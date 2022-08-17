Their 135m bid for João Félix was rejected. Clowns.



Is their scouting department just a random footballer name generator?ten Hag apparently likes a big focal point #9. He had Haller at Ajax and apparently they were very keen on Nunez. A bit of logic there.They then seemingly decided to stick with Ronaldo and switched attention to other parts of the team. I'm not seeing a lot of Haller in Ronaldo but he was already there so, yeah, he'll do for a season.Ronaldo's toys go out the pram so they switch to Arnautovic. I sort of get it on playing style as he can at least lead the line. They drop that idea as the fans don't like it so it's back to Ronaldo.Ronaldo makes it clear his toys are not coming back in the pram so they bid massive money on João Félix. What do João Félix, Haller, Nunez and Arnautovic have in common beyond "they're all footballers"?! This despite Atletico apparently being keen to offload Morata who might actually suit how ten Hag wants to set his team up.