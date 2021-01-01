« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2424232 times)

Online The North Bank

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39920 on: Yesterday at 10:49:34 am »
Their stadium has been falling apart for years, it only became an issue when the team fell apart
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39921 on: Yesterday at 11:23:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:49:34 am
Their stadium has been falling apart for years, it only became an issue when the team fell apart
In what way?
Online The North Bank

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39922 on: Yesterday at 11:33:59 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:23:02 am
In what way?

Times Ive been there it looks like an unfinished building site, heras fencing everywhere, stadium looking old and tired, but they were winning then.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39923 on: Yesterday at 12:00:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:23:02 am
In what way?
https://worldsportstale.com/soccer/how-the-glazers-have-left-old-trafford-in-decay/

It's been crumbling for years.

To be honest, it's a ground I've never been impressed by.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39924 on: Yesterday at 01:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:00:28 pm
https://worldsportstale.com/soccer/how-the-glazers-have-left-old-trafford-in-decay/

It's been crumbling for years.

To be honest, it's a ground I've never been impressed by.
Theatre of nightmares.
Offline BoRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39925 on: Yesterday at 01:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:00:28 pm
https://worldsportstale.com/soccer/how-the-glazers-have-left-old-trafford-in-decay/

In the past, mice infestations have been an issue with rodents even on the pitch

More recently, they've even been spotted in the commentary box.
Offline wampa1

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39926 on: Yesterday at 01:57:04 pm »
Hey guys, so about trying to get postponed...
Offline Statto Red

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39927 on: Yesterday at 02:41:50 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:37:29 pm
More recently, they've even been spotted in the commentary box.

I thought that was just only Gary Neville. ;D
Offline kennedy81

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39928 on: Yesterday at 02:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:38:13 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1559412700416991232

After a shit night we can at least take solace in the fact were not owned by the Glazers.
We'll likely overtake them on the commercial front this season, which is pretty wild given where the clubs were only 6 years ago.



Offline kennedy81

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39929 on: Yesterday at 02:50:12 pm »
Not even in the top half of the PL in player sales profit over the last 5 years.

Offline Linudden

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39930 on: Yesterday at 02:58:54 pm »
The biggest gangstas on the Man City aren't even trying to hide it are they? :wanker
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39931 on: Yesterday at 03:04:02 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 01:57:04 pm
Hey guys, so about trying to get postponed...

They'll fancy they can get something from the game now with our start and injuries so probably won't be a protest.
Offline Sharado

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39932 on: Yesterday at 03:14:30 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 02:50:12 pm
Not even in the top half of the PL in player sales profit over the last 5 years.


Appreciate this is far from the thread for it but you would think with our position here and on the commercial revenue chart that there was money for a midf.....oh never mind.
Offline Qston

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39933 on: Yesterday at 03:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:58:54 pm
The biggest gangstas on the Man City aren't even trying to hide it are they? :wanker

My first thought when I saw that revenue growth chart above
Offline SamLad

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39934 on: Yesterday at 04:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 03:04:02 pm
They'll fancy they can get something from the game now with our start and injuries so probably won't be a protest.
Yep ....
Offline thaddeus

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39935 on: Yesterday at 04:17:09 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 02:50:12 pm
Not even in the top half of the PL in player sales profit over the last 5 years.


That is some stat!  Over a quarter of that £81m is from Dan James alone.  It's likely to look even worse after this transfer window as they've only sold Pereira for peanuts (compared to Brighton, for example, who made vast amounts on sales this summer).

I think you'd have to go back to Ronaldo the first time around to find when they lost sold a starting player.  In that time we've been hustled out of Torres, Mascherano, Suarez, Sterling and Coutinho (but got good money for all of them).

This summer they've had around £200m of signings plus Lingard leave for nothing as they let the contracts expire.  It feels like at some point their wastefulness with transfers and wages is going to catch up with them.
Offline JRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39936 on: Yesterday at 04:53:00 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 02:44:31 pm
We'll likely overtake them on the commercial front this season, which is pretty wild given where the clubs were only 6 years ago.


Wow. For such a small , internationally unknown club, Man City have done amazingly well. I have no idea how they have attracted so many lucrative sponsors.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39937 on: Yesterday at 05:53:41 pm »
 
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 02:44:31 pm
We'll likely overtake them on the commercial front this season, which is pretty wild given where the clubs were only 6 years ago.




That sky blue line is laughable. Revenue growth? Even leaving aside the dodgy airline and crypto sponsorships since, absolutely no way in hell they were raking in £112m a decade ago, just shy of Fergusons United  ::)
Offline kennedy81

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39938 on: Yesterday at 06:09:37 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:53:41 pm
That sky blue line is laughable. Revenue growth? Even leaving aside the dodgy airline and crypto sponsorships since, absolutely no way in hell they were raking in £112m a decade ago, just shy of Fergusons United  ::)
Also the only club whose growth continued to rise during the pandemic. Just shows how having no fans means fuck all to City's ability to make money.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39939 on: Yesterday at 06:15:03 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 06:09:37 pm
Also the only club whose growth continued to rise during the pandemic. Just shows how having no fans means fuck all to City's ability to make money.
Would be fascinated to know the justification for that specific rise. Theres not even a pretence to look remotely legitimate.
Offline 4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39940 on: Yesterday at 06:35:04 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on August 14, 2022, 04:36:43 pm
btw...I think Michael Oliver will be our Ref v these.

