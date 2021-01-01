« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2416251 times)

This Michael Knighton fella who says he's putting together a 'hostile takeover' is comedy gold. The whole club is just a comedy content creator for us now.

https://twitter.com/RealMKnighton/status/1558531873470660612

I've always been curious as to what a hostile takeover is . A few shady letters with newspaper cuttings to spell the words ? Phone calls at un-godly hours ? A few raised voices when the owners are walking to their cars ? Norwich scarves ? Or maybe they will go full on Father Ted and protest at the stadium

The arrogance of the bastards turning down Conte  ;D
The game against us is a real pickle for ten Hag because he's now caught between adopting a more pragmatic approach or continuing with his footballing instincts.  Does he abandon playing out from the back and put the little fella in midfield, or does he persist with his original plan, potentially leaving his team wide open against one of the best pressing sides in the world.
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:37:06 am
Hmm, there's been a bit too much of this thrown about in here. Let us not forget where we actually were and almost ended up, eh? They aren't anywhere near that stage yet, and they still have spending power.
Definitely.  Maybe we've all compartmentalised the memories for own sanity but under Gillet and Hicks we were in a dreadful position.  Administration was talked about as a real possibility and our loans were classified as "toxic".  We had Hodgson in who seemed like his only task was minimise expectation and manage a (not so) slow decline of the club.  Even well before then under Souness, Evans and Houllier we'd spent a decade outside of the premier European competition.

The Glazers have used Man U as a cash cow but they've also overseen even more commercial growth and have invested incredible amounts in transfers.  In most cases each big transfer was heralded by the fans only for them to turn sour and demand even more new signings.

There are some parallels but for me with their current trajectory they're still years and years from getting to the lows we endured.  Had they appointed McClaren (Hodgson) as manager and gone through with the Arnautovic (Konchesky) transfer then I'd say they were a bit closer.

I don't blame Man U fans for stressing because they've got a lot further to fall.
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:51:09 am
Yeah, seems very David Brentish. I only heard of him today when I saw an interview on youtube. Looks like he's using the situation at Utd for some free publicity.

Not the first time, he was at it 33 years ago doing keepie uppies on the pitch and making promises to the fans, he failed to raise the cash to buy Martin Edwards out and ended up with a seat on the board then bought Carlisle a few years later




Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:22:14 am
Once again the premier league need to come out and warn United of the consequences of our game getting postponed again. They need to be firm now and tell them the game will be rewarded to us with a 3-0 win if that occurs and also United will have points deducted (if they ever get any) for any trouble.

Don't threaten them with a good time.....
