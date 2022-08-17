« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2427861 times)

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40000 on: Today at 03:18:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:10:12 pm


I wish I could find the Jose and Ole versions to commemorate this day

Here's Ole. I haven't got the Jose one - before my time, maybe?

"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40001 on: Today at 03:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:02:44 pm
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will soon reveal "the truth" about his future after reading so many "lies" this summer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62573665

Love the drama.

While it's funny because it's them, I really cannot be arsed with people doing this. Announcing that they will be announcing something, what a load of shite, just announce it when you're ready, you don't have to let us know that you're going to! Like when players let us know that they will soon be announcing which club they're joining, absolutely pointless and just attention seeking.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Lone Star Red

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40002 on: Today at 03:33:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:10:12 pm


I wish I could find the Jose and Ole versions to commemorate this day

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:18:48 pm
Here's Ole. I haven't got the Jose one - before my time, maybe?


You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40003 on: Today at 03:36:45 pm »
Excellent! Was there one for Van Gaal and Moyes?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40004 on: Today at 03:59:29 pm »
Looking to get £10m back on Wank-Bissaka, be lucky to get that. A nice £40m loss there :lmao
Offline fredfrop

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40005 on: Today at 04:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:36:45 pm
Excellent! Was there one for Van Gaal and Moyes?
I'm sure Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was the first, but this is Dall E's go at it:
Online Lone Star Red

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40006 on: Today at 04:02:40 pm »
Wan-Bissaka for £10 million isn't a bad purchase for any club with a back-against-the-wall type of approach to the game. Which makes it all the more hilarious they shelled out £50 million for an incredibly limited, defensive first fullback.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40007 on: Today at 04:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:33:17 pm
Some #mufc players feel Ten Hag's approach does not suit their skill set and they would favour a more pragmatic approach against Liverpool [@samuelluckhurst]

Two games in and they're already moaning. He'll be lucky to last until Halloween at this rate
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40008 on: Today at 04:50:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:46:53 pm
Two games in and they're already moaning. He'll be lucky to last until Halloween at this rate
They just don't want to get hammered again.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40009 on: Today at 04:59:41 pm »
Thought Lingard was supposed to be the one constantly leaking stuff from the dressing room to the press,looks like these leaks are just one of those things that are Man United now.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40010 on: Today at 05:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:33:17 pm
Some #mufc players feel Ten Hag's approach does not suit their skill set and they would favour a more pragmatic approach against Liverpool [@samuelluckhurst]
Outrageous. Hes tried to train them to play outside of their skill set football
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40011 on: Today at 05:04:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:32 pm
Outrageous. Hes tried to train them to play outside of their skill set football
And people bang on about the quality of their players. They are shite.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40012 on: Today at 05:06:49 pm »
They're being linked with Dest now. Dutch and played for Ajax so he checks all the boxes
Online Chris~

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40013 on: Today at 05:21:54 pm »
I do like that the players are basically complaining they can't play modern football. It's not like Ten Hag is trying to reinvent football, it's just possession focused + pressing that most top teams in operate to varying degrees
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40014 on: Today at 05:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:33:17 pm
Some #mufc players feel Ten Hag's approach does not suit their skill set and they would favour a more pragmatic approach against Liverpool [@samuelluckhurst]

"We want a manager we can learn from and who helps us develop as players."

Five minutes later...

"The new manager is trying to broaden our very limited skill set. It's just not on, is it."   :duh
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40015 on: Today at 05:35:12 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:06:49 pm
They're being linked with Dest now. Dutch and played for Ajax so he checks all the boxes
They'll be testing the waters for a deal to bring Johan Cruyff to Old Trafford next.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online [new username under construction]

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40016 on: Today at 05:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:35:12 pm
They'll be testing the waters

It'll be full of poop
Offline thaddeus

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40017 on: Today at 05:58:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:30:55 pm
While it's funny because it's them, I really cannot be arsed with people doing this. Announcing that they will be announcing something, what a load of shite, just announce it when you're ready, you don't have to let us know that you're going to! Like when players let us know that they will soon be announcing which club they're joining, absolutely pointless and just attention seeking.
I hope you're not implying that Ronaldo is some kind of attention seeker?!  Outlandish accusation.

Ronaldo will have two criteria for when he leaves Man U:
1) The club is in the CL
2) They make him their highest earner, not because of the money particularly but because of the prestige

If Simeone is genuinely interested in signing him for Atletico then he's lost his mind.  I hope he's bantering just to waste everyone's time, with it all falling through at the 11th hour, leaving Ronaldo and Man U to pick up the pieces.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40018 on: Today at 06:05:02 pm »
Online Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40019 on: Today at 06:05:03 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:30:55 pm
While it's funny because it's them, I really cannot be arsed with people doing this. Announcing that they will be announcing something, what a load of shite, just announce it when you're ready, you don't have to let us know that you're going to! Like when players let us know that they will soon be announcing which club they're joining, absolutely pointless and just attention seeking.

