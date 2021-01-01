Too bad we "lost" yesterday because we can't fully laugh at these.



I'm still laughing. Shambles of a club. No plan at all.They brought in a manager with a distinct way of playing, instead of moving mountains to back him, they have been missing in action. They have ran away from making any big calls. That team needs breaking up, with players who suit the manager brought in. They haven't done that, and they are left with a unbalanced demoralised squadLook at us, City, Arsenal and Chelsea. You can tell you how each manager wants to play, and thier recent transfers on paper make sense. United, you have no idea looking at the players they are linked with.Chelsea brought in Werner and Lukaku. It didn't work, they got moved on and Tuchel brought in replacements. The same players at United have been there years, plodding along. Arsenal ripped up their club captains contract when he didn't fit into Aretas plans mid season, a massive call at the time. They didn't panic buy a replacement, waited till the summer and brought in Gabriel Jesus who has hit the ground running. Fuck me, when Arsenal look half competent and your club isn't, you know you are fucked.Midtable Man United ...