Mystic Meg... :wave


Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39941 on: Yesterday at 06:41:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:35:04 pm
Mystic Meg... :wave


Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Darren England.
Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
I remember the name Darren England from being the wally on VAR that didn't give the pen for Salah against Burnley.  The usual "clear and obvious" excuse.  Hopefully as this time he's backing up a competent ref rather than Atkinson we won't have the issue.

All in all, I'm generally happy when we get Oliver irrespective of who the others are.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39942 on: Yesterday at 06:47:23 pm »
That c*nt Coote again.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39943 on: Yesterday at 06:56:52 pm »
Ten Haag may turn out to be a mediocre manager but he's already a pro at having his people brief the press about why none of this is his fault.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39944 on: Yesterday at 07:44:46 pm »
Talks with Rabiot have broken down.  De Jong remains unlikely.

They are now looking at alternatives such as Casemiro.  (From the athletic).

Theres nothing like good planning and preparation eh?
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39945 on: Yesterday at 07:56:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:44:46 pm
Talks with Rabiot have broken down.  De Jong remains unlikely.

They are now looking at alternatives such as Casemiro.  (From the athletic).

Theres nothing like good planning and preparation eh?
Too bad we "lost" yesterday  because we can't fully laugh at these.
Offline OOS

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39946 on: Yesterday at 08:43:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:56:03 pm
Too bad we "lost" yesterday  because we can't fully laugh at these.

I'm still laughing. Shambles of a club. No plan at all.

They brought in a manager with a distinct way of playing, instead of moving mountains to back him, they have been missing in action. They have ran away from making any big calls. That team needs breaking up, with players who suit the manager brought in. They haven't done that, and they are left with a unbalanced demoralised squad

Look at us, City, Arsenal and Chelsea. You can tell you how each manager wants to play, and thier recent transfers on paper make sense. United, you have no idea looking at the players they are linked with.

Chelsea brought in Werner and Lukaku. It didn't work, they got moved on and Tuchel brought in replacements. The same players at United have been there years, plodding along. Arsenal ripped up their club captains contract when he didn't fit into Aretas plans mid season, a massive call at the time. They didn't panic buy a replacement, waited till the summer and brought in Gabriel Jesus who has hit the ground running. Fuck me, when Arsenal look half competent and your club isn't, you know you are fucked.  ;D

Midtable Man United ...
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39947 on: Yesterday at 08:52:32 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 08:43:57 pm
I'm still laughing. Shambles of a club. No plan at all.

They brought in a manager with a distinct way of playing, instead of moving mountains to back him, they have been missing in action. They have ran away from making any big calls. That team needs breaking up, with players who suit the manager brought in. They haven't done that, and they are left with a unbalanced demoralised squad

Look at us, City, Arsenal and Chelsea. You can tell you how each manager wants to play, and thier recent transfers on paper make sense. United, you have no idea looking at the players they are linked with.

Chelsea brought in Werner and Lukaku. It didn't work, they got moved on and Tuchel brought in replacements. The same players at United have been there years, plodding along. Arsenal ripped up their club captains contract when he didn't fit into Aretas plans mid season, a massive call at the time. They didn't panic buy a replacement, waited till the summer and brought in Gabriel Jesus who has hit the ground running. Fuck me, when Arsenal look half competent and your club isn't, you know you are fucked.  ;D

Midtable Man United ...
I feel managers have to be backed within reason. For example, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to know that Lisandro Martinez won't cut it as a centreback in this league. I honestly don't think them backing him is the issue because they went after all the players he wanted like Darwin and De Jong. They just aren't attractive enough.

With respect to the potential outgoings, their hands are tied because of their wage structure.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39948 on: Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:56:03 pm
Too bad we "lost" yesterday  because we can't fully laugh at these.
I'm still laughing. Our performance has nothing to do with it as I'm not involved in any bantz wars. I'm laughing cos it's bloody hilarious. ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39949 on: Today at 01:39:59 am »
Musk just said he's buying these cnts.
Offline 4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39950 on: Today at 01:54:36 am »
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United Plc (MANU.N).

Musk, the richest person in the world, has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.

"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk said in a tweet.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39951 on: Today at 01:59:17 am »
Nothing like a little securities fraud to start a Tuesday night.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39952 on: Today at 02:13:06 am »

Never seen an attention seeker like Elon Musk.
Offline OOS

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39953 on: Today at 02:20:15 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:39:59 am
Musk just said he's buying these cnts.

Let him. He's no stranger to pissing money up the wall on irrelevant things. Biggest blagger going.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39954 on: Today at 02:33:47 am »
Some of them are getting a bit giddy at the prospect of Musk buying them. The mind boggles
Online TipTopKop

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39955 on: Today at 03:24:14 am »
Soapbox alert:    Whether Musk does or doesn't, it's just a sign of the times that clubs have now become a plaything for the billionaires to boast, add to their portfolio, brag and sip champagne in the directors box.

Light years away from the discreet ownerships of the past and the less than astronomical fees that get thrown about today. The gap between a supporter and their club grows, their ties to the club getting weaker by the day.

And the fanbase buys it; some fella goes on Twitter to make a throwaway remark about purchasing the club. 'Yes please, come and buy us so we can call ourselves a better club because we can outspend the others'.

Just how much thought went into this proposed purchase exactly? and they're all jumping about not realising the same throwaway thinking will be involved in dumping them, if circumstances permitted.