I know what you mean. Everything has to be a drama and a big story (probably to keep their profile up) but I Ronaldo is one of the players that you expect this kind of thing from, he's had a monstrous ego since year dot and it shouldn't be a surprise. It's still funny like because it's happening to Man Utd and because their fans and ex-players were creaming themselves last summer when they signed him.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40020 on: Today at 06:10:01 pm »
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Redknight60

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40021 on: Today at 06:16:19 pm »
Their desperation is really ramping up. Reminds me of that guy on the Sunderland Netflix series offering 4.5mil for Will Grigg. Expect a massive panic buy if it goes down to deadline day.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40022 on: Today at 06:27:59 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:46:14 pm
It'll be full of poop

That would be the hard shoulders...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline thaddeus

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40023 on: Today at 06:28:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:05:02 pm
Their 135m bid for João Félix was rejected. Clowns.

https://www.marca.com/futbol/atletico/2022/08/17/62fcfb8422601d74218b458b.html

https://as.com/futbol/el-atletico-rechaza-una-oferta-de-130-millones-de-euros-del-united-por-joao-felix-n/
Is their scouting department just a random footballer name generator?

ten Hag apparently likes a big focal point #9.  He had Haller at Ajax and apparently they were very keen on Nunez.  A bit of logic there.

They then seemingly decided to stick with Ronaldo and switched attention to other parts of the team.  I'm not seeing a lot of Haller in Ronaldo but he was already there so, yeah, he'll do for a season.

Ronaldo's toys go out the pram so they switch to Arnautovic.  I sort of get it on playing style as he can at least lead the line.  They drop that idea as the fans don't like it so it's back to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo makes it clear his toys are not coming back in the pram so they bid massive money on João Félix.  What do João Félix, Haller, Nunez and Arnautovic have in common beyond "they're all footballers"?!  This despite Atletico apparently being keen to offload Morata who might actually suit how ten Hag wants to set his team up.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40024 on: Today at 06:41:33 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:28:16 pm
Is their scouting department just a random footballer name generator?

ten Hag apparently likes a big focal point #9.  He had Haller at Ajax and apparently they were very keen on Nunez.  A bit of logic there.

They then seemingly decided to stick with Ronaldo and switched attention to other parts of the team.  I'm not seeing a lot of Haller in Ronaldo but he was already there so, yeah, he'll do for a season.

Ronaldo's toys go out the pram so they switch to Arnautovic.  I sort of get it on playing style as he can at least lead the line.  They drop that idea as the fans don't like it so it's back to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo makes it clear his toys are not coming back in the pram so they bid massive money on João Félix.  What do João Félix, Haller, Nunez and Arnautovic have in common beyond "they're all footballers"?!  This despite Atletico apparently being keen to offload Morata who might actually suit how ten Hag wants to set his team up.
It's that time of the year when the Glazers try to appease them by buying a shiny new toy.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40025 on: Today at 06:42:49 pm »
Interestingly, sky were touting that they were looking for a minority investor.

Now if we all remember the interview with their new ceo that fans secretly recorded, he was very clear that stadium development couldnt happen without investment.  Maybe thats the purpose?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online Red Berry

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40026 on: Today at 06:44:35 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 01:21:07 pm
1000 pages! And it only started in 2020. We're obsessed! Going into meltdown in 3-2-1...  :lmao

Let's recap, in these 1000 pages we've seen three managers, zero titles/trophies*, nearly half a billion spent, a think tank and a partridge in a part tree.

* How the heck could I forget their DVD special Bangkok Cup? :(

The Moyes one hit 1000 pages and he didn't even last a full season. ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TomDcs

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40027 on: Today at 06:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:33:17 pm
Some #mufc players feel Ten Hag's approach does not suit their skill set and they would favour a more pragmatic approach against Liverpool [@samuelluckhurst]


I mean, we all knew it would happen, but who had 2 games in the 'When are United players going to start briefing against their manager to the press'?
I really thought he'd get to the World Cup break before this stuff began.

Skill set = cant be assed running
Online Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40028 on: Today at 06:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:44:35 pm
The Moyes one hit 1000 pages and he didn't even last a full season. ;D

And I thought at the time, ah well it was good while it lasted ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lastrador

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40029 on: Today at 07:01:01 pm »
Rich of them to believe they have an actual skill set, other than unintentional comedy.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40030 on: Today at 07:06:08 pm »
Theyre actually going to go full desperate Damien what about Andy Carroll? Comolli on the last day of the window arent they?
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40031 on: Today at 07:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 10:21:57 am
Rabiot deal is off  ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62464414


That cant be true, he is turning down a move to the biggest and best club in world football? Theres a Rabiot off here somewhere
