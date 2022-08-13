« previous next »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 04:31:18 pm
Shows you how lucky Ferguson was to have so many good young players come through the ranks all at once, I know he headhunted a lot of them from other clubs like Oldham and City etc but he never stopped trying to recruit the best young talent in the country yet never managed to replicate what he did with the class of 92 (or whatever their hype machine calls them). None of his successors have managed it either so there was clearly an element of luck in what happened.

The element of luck was called Howard webb
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm
Thats absolute tripe though.

It dosent matter if we are up against Abu Dhabi 10 years in a row for a league and Man Utd are battling for Europa spots, Liverpool vs Man Utd will always be the bigger game and one of the biggest games of the season.

Man City are a small to middling English club who got bought by human rights abusers for the sole purpose of sportswashing. They will never be a rival to LFC in the purest sense of the word.

And they wont take over Manchester either. They dont have the fan base, you do know they struggle to sell out games dont you?

I don't know how anyone can be so confident about that. I agree with your assessment of Man City before they became owned by Abu Dhabi. They were a middling club. But a decade of success - however engineered - is still a decade of success. Manchester United supporters are only now waking up to the fact that their club faces an existential crisis and that they are no longer the biggest club in their own 'city'. The way they cheer on Man City whenever they play against us is a sign that they haven't fully understood what is happening to them.

It's a big game when we play Man United. But the Man City matches feel far bigger to me. More nerve-wracking, more at stake, more incredible when we win.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:38:04 pm
Yep, they'll all be Biden their time

No one is going to Trump that mate - nice one Lincoln that one together
Fuck the French

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Chelsea and Abu Dhabi FC are competitors, not rivals. Abu Dhabi could win a hundred titles but will never, ever, be our rivals.

Rivalry is what they crave, as it legitimises them. It validates them. Denying them this desire is what makes them so angry and their victories so hollow.

Well this is it.

They pump billions into failed old football clubs until they are up there and mentioned in the same breath as Liverpool and Man United in England and Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern etc in Europe. The association with such prestige names is what the sportswashers hope helps legitimise them.

They aren't our rivals though. They never were when they were a football club, and they aren't now they are a political vehicle.

They only exist in current form due to gross mismanagement in football and the corruption in politics that allows it.

Football rivals? Never in a million years.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:38:04 pm
Yep, they'll all be Biden their time

Can't see anyone trumping that pun
Nothing like a Sky sports United fixture with a Neville 10 minute rant that follows. One goes with the other now
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
Can't see anyone trumping that pun

Fuck the French

Quote from: Waka on Yesterday at 10:17:58 pm
Nothing like a Sky sports United fixture with a Neville 10 minute rant that follows. One goes with the other now

He's on tomorrow night, build up will be 55 mins of him crying over the Glazers then 5 mins about our game
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
Can't see anyone trumping that pun

I'll Grant you he has probably Hoover(ed) that award. Adams fine job of it, too. A Truman of great puns.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

It's great to see Ronaldo's career come to an end like this.  ;D
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Quote from: Son of Spion on August 13, 2022, 07:35:14 pm
🎶Yer goin down with United, down with United, yer goin down with United...🎶

🎶Down with the Toffees, yer goin down with the Toffees...🎶
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

In football terms Man Utd are an irrelevance. A win against them is just 3 points these days. And theres not a lot of jeopardy to be honest given how bad they are. Treating them as anything more than that is showing far too much respect to what is a complete basket case of a football club.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm
It's great to see Ronaldo's career come to an end like this.  ;D

That man is raging against the dying of the light. I think he genuinely still thinks hes the best in the world.

Reckon he gets more cards than goals this season.
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 07:54:09 am
;D



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qkces-QN-F0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qkces-QN-F0</a>

Rio's at the wheel - or not as the case may be... ;)
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 04:31:18 pm
Shows you how lucky Ferguson was to have so many good young players come through the ranks all at once, I know he headhunted a lot of them from other clubs like Oldham and City etc but he never stopped trying to recruit the best young talent in the country yet never managed to replicate what he did with the class of 92 (or whatever their hype machine calls them). None of his successors have managed it either so there was clearly an element of luck in what happened.

It would be like us having Fowler, Owen, Gerrard, Trent and Elliott all coming through at exactly the same time.
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qkces-QN-F0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qkces-QN-F0</a>

Rio's at the wheel - or not as the case may be... ;)

Interviewer guy wants the owners to spend 700million on new players, !00 million isnt good enough seemingly.

Competing for the league isnt good enough for these guys. They want it bought.
I'm sure it's been said, but for a 40-odd y.o the shit I had to go through watching United for 15 years is now all well worth it.

This is just absolutely hilarious.


"but this in MANCHESTER UNITED?!?!"

lmao
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:48:51 pm
I'm sure it's been said, but for a 40-odd y.o the shit I had to go through watching United for 15 years is now all well worth it.

This is just absolutely hilarious.


"but this in MANCHESTER UNITED?!?!"

lmao
I'm lucky in that I saw them being a laughing stock for two decades before Ferguson got their arses into gear, only for them to revert back to type and become a laughing stock once more.

It's absolutely hilarious watching their ridiculous fanbase having a public hissy fit and emotional breakdown whilst begging for an oil state to bail them out and buy them trophies.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

We'd probably make them walkout after a few minutes anyway, to be fair.
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:36:40 am
We'd probably make them walkout after a few minutes anyway, to be fair.

Rather sporting of us to do, no?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Have they also tried protesting against their players?

Am worried there's a very big chance our game against them gets postponed again. No repercussions for them, of course. 
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:36:40 am
We'd probably make them walkout after a few minutes anyway, to be fair.
Yeah let's assist them in their efforts... by scoring a few goals before half time. They can thank us later! ;)
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:27:25 am
Have they also tried protesting against their players?

Am worried there's a very big chance our game against them gets postponed again. No repercussions for them, of course.

I would be very surprised if life threats havent been sent to their players.
Quote from: Elisha S on Yesterday at 11:36:50 pm
Interviewer guy wants the owners to spend 700million on new players, !00 million isnt good enough seemingly.

Competing for the league isnt good enough for these guys. They want it bought.
They are the Violet Beauregarde of football supporters.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:51:17 am
They are the Violet Beauregarde of football supporters.
They chew a lot of gum? Blow up into blueberries?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:18:57 am
They chew a lot of gum? Blow up into blueberries?
They're always purple with rage.
