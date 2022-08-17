While it's funny because it's them, I really cannot be arsed with people doing this. Announcing that they will be announcing something, what a load of shite, just announce it when you're ready, you don't have to let us know that you're going to! Like when players let us know that they will soon be announcing which club they're joining, absolutely pointless and just attention seeking.
I hope you're not implying that Ronaldo is some kind of attention seeker?! Outlandish accusation.
Ronaldo will have two criteria for when he leaves Man U:
1) The club is in the CL
2) They make him their highest earner, not because of the money particularly but because of the prestige
If Simeone is genuinely interested in signing him for Atletico then he's lost his mind. I hope he's bantering just to waste everyone's time, with it all falling through at the 11th hour, leaving Ronaldo and Man U to pick up the pieces.