08:28 pm
Gary Neville's

I want this man to be no more
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:15:11 pm
So, who will have attracted their interest tomorrow?

Ill have a stab at Griezmann, purely on the basis hes an overrated attention-seeking c*nt and name wholl demand £300k a week, so perfect for them really.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:23:23 pm
Apparently Bezos used to have a paper round in Salford and was a big Gary Pallister fan
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:15:28 am
Casemiro would be such a bad signing for them - the complete opposite of what they should be doing ..... so expect it confirmed any day now
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 04:48:39 am
How much of a difference could Jim Radcliffe be for them?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 06:04:11 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:48:39 am
How much of a difference could Jim Radcliffe be for them?

Glazers will want at least 5-6 billion you'd think. According to Bloomberg he's "only" worth $7.1 billion

https://www.bloomberg.com/billionaires/profiles/james-a-ratcliffe/

Either way, it's not like they haven't been spending a ton of money. Unless this guy is suddenlly a genius at running a footbal club, nothing's gonna change
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:06:04 am
United are a cash cow.  Theyve bleed it for cash for a decade and a half.


Why would they sell?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:55:07 am
Some fans see a billionaires net worth of however many billions and think they are going to sink a large percentage of that into the club. It doesnt happen. It doesnt matter how many billions Jim Ratcliffe has, Ive seen it around £10B but reports differ. Do the Mancs really believe hes going to sink around half of that into their club? Deluded. If anything it will be similar to Chelseas takeover and will still be run as a business. No private individuals can compete with the despotic states that now own PL clubs so nothing will change for united.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:30:55 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:04:11 am
Glazers will want at least 5-6 billion you'd think. According to Bloomberg he's "only" worth $7.1 billion

https://www.bloomberg.com/billionaires/profiles/james-a-ratcliffe/

Either way, it's not like they haven't been spending a ton of money. Unless this guy is suddenlly a genius at running a footbal club, nothing's gonna change
His net worth is not just money, it also includes the value of his assets like his house, car, e.t.c.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:32:13 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:55:07 am
Some fans see a billionaires net worth of however many billions and think they are going to sink a large percentage of that into the club. It doesnt happen. It doesnt matter how many billions Jim Ratcliffe has, Ive seen it around £10B but reports differ. Do the Mancs really believe hes going to sink around half of that into their club? Deluded. If anything it will be similar to Chelseas takeover and will still be run as a business. No private individuals can compete with the despotic states that now own PL clubs so nothing will change for united.
I follow Ligue 1 and can say that he's won't be a sugar daddy based on how he has managed Nice.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:41:03 am
I hate Radcliffe. His Ineos plant is within 2 miles of my local club, Falkirk. He employs a fair few locals and pollutes the air around town on a daily basis. A million pound would mean nothing to him but would garner so much goodwill among the locals and keep the club afloat for a long time, yet he gives them nothing, doesn't even have an advertising hoarding at the ground.

I know he is not a charity, and for all I know the club probably haven't even approached him, but every time I see Ineos sponsoring other sports teams it just grinds my gears, probably illogically, but Falkirk are shite at the moment and I am jealous.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:46:35 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:23:07 pm
Bobby scored only 1 league goal at Anfield in 2019/20 yet he was a key player.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:49:09 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:04:11 am
Glazers will want at least 5-6 billion you'd think. According to Bloomberg he's "only" worth $7.1 billion

https://www.bloomberg.com/billionaires/profiles/james-a-ratcliffe/

Either way, it's not like they haven't been spending a ton of money. Unless this guy is suddenlly a genius at running a footbal club, nothing's gonna change

Exactly, hes rich but hes not Abu Dhabi rich. If he buys them its to make money at the end of it, not to sports was his public image.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:55:24 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:49:09 am
Exactly, hes rich but hes not Abu Dhabi rich. If he buys them its to make money at the end of it, not to sports was his public image.
Exactly, he is an extremely wealthy individual who will want to grow his wealth. He is not a ruler of a country using its state funds.